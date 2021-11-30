Personal Care Robotics Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | Blue Frog Robotics, Jibo, LG Electronics, PARO Robots US

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Personal Care Robotics Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Care Robotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Care Robotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Care Robotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Care Robotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Care Robotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Care Robotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Blue Frog Robotics, Jibo, LG Electronics, PARO Robots US, Robert Bosch, SoftBank Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Smart Robots

Half Smart Robots



Market Segmentation by Application:

Old Man

Child

Other



The Personal Care Robotics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Care Robotics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Care Robotics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Personal Care Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Care Robotics

1.2 Personal Care Robotics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Care Robotics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Smart Robots

1.2.3 Half Smart Robots

1.3 Personal Care Robotics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Care Robotics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Old Man

1.3.3 Child

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Personal Care Robotics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Personal Care Robotics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Personal Care Robotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Personal Care Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Personal Care Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Personal Care Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Personal Care Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal Care Robotics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Personal Care Robotics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Personal Care Robotics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Personal Care Robotics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Personal Care Robotics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Personal Care Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Personal Care Robotics Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Personal Care Robotics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Personal Care Robotics Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Personal Care Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Personal Care Robotics Production

3.4.1 North America Personal Care Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Personal Care Robotics Production

3.5.1 Europe Personal Care Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Personal Care Robotics Production

3.6.1 China Personal Care Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Personal Care Robotics Production

3.7.1 Japan Personal Care Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Personal Care Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Personal Care Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Personal Care Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Personal Care Robotics Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Personal Care Robotics Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Personal Care Robotics Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Personal Care Robotics Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Personal Care Robotics Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Personal Care Robotics Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Personal Care Robotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Personal Care Robotics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Personal Care Robotics Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Personal Care Robotics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Blue Frog Robotics

7.1.1 Blue Frog Robotics Personal Care Robotics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Blue Frog Robotics Personal Care Robotics Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Blue Frog Robotics Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Blue Frog Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Blue Frog Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Jibo

7.2.1 Jibo Personal Care Robotics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jibo Personal Care Robotics Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Jibo Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Jibo Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Jibo Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 LG Electronics

7.3.1 LG Electronics Personal Care Robotics Corporation Information

7.3.2 LG Electronics Personal Care Robotics Product Portfolio

7.3.3 LG Electronics Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 LG Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 LG Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 PARO Robots US

7.4.1 PARO Robots US Personal Care Robotics Corporation Information

7.4.2 PARO Robots US Personal Care Robotics Product Portfolio

7.4.3 PARO Robots US Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 PARO Robots US Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 PARO Robots US Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Robert Bosch

7.5.1 Robert Bosch Personal Care Robotics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Robert Bosch Personal Care Robotics Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Robert Bosch Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Robert Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Robert Bosch Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SoftBank Group

7.6.1 SoftBank Group Personal Care Robotics Corporation Information

7.6.2 SoftBank Group Personal Care Robotics Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SoftBank Group Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 SoftBank Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SoftBank Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Personal Care Robotics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Personal Care Robotics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Personal Care Robotics

8.4 Personal Care Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Personal Care Robotics Distributors List

9.3 Personal Care Robotics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Personal Care Robotics Industry Trends

10.2 Personal Care Robotics Growth Drivers

10.3 Personal Care Robotics Market Challenges

10.4 Personal Care Robotics Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Personal Care Robotics by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Personal Care Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Personal Care Robotics

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Personal Care Robotics by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Personal Care Robotics by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Personal Care Robotics by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Personal Care Robotics by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Personal Care Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Care Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Personal Care Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Personal Care Robotics by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”