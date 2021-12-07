Personal Cooling Device Market Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027| Shenzhen Krg Electronics, Holmes, Design

Los Angeles, United State: The global Personal Cooling Device market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Personal Cooling Device market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Personal Cooling Device market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Personal Cooling Device market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Personal Cooling Device market.

Leading players of the global Personal Cooling Device market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Personal Cooling Device market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Personal Cooling Device market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Personal Cooling Device market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Personal Cooling Device Market Research Report: Shenzhen Krg Electronics, Holmes, Design, Honeywell International, Havells India, Laird Technologies, Ambient Therapeutic, Handy Cooler, Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment, O2cool, Lakeland, Evapolar

Global Personal Cooling Device Market Segmentation by Product: Handheld Cooling Devices, Personal Air Conditioner

Global Personal Cooling Device Market Segmentation by Application: Parks, Camping, Sunbathing, Offices, Outdoor Games

The global Personal Cooling Device market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Personal Cooling Device market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Personal Cooling Device market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Personal Cooling Device market.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Personal Cooling Device market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Cooling Device industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Personal Cooling Device market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Cooling Device market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Cooling Device market?

Table od Content

1 Personal Cooling Device Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Cooling Device

1.2 Personal Cooling Device Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Handheld Cooling Devices

1.2.3 Personal Air Conditioner

1.3 Personal Cooling Device Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Parks

1.3.3 Camping

1.3.4 Sunbathing

1.3.5 Offices

1.3.6 Outdoor Games

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Personal Cooling Device Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Personal Cooling Device Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Personal Cooling Device Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Personal Cooling Device Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Personal Cooling Device Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Personal Cooling Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Personal Cooling Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Personal Cooling Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Personal Cooling Device Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Personal Cooling Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Personal Cooling Device Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Personal Cooling Device Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Personal Cooling Device Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Personal Cooling Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Personal Cooling Device Production

3.4.1 North America Personal Cooling Device Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Personal Cooling Device Production

3.5.1 Europe Personal Cooling Device Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Personal Cooling Device Production

3.6.1 China Personal Cooling Device Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Personal Cooling Device Production

3.7.1 Japan Personal Cooling Device Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Personal Cooling Device Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Personal Cooling Device Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Personal Cooling Device Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Personal Cooling Device Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Personal Cooling Device Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Personal Cooling Device Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Personal Cooling Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Personal Cooling Device Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Personal Cooling Device Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Shenzhen Krg Electronics

7.1.1 Shenzhen Krg Electronics Personal Cooling Device Corporation Information

7.1.2 Shenzhen Krg Electronics Personal Cooling Device Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Shenzhen Krg Electronics Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Shenzhen Krg Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Shenzhen Krg Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Holmes

7.2.1 Holmes Personal Cooling Device Corporation Information

7.2.2 Holmes Personal Cooling Device Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Holmes Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Holmes Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Holmes Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Design

7.3.1 Design Personal Cooling Device Corporation Information

7.3.2 Design Personal Cooling Device Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Design Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Design Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Design Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Honeywell International

7.4.1 Honeywell International Personal Cooling Device Corporation Information

7.4.2 Honeywell International Personal Cooling Device Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Honeywell International Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Honeywell International Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Honeywell International Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Havells India

7.5.1 Havells India Personal Cooling Device Corporation Information

7.5.2 Havells India Personal Cooling Device Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Havells India Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Havells India Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Havells India Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Laird Technologies

7.6.1 Laird Technologies Personal Cooling Device Corporation Information

7.6.2 Laird Technologies Personal Cooling Device Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Laird Technologies Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Laird Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Laird Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ambient Therapeutic

7.7.1 Ambient Therapeutic Personal Cooling Device Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ambient Therapeutic Personal Cooling Device Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ambient Therapeutic Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Ambient Therapeutic Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ambient Therapeutic Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Handy Cooler

7.8.1 Handy Cooler Personal Cooling Device Corporation Information

7.8.2 Handy Cooler Personal Cooling Device Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Handy Cooler Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Handy Cooler Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Handy Cooler Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment

7.9.1 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Personal Cooling Device Corporation Information

7.9.2 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Personal Cooling Device Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 O2cool

7.10.1 O2cool Personal Cooling Device Corporation Information

7.10.2 O2cool Personal Cooling Device Product Portfolio

7.10.3 O2cool Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 O2cool Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 O2cool Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Lakeland

7.11.1 Lakeland Personal Cooling Device Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lakeland Personal Cooling Device Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Lakeland Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Lakeland Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Lakeland Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Evapolar

7.12.1 Evapolar Personal Cooling Device Corporation Information

7.12.2 Evapolar Personal Cooling Device Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Evapolar Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Evapolar Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Evapolar Recent Developments/Updates

8 Personal Cooling Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Personal Cooling Device Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Personal Cooling Device

8.4 Personal Cooling Device Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Personal Cooling Device Distributors List

9.3 Personal Cooling Device Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Personal Cooling Device Industry Trends

10.2 Personal Cooling Device Growth Drivers

10.3 Personal Cooling Device Market Challenges

10.4 Personal Cooling Device Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Personal Cooling Device by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Personal Cooling Device

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Personal Cooling Device by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Personal Cooling Device by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Personal Cooling Device by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Personal Cooling Device by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Personal Cooling Device by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Cooling Device by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Personal Cooling Device by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Personal Cooling Device by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.