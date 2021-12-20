Personal Dosimeter Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand And Trends Forecast To 2027 | Mirion Technologies, Fuji Electric, Thermo Fisher Scientific

“

The report titled Global Personal Dosimeter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Personal Dosimeter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Personal Dosimeter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Personal Dosimeter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Personal Dosimeter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Personal Dosimeter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Dosimeter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Dosimeter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Dosimeter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Dosimeter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Dosimeter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Dosimeter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mirion Technologies, Fuji Electric, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Aloka, Unfors RaySafe, RAE Systems, ATOMTEX, Ludlum Measurements, Saphymo, CIRNIC, Tracerco, Casella, Polimaster, Eckert & Ziegler, Biodex Medical Systems, Laurus, Arrow-Tech

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pen Dosimeters

Direct Read Electronic Dosimeters



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical

Nuclear Power Plant

Industrial

Others



The Personal Dosimeter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Dosimeter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Dosimeter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Dosimeter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Dosimeter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Dosimeter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Dosimeter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Dosimeter market?

Table of Contents:

1 Personal Dosimeter Market Overview

1.1 Personal Dosimeter Product Overview

1.2 Personal Dosimeter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pen Dosimeters

1.2.2 Direct Read Electronic Dosimeters

1.3 Global Personal Dosimeter Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Personal Dosimeter Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Personal Dosimeter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Personal Dosimeter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Personal Dosimeter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Personal Dosimeter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Personal Dosimeter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Dosimeter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Personal Dosimeter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Personal Dosimeter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Personal Dosimeter Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Personal Dosimeter Industry

1.5.1.1 Personal Dosimeter Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Personal Dosimeter Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Personal Dosimeter Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Personal Dosimeter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Personal Dosimeter Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Personal Dosimeter Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Personal Dosimeter Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Personal Dosimeter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Personal Dosimeter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Personal Dosimeter Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Personal Dosimeter Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Personal Dosimeter as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Personal Dosimeter Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Personal Dosimeter Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Personal Dosimeter Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Personal Dosimeter Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Personal Dosimeter Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Personal Dosimeter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Personal Dosimeter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Dosimeter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Dosimeter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Personal Dosimeter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Personal Dosimeter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Personal Dosimeter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Personal Dosimeter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Dosimeter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Dosimeter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Personal Dosimeter by Application

4.1 Personal Dosimeter Segment by Application

4.1.1 Medical

4.1.2 Nuclear Power Plant

4.1.3 Industrial

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Personal Dosimeter Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Personal Dosimeter Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Personal Dosimeter Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Personal Dosimeter Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Personal Dosimeter by Application

4.5.2 Europe Personal Dosimeter by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Dosimeter by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Personal Dosimeter by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Personal Dosimeter by Application

5 North America Personal Dosimeter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Personal Dosimeter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Personal Dosimeter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Personal Dosimeter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Personal Dosimeter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Dosimeter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Personal Dosimeter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Personal Dosimeter Business

10.1 Mirion Technologies

10.1.1 Mirion Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mirion Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Mirion Technologies Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Mirion Technologies Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.1.5 Mirion Technologies Recent Development

10.2 Fuji Electric

10.2.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

10.2.2 Fuji Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Fuji Electric Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Mirion Technologies Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.2.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

10.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

10.4 Aloka

10.4.1 Aloka Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aloka Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Aloka Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Aloka Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.4.5 Aloka Recent Development

10.5 Unfors RaySafe

10.5.1 Unfors RaySafe Corporation Information

10.5.2 Unfors RaySafe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Unfors RaySafe Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Unfors RaySafe Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.5.5 Unfors RaySafe Recent Development

10.6 RAE Systems

10.6.1 RAE Systems Corporation Information

10.6.2 RAE Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 RAE Systems Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 RAE Systems Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.6.5 RAE Systems Recent Development

10.7 ATOMTEX

10.7.1 ATOMTEX Corporation Information

10.7.2 ATOMTEX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 ATOMTEX Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 ATOMTEX Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.7.5 ATOMTEX Recent Development

10.8 Ludlum Measurements

10.8.1 Ludlum Measurements Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ludlum Measurements Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Ludlum Measurements Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Ludlum Measurements Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.8.5 Ludlum Measurements Recent Development

10.9 Saphymo

10.9.1 Saphymo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Saphymo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Saphymo Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Saphymo Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.9.5 Saphymo Recent Development

10.10 CIRNIC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Personal Dosimeter Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CIRNIC Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CIRNIC Recent Development

10.11 Tracerco

10.11.1 Tracerco Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tracerco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Tracerco Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Tracerco Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.11.5 Tracerco Recent Development

10.12 Casella

10.12.1 Casella Corporation Information

10.12.2 Casella Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Casella Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Casella Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.12.5 Casella Recent Development

10.13 Polimaster

10.13.1 Polimaster Corporation Information

10.13.2 Polimaster Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Polimaster Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Polimaster Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.13.5 Polimaster Recent Development

10.14 Eckert & Ziegler

10.14.1 Eckert & Ziegler Corporation Information

10.14.2 Eckert & Ziegler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Eckert & Ziegler Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Eckert & Ziegler Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.14.5 Eckert & Ziegler Recent Development

10.15 Biodex Medical Systems

10.15.1 Biodex Medical Systems Corporation Information

10.15.2 Biodex Medical Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Biodex Medical Systems Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Biodex Medical Systems Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.15.5 Biodex Medical Systems Recent Development

10.16 Laurus

10.16.1 Laurus Corporation Information

10.16.2 Laurus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Laurus Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Laurus Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.16.5 Laurus Recent Development

10.17 Arrow-Tech

10.17.1 Arrow-Tech Corporation Information

10.17.2 Arrow-Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Arrow-Tech Personal Dosimeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Arrow-Tech Personal Dosimeter Products Offered

10.17.5 Arrow-Tech Recent Development

11 Personal Dosimeter Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Personal Dosimeter Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Personal Dosimeter Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

