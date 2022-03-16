Personal Radiation Monitor Market 2022: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2028 | Fluke Corporation, Chiyoda Technol Corporation, Mirion Technologies

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Personal Radiation Monitor Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Radiation Monitor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Radiation Monitor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Radiation Monitor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Radiation Monitor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Radiation Monitor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Radiation Monitor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Fluke Corporation

Chiyoda Technol Corporation

Mirion Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Nagase Landauer

Fuji Electric

Hitachi Aloka

Bertin Instruments

Tracerco

ATOMTEX

Polimaster

Ludlum Measurements

XZ LAB

Arrow-Tech

Renri



Market Segmentation by Product:

Active Type

Passive Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical

Scientific Research

Industrial & Nuclear Plant

Others



The Personal Radiation Monitor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Radiation Monitor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Radiation Monitor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Personal Radiation Monitor market expansion?

What will be the global Personal Radiation Monitor market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Personal Radiation Monitor market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Personal Radiation Monitor market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Personal Radiation Monitor market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Personal Radiation Monitor market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Radiation Monitor

1.2 Personal Radiation Monitor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Active Type

1.2.3 Passive Type

1.3 Personal Radiation Monitor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Scientific Research

1.3.4 Industrial & Nuclear Plant

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Personal Radiation Monitor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Personal Radiation Monitor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Personal Radiation Monitor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Personal Radiation Monitor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Personal Radiation Monitor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Personal Radiation Monitor Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Personal Radiation Monitor Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Personal Radiation Monitor Production

3.4.1 North America Personal Radiation Monitor Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Personal Radiation Monitor Production

3.5.1 Europe Personal Radiation Monitor Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Personal Radiation Monitor Production

3.6.1 China Personal Radiation Monitor Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Personal Radiation Monitor Production

3.7.1 Japan Personal Radiation Monitor Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Personal Radiation Monitor Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Personal Radiation Monitor Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Personal Radiation Monitor Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Personal Radiation Monitor Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Fluke Corporation

7.1.1 Fluke Corporation Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Fluke Corporation Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Fluke Corporation Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Fluke Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Fluke Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Chiyoda Technol Corporation

7.2.1 Chiyoda Technol Corporation Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.2.2 Chiyoda Technol Corporation Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Chiyoda Technol Corporation Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Chiyoda Technol Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Chiyoda Technol Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Mirion Technologies

7.3.1 Mirion Technologies Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mirion Technologies Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Mirion Technologies Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mirion Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Mirion Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nagase Landauer

7.5.1 Nagase Landauer Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nagase Landauer Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nagase Landauer Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nagase Landauer Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nagase Landauer Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Fuji Electric

7.6.1 Fuji Electric Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fuji Electric Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Fuji Electric Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Fuji Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hitachi Aloka

7.7.1 Hitachi Aloka Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hitachi Aloka Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hitachi Aloka Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hitachi Aloka Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hitachi Aloka Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Bertin Instruments

7.8.1 Bertin Instruments Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.8.2 Bertin Instruments Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Bertin Instruments Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Bertin Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bertin Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Tracerco

7.9.1 Tracerco Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tracerco Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Tracerco Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tracerco Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Tracerco Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 ATOMTEX

7.10.1 ATOMTEX Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.10.2 ATOMTEX Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.10.3 ATOMTEX Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ATOMTEX Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 ATOMTEX Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Polimaster

7.11.1 Polimaster Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Polimaster Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Polimaster Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Polimaster Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Polimaster Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Ludlum Measurements

7.12.1 Ludlum Measurements Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ludlum Measurements Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Ludlum Measurements Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ludlum Measurements Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Ludlum Measurements Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 XZ LAB

7.13.1 XZ LAB Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.13.2 XZ LAB Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.13.3 XZ LAB Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 XZ LAB Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 XZ LAB Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Arrow-Tech

7.14.1 Arrow-Tech Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Arrow-Tech Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Arrow-Tech Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Arrow-Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Arrow-Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Renri

7.15.1 Renri Personal Radiation Monitor Corporation Information

7.15.2 Renri Personal Radiation Monitor Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Renri Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Renri Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Renri Recent Developments/Updates

8 Personal Radiation Monitor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Personal Radiation Monitor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Personal Radiation Monitor

8.4 Personal Radiation Monitor Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Personal Radiation Monitor Distributors List

9.3 Personal Radiation Monitor Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Personal Radiation Monitor Industry Trends

10.2 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Drivers

10.3 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Challenges

10.4 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Personal Radiation Monitor by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Personal Radiation Monitor Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Personal Radiation Monitor

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Personal Radiation Monitor by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Personal Radiation Monitor by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Personal Radiation Monitor by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Personal Radiation Monitor by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Personal Radiation Monitor by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Radiation Monitor by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Personal Radiation Monitor by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Personal Radiation Monitor by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Personal Radiation Monitor by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Radiation Monitor by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Personal Radiation Monitor by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

