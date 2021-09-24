Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | Philips Lifeline, ADT, Tunstall

“

The report titled Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips Lifeline, ADT, Tunstall, Greatcall, Alert-1, Connect America, Bay Alarm Medical, Life Alert, Rescue Alert, Mobile Help, Medical Guardian, LifeStation, Galaxy Medical Alert Systems, Lifefone, Better Alerts, MediPedant, QMedic, VRI Cares

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mobile Type

Landline Type

Standalone Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Inside the Home

Outside the Home



The Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mobile Type

1.2.3 Landline Type

1.2.4 Standalone Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Inside the Home

1.3.3 Outside the Home

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Philips Lifeline

11.1.1 Philips Lifeline Corporation Information

11.1.2 Philips Lifeline Overview

11.1.3 Philips Lifeline Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Philips Lifeline Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.1.5 Philips Lifeline Recent Developments

11.2 ADT

11.2.1 ADT Corporation Information

11.2.2 ADT Overview

11.2.3 ADT Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 ADT Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.2.5 ADT Recent Developments

11.3 Tunstall

11.3.1 Tunstall Corporation Information

11.3.2 Tunstall Overview

11.3.3 Tunstall Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Tunstall Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.3.5 Tunstall Recent Developments

11.4 Greatcall

11.4.1 Greatcall Corporation Information

11.4.2 Greatcall Overview

11.4.3 Greatcall Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Greatcall Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.4.5 Greatcall Recent Developments

11.5 Alert-1

11.5.1 Alert-1 Corporation Information

11.5.2 Alert-1 Overview

11.5.3 Alert-1 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Alert-1 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.5.5 Alert-1 Recent Developments

11.6 Connect America

11.6.1 Connect America Corporation Information

11.6.2 Connect America Overview

11.6.3 Connect America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Connect America Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.6.5 Connect America Recent Developments

11.7 Bay Alarm Medical

11.7.1 Bay Alarm Medical Corporation Information

11.7.2 Bay Alarm Medical Overview

11.7.3 Bay Alarm Medical Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Bay Alarm Medical Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.7.5 Bay Alarm Medical Recent Developments

11.8 Life Alert

11.8.1 Life Alert Corporation Information

11.8.2 Life Alert Overview

11.8.3 Life Alert Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Life Alert Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.8.5 Life Alert Recent Developments

11.9 Rescue Alert

11.9.1 Rescue Alert Corporation Information

11.9.2 Rescue Alert Overview

11.9.3 Rescue Alert Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Rescue Alert Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.9.5 Rescue Alert Recent Developments

11.10 Mobile Help

11.10.1 Mobile Help Corporation Information

11.10.2 Mobile Help Overview

11.10.3 Mobile Help Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Mobile Help Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.10.5 Mobile Help Recent Developments

11.11 Medical Guardian

11.11.1 Medical Guardian Corporation Information

11.11.2 Medical Guardian Overview

11.11.3 Medical Guardian Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Medical Guardian Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.11.5 Medical Guardian Recent Developments

11.12 LifeStation

11.12.1 LifeStation Corporation Information

11.12.2 LifeStation Overview

11.12.3 LifeStation Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 LifeStation Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.12.5 LifeStation Recent Developments

11.13 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems

11.13.1 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Corporation Information

11.13.2 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Overview

11.13.3 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.13.5 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Recent Developments

11.14 Lifefone

11.14.1 Lifefone Corporation Information

11.14.2 Lifefone Overview

11.14.3 Lifefone Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Lifefone Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.14.5 Lifefone Recent Developments

11.15 Better Alerts

11.15.1 Better Alerts Corporation Information

11.15.2 Better Alerts Overview

11.15.3 Better Alerts Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Better Alerts Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.15.5 Better Alerts Recent Developments

11.16 MediPedant

11.16.1 MediPedant Corporation Information

11.16.2 MediPedant Overview

11.16.3 MediPedant Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 MediPedant Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.16.5 MediPedant Recent Developments

11.17 QMedic

11.17.1 QMedic Corporation Information

11.17.2 QMedic Overview

11.17.3 QMedic Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 QMedic Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.17.5 QMedic Recent Developments

11.18 VRI Cares

11.18.1 VRI Cares Corporation Information

11.18.2 VRI Cares Overview

11.18.3 VRI Cares Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 VRI Cares Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product Description

11.18.5 VRI Cares Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Production Mode & Process

12.4 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Sales Channels

12.4.2 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Distributors

12.5 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Industry Trends

13.2 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Drivers

13.3 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Challenges

13.4 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

