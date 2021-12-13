Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Koninklijke Philips N.V., ADT Security Services, Bay Alarm Medical

“

A newly published report titled “(Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., ADT Security Services, Bay Alarm Medical, VRI, Inc., Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc., Tunstall, Medical Guardian LLC, AlertOne Services LLC, GreatCall, Rescue Alert, LogicMark, Nortek Security and Control

Market Segmentation by Product:

Landline PERS

Mobile PERS

Standalone PERS



Market Segmentation by Application:

Home-based Use

Nursing Home

Assisted Living Facilities

Hospices

Others



The Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System

1.2 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Landline PERS

1.2.3 Mobile PERS

1.2.4 Standalone PERS

1.3 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Home-based Use

1.3.3 Nursing Home

1.3.4 Assisted Living Facilities

1.3.5 Hospices

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.3.3 Mexico

3.4 Europe Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 UK

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Indonesia

3.5.9 Thailand

3.5.10 Malaysia

3.5.11 Philippines

3.5.12 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Brazil

3.7 Middle East and Africa Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information

6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 ADT Security Services

6.2.1 ADT Security Services Corporation Information

6.2.2 ADT Security Services Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 ADT Security Services Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 ADT Security Services Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Product Portfolio

6.2.5 ADT Security Services Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Bay Alarm Medical

6.3.1 Bay Alarm Medical Corporation Information

6.3.2 Bay Alarm Medical Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Bay Alarm Medical Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Bay Alarm Medical Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Bay Alarm Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 VRI, Inc.

6.4.1 VRI, Inc. Corporation Information

6.4.2 VRI, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 VRI, Inc. Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 VRI, Inc. Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Product Portfolio

6.4.5 VRI, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc.

6.5.1 Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc. Corporation Information

6.5.2 Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc. Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc. Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Tunstall

6.6.1 Tunstall Corporation Information

6.6.2 Tunstall Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Tunstall Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Tunstall Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Tunstall Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Medical Guardian LLC

6.6.1 Medical Guardian LLC Corporation Information

6.6.2 Medical Guardian LLC Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Medical Guardian LLC Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Medical Guardian LLC Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Medical Guardian LLC Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 AlertOne Services LLC

6.8.1 AlertOne Services LLC Corporation Information

6.8.2 AlertOne Services LLC Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 AlertOne Services LLC Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 AlertOne Services LLC Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Product Portfolio

6.8.5 AlertOne Services LLC Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 GreatCall

6.9.1 GreatCall Corporation Information

6.9.2 GreatCall Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 GreatCall Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 GreatCall Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Product Portfolio

6.9.5 GreatCall Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Rescue Alert

6.10.1 Rescue Alert Corporation Information

6.10.2 Rescue Alert Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Rescue Alert Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Rescue Alert Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Rescue Alert Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 LogicMark

6.11.1 LogicMark Corporation Information

6.11.2 LogicMark Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 LogicMark Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 LogicMark Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Product Portfolio

6.11.5 LogicMark Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Nortek Security and Control

6.12.1 Nortek Security and Control Corporation Information

6.12.2 Nortek Security and Control Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Nortek Security and Control Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Nortek Security and Control Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Nortek Security and Control Recent Developments/Updates

7 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System

7.4 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Distributors List

8.3 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Customers

9 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Dynamics

9.1 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Industry Trends

9.2 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Growth Drivers

9.3 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Challenges

9.4 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”