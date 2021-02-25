Personal Flotation Devices Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2021-2027 | Survitec Group Limited, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company

“
The report titled Global Personal Flotation Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Personal Flotation Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Personal Flotation Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Personal Flotation Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Personal Flotation Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Personal Flotation Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Flotation Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Flotation Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Flotation Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Flotation Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Flotation Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Flotation Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Survitec Group Limited, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company, Kent Sporting Goods, Mustang Survival, Hansen Protection, Drarger, Johnson Outdoors, LALIZAS, Secumar, International Safety Products, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), Dongtai Jianghai, Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment, SALUS MARINE WEAR INC., Aqua Lung International, O’Neill, Astral, Stormy Lifejackets, Kokatat, Harmony Gear, JimBuoy, SeaSafe Systems, Spinlock
Market Segmentation by Product: Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)
Life Jacket
Survival Suit
Buoyancy Compensator
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Water Entertainment and Sporting
Government & Military
Others
The Personal Flotation Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Flotation Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Flotation Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Personal Flotation Devices Market Overview
1.1 Personal Flotation Devices Product Scope
1.2 Personal Flotation Devices Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)
1.2.3 Life Jacket
1.2.4 Survival Suit
1.2.5 Buoyancy Compensator
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Personal Flotation Devices Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Water Entertainment and Sporting
1.3.3 Government & Military
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Personal Flotation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Personal Flotation Devices Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Personal Flotation Devices Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Personal Flotation Devices Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Personal Flotation Devices Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Personal Flotation Devices Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Personal Flotation Devices Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Personal Flotation Devices Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Personal Flotation Devices Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Personal Flotation Devices as of 2020)
3.4 Global Personal Flotation Devices Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Personal Flotation Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Personal Flotation Devices Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Personal Flotation Devices Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Personal Flotation Devices Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Personal Flotation Devices Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Personal Flotation Devices Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Personal Flotation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Personal Flotation Devices Business
12.1 Survitec Group Limited
12.1.1 Survitec Group Limited Corporation Information
12.1.2 Survitec Group Limited Business Overview
12.1.3 Survitec Group Limited Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Survitec Group Limited Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.1.5 Survitec Group Limited Recent Development
12.2 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
12.2.1 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Corporation Information
12.2.2 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Business Overview
12.2.3 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.2.5 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Recent Development
12.3 The Coleman Company
12.3.1 The Coleman Company Corporation Information
12.3.2 The Coleman Company Business Overview
12.3.3 The Coleman Company Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 The Coleman Company Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.3.5 The Coleman Company Recent Development
12.4 Kent Sporting Goods
12.4.1 Kent Sporting Goods Corporation Information
12.4.2 Kent Sporting Goods Business Overview
12.4.3 Kent Sporting Goods Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Kent Sporting Goods Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.4.5 Kent Sporting Goods Recent Development
12.5 Mustang Survival
12.5.1 Mustang Survival Corporation Information
12.5.2 Mustang Survival Business Overview
12.5.3 Mustang Survival Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Mustang Survival Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.5.5 Mustang Survival Recent Development
12.6 Hansen Protection
12.6.1 Hansen Protection Corporation Information
12.6.2 Hansen Protection Business Overview
12.6.3 Hansen Protection Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Hansen Protection Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.6.5 Hansen Protection Recent Development
12.7 Drarger
12.7.1 Drarger Corporation Information
12.7.2 Drarger Business Overview
12.7.3 Drarger Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Drarger Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.7.5 Drarger Recent Development
12.8 Johnson Outdoors
12.8.1 Johnson Outdoors Corporation Information
12.8.2 Johnson Outdoors Business Overview
12.8.3 Johnson Outdoors Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Johnson Outdoors Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.8.5 Johnson Outdoors Recent Development
12.9 LALIZAS
12.9.1 LALIZAS Corporation Information
12.9.2 LALIZAS Business Overview
12.9.3 LALIZAS Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 LALIZAS Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.9.5 LALIZAS Recent Development
12.10 Secumar
12.10.1 Secumar Corporation Information
12.10.2 Secumar Business Overview
12.10.3 Secumar Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Secumar Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.10.5 Secumar Recent Development
12.11 International Safety Products
12.11.1 International Safety Products Corporation Information
12.11.2 International Safety Products Business Overview
12.11.3 International Safety Products Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 International Safety Products Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.11.5 International Safety Products Recent Development
12.12 NRS (Northwest River Supplies)
12.12.1 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Corporation Information
12.12.2 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Business Overview
12.12.3 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.12.5 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Recent Development
12.13 Dongtai Jianghai
12.13.1 Dongtai Jianghai Corporation Information
12.13.2 Dongtai Jianghai Business Overview
12.13.3 Dongtai Jianghai Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Dongtai Jianghai Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.13.5 Dongtai Jianghai Recent Development
12.14 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment
12.14.1 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Corporation Information
12.14.2 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Business Overview
12.14.3 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.14.5 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Recent Development
12.15 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.
12.15.1 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Corporation Information
12.15.2 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Business Overview
12.15.3 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.15.5 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Recent Development
12.16 Aqua Lung International
12.16.1 Aqua Lung International Corporation Information
12.16.2 Aqua Lung International Business Overview
12.16.3 Aqua Lung International Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Aqua Lung International Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.16.5 Aqua Lung International Recent Development
12.17 O’Neill
12.17.1 O’Neill Corporation Information
12.17.2 O’Neill Business Overview
12.17.3 O’Neill Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 O’Neill Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.17.5 O’Neill Recent Development
12.18 Astral
12.18.1 Astral Corporation Information
12.18.2 Astral Business Overview
12.18.3 Astral Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Astral Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.18.5 Astral Recent Development
12.19 Stormy Lifejackets
12.19.1 Stormy Lifejackets Corporation Information
12.19.2 Stormy Lifejackets Business Overview
12.19.3 Stormy Lifejackets Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Stormy Lifejackets Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.19.5 Stormy Lifejackets Recent Development
12.20 Kokatat
12.20.1 Kokatat Corporation Information
12.20.2 Kokatat Business Overview
12.20.3 Kokatat Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Kokatat Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.20.5 Kokatat Recent Development
12.21 Harmony Gear
12.21.1 Harmony Gear Corporation Information
12.21.2 Harmony Gear Business Overview
12.21.3 Harmony Gear Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Harmony Gear Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.21.5 Harmony Gear Recent Development
12.22 JimBuoy
12.22.1 JimBuoy Corporation Information
12.22.2 JimBuoy Business Overview
12.22.3 JimBuoy Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 JimBuoy Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.22.5 JimBuoy Recent Development
12.23 SeaSafe Systems
12.23.1 SeaSafe Systems Corporation Information
12.23.2 SeaSafe Systems Business Overview
12.23.3 SeaSafe Systems Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 SeaSafe Systems Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.23.5 SeaSafe Systems Recent Development
12.24 Spinlock
12.24.1 Spinlock Corporation Information
12.24.2 Spinlock Business Overview
12.24.3 Spinlock Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Spinlock Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
12.24.5 Spinlock Recent Development
13 Personal Flotation Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Personal Flotation Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Personal Flotation Devices
13.4 Personal Flotation Devices Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Personal Flotation Devices Distributors List
14.3 Personal Flotation Devices Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Personal Flotation Devices Market Trends
15.2 Personal Flotation Devices Drivers
15.3 Personal Flotation Devices Market Challenges
15.4 Personal Flotation Devices Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
