Personal ECG Device Market Size 2022, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2028 | Koninklijke Philips, Senzime, BPL Medical Technologies

A newly published report titled “Personal ECG Device Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal ECG Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal ECG Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal ECG Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal ECG Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal ECG Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal ECG Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Koninklijke Philips, Senzime, BPL Medical Technologies, EB Neuro, YKD Medical, General Electric Company, USCOM, Biocare, AliveCor, EMAY, 1byone, Eko Devices, Bittium Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Monitoring ECG Device

Diagnostic ECG Device



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Clinic

Others



The Personal ECG Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal ECG Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal ECG Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Personal ECG Device Product Introduction

1.2 Global Personal ECG Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Personal ECG Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Personal ECG Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Personal ECG Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Personal ECG Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Personal ECG Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Personal ECG Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Personal ECG Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Personal ECG Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Personal ECG Device Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Personal ECG Device Industry Trends

1.5.2 Personal ECG Device Market Drivers

1.5.3 Personal ECG Device Market Challenges

1.5.4 Personal ECG Device Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Personal ECG Device Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Monitoring ECG Device

2.1.2 Diagnostic ECG Device

2.2 Global Personal ECG Device Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Personal ECG Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Personal ECG Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Personal ECG Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Personal ECG Device Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Personal ECG Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Personal ECG Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Personal ECG Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Personal ECG Device Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Clinic

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Personal ECG Device Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Personal ECG Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Personal ECG Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Personal ECG Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Personal ECG Device Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Personal ECG Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Personal ECG Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Personal ECG Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Personal ECG Device Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Personal ECG Device Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Personal ECG Device Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Personal ECG Device Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Personal ECG Device Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Personal ECG Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Personal ECG Device Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Personal ECG Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Personal ECG Device in 2021

4.2.3 Global Personal ECG Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Personal ECG Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Personal ECG Device Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Personal ECG Device Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Personal ECG Device Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Personal ECG Device Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Personal ECG Device Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Personal ECG Device Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Personal ECG Device Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Personal ECG Device Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Personal ECG Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Personal ECG Device Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Personal ECG Device Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Personal ECG Device Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Personal ECG Device Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Personal ECG Device Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Personal ECG Device Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Personal ECG Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Personal ECG Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Personal ECG Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Personal ECG Device Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Personal ECG Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Personal ECG Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Personal ECG Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Personal ECG Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Personal ECG Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Personal ECG Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Koninklijke Philips

7.1.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Koninklijke Philips Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Koninklijke Philips Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Koninklijke Philips Personal ECG Device Products Offered

7.1.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

7.2 Senzime

7.2.1 Senzime Corporation Information

7.2.2 Senzime Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Senzime Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Senzime Personal ECG Device Products Offered

7.2.5 Senzime Recent Development

7.3 BPL Medical Technologies

7.3.1 BPL Medical Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 BPL Medical Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BPL Medical Technologies Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BPL Medical Technologies Personal ECG Device Products Offered

7.3.5 BPL Medical Technologies Recent Development

7.4 EB Neuro

7.4.1 EB Neuro Corporation Information

7.4.2 EB Neuro Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 EB Neuro Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 EB Neuro Personal ECG Device Products Offered

7.4.5 EB Neuro Recent Development

7.5 YKD Medical

7.5.1 YKD Medical Corporation Information

7.5.2 YKD Medical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 YKD Medical Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 YKD Medical Personal ECG Device Products Offered

7.5.5 YKD Medical Recent Development

7.6 General Electric Company

7.6.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 General Electric Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 General Electric Company Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 General Electric Company Personal ECG Device Products Offered

7.6.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

7.7 USCOM

7.7.1 USCOM Corporation Information

7.7.2 USCOM Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 USCOM Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 USCOM Personal ECG Device Products Offered

7.7.5 USCOM Recent Development

7.8 Biocare

7.8.1 Biocare Corporation Information

7.8.2 Biocare Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Biocare Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Biocare Personal ECG Device Products Offered

7.8.5 Biocare Recent Development

7.9 AliveCor

7.9.1 AliveCor Corporation Information

7.9.2 AliveCor Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 AliveCor Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 AliveCor Personal ECG Device Products Offered

7.9.5 AliveCor Recent Development

7.10 EMAY

7.10.1 EMAY Corporation Information

7.10.2 EMAY Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 EMAY Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 EMAY Personal ECG Device Products Offered

7.10.5 EMAY Recent Development

7.11 1byone

7.11.1 1byone Corporation Information

7.11.2 1byone Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 1byone Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 1byone Personal ECG Device Products Offered

7.11.5 1byone Recent Development

7.12 Eko Devices

7.12.1 Eko Devices Corporation Information

7.12.2 Eko Devices Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Eko Devices Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Eko Devices Products Offered

7.12.5 Eko Devices Recent Development

7.13 Bittium Corporation

7.13.1 Bittium Corporation Corporation Information

7.13.2 Bittium Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Bittium Corporation Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Bittium Corporation Products Offered

7.13.5 Bittium Corporation Recent Development

7.14 Nihon Kohden Corporation

7.14.1 Nihon Kohden Corporation Corporation Information

7.14.2 Nihon Kohden Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Nihon Kohden Corporation Personal ECG Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Nihon Kohden Corporation Products Offered

7.14.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Personal ECG Device Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Personal ECG Device Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Personal ECG Device Distributors

8.3 Personal ECG Device Production Mode & Process

8.4 Personal ECG Device Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Personal ECG Device Sales Channels

8.4.2 Personal ECG Device Distributors

8.5 Personal ECG Device Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

