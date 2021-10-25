Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | iRobot, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Domestic Service Robotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Domestic Service Robotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Domestic Service Robotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Domestic Service Robotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Domestic Service Robotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Domestic Service Robotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

iRobot, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Yujin Robots, Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate, ECOVACS, Future Robot, GeckoSystems, Hanool Robotics, Hayward Industries, Hoover, Intel, Jibo, Mamirobot, Matsutek, Maytronics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Professional Service Robots

Personal Service Robots



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pet Feeding

Multimedia

Security

Clean

Other



The Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Domestic Service Robotics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Domestic Service Robotics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Personal Domestic Service Robotics Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Professional Service Robots

4.1.3 Personal Service Robots

4.2 By Type – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Pet Feeding

5.1.3 Multimedia

5.1.4 Security

5.1.5 Clean

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 iRobot

6.1.1 iRobot Corporation Information

6.1.2 iRobot Overview

6.1.3 iRobot Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 iRobot Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.1.5 iRobot Recent Developments

6.2 LG Electronics

6.2.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

6.2.2 LG Electronics Overview

6.2.3 LG Electronics Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 LG Electronics Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.2.5 LG Electronics Recent Developments

6.3 Samsung Electronics

6.3.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

6.3.2 Samsung Electronics Overview

6.3.3 Samsung Electronics Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Samsung Electronics Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.3.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

6.4 Yujin Robots

6.4.1 Yujin Robots Corporation Information

6.4.2 Yujin Robots Overview

6.4.3 Yujin Robots Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Yujin Robots Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.4.5 Yujin Robots Recent Developments

6.5 Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate

6.5.1 Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate Corporation Information

6.5.2 Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate Overview

6.5.3 Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.5.5 Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate Recent Developments

6.6 ECOVACS

6.6.1 ECOVACS Corporation Information

6.6.2 ECOVACS Overview

6.6.3 ECOVACS Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 ECOVACS Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.6.5 ECOVACS Recent Developments

6.7 Future Robot

6.7.1 Future Robot Corporation Information

6.7.2 Future Robot Overview

6.7.3 Future Robot Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Future Robot Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.7.5 Future Robot Recent Developments

6.8 GeckoSystems

6.8.1 GeckoSystems Corporation Information

6.8.2 GeckoSystems Overview

6.8.3 GeckoSystems Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 GeckoSystems Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.8.5 GeckoSystems Recent Developments

6.9 Hanool Robotics

6.9.1 Hanool Robotics Corporation Information

6.9.2 Hanool Robotics Overview

6.9.3 Hanool Robotics Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Hanool Robotics Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.9.5 Hanool Robotics Recent Developments

6.10 Hayward Industries

6.10.1 Hayward Industries Corporation Information

6.10.2 Hayward Industries Overview

6.10.3 Hayward Industries Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Hayward Industries Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.10.5 Hayward Industries Recent Developments

6.11 Hoover

6.11.1 Hoover Corporation Information

6.11.2 Hoover Overview

6.11.3 Hoover Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Hoover Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.11.5 Hoover Recent Developments

6.12 Intel

6.12.1 Intel Corporation Information

6.12.2 Intel Overview

6.12.3 Intel Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Intel Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.12.5 Intel Recent Developments

6.13 Jibo

6.13.1 Jibo Corporation Information

6.13.2 Jibo Overview

6.13.3 Jibo Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Jibo Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.13.5 Jibo Recent Developments

6.14 Mamirobot

6.14.1 Mamirobot Corporation Information

6.14.2 Mamirobot Overview

6.14.3 Mamirobot Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Mamirobot Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.14.5 Mamirobot Recent Developments

6.15 Matsutek

6.15.1 Matsutek Corporation Information

6.15.2 Matsutek Overview

6.15.3 Matsutek Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Matsutek Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.15.5 Matsutek Recent Developments

6.16 Maytronics

6.16.1 Maytronics Corporation Information

6.16.2 Maytronics Overview

6.16.3 Maytronics Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Maytronics Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Description

6.16.5 Maytronics Recent Developments

7 United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Personal Domestic Service Robotics Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Industry Value Chain

9.2 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Upstream Market

9.3 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

