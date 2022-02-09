Personal Care Products Market Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate And Forecast 2022-2028 | Unilever, P&G, L’Oreal

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Personal Care Products Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Care Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Care Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Care Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Care Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Care Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Care Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Unilever, P&G, L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Kao, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate Palmolive

Market Segmentation by Product:

Skincare

Haircare

Personal Hygiene

Make-up

Fragrance

Oral Hygiene

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Men

Women

Children



The Personal Care Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Care Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Care Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Personal Care Products Revenue in Personal Care Products Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Personal Care Products Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Personal Care Products Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Personal Care Products Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Personal Care Products Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Personal Care Products in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Personal Care Products Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Personal Care Products Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Personal Care Products Industry Trends

1.4.2 Personal Care Products Market Drivers

1.4.3 Personal Care Products Market Challenges

1.4.4 Personal Care Products Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Personal Care Products by Type

2.1 Personal Care Products Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Skincare

2.1.2 Haircare

2.1.3 Personal Hygiene

2.1.4 Make-up

2.1.5 Fragrance

2.1.6 Oral Hygiene

2.1.7 Others

2.2 Global Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Personal Care Products by Application

3.1 Personal Care Products Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Men

3.1.2 Women

3.1.3 Children

3.2 Global Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Personal Care Products Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Personal Care Products Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Personal Care Products Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Personal Care Products Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Personal Care Products Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Personal Care Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Personal Care Products in 2021

4.2.3 Global Personal Care Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Personal Care Products Headquarters, Revenue in Personal Care Products Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Personal Care Products Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Personal Care Products Companies Revenue in Personal Care Products Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Personal Care Products Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Personal Care Products Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Personal Care Products Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Personal Care Products Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Personal Care Products Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Personal Care Products Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Personal Care Products Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Personal Care Products Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Personal Care Products Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Personal Care Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Personal Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Care Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Personal Care Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Personal Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Personal Care Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Personal Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Care Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Unilever

7.1.1 Unilever Company Details

7.1.2 Unilever Business Overview

7.1.3 Unilever Personal Care Products Introduction

7.1.4 Unilever Revenue in Personal Care Products Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Unilever Recent Development

7.2 P&G

7.2.1 P&G Company Details

7.2.2 P&G Business Overview

7.2.3 P&G Personal Care Products Introduction

7.2.4 P&G Revenue in Personal Care Products Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 P&G Recent Development

7.3 L’Oreal

7.3.1 L’Oreal Company Details

7.3.2 L’Oreal Business Overview

7.3.3 L’Oreal Personal Care Products Introduction

7.3.4 L’Oreal Revenue in Personal Care Products Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 L’Oreal Recent Development

7.4 Estee Lauder

7.4.1 Estee Lauder Company Details

7.4.2 Estee Lauder Business Overview

7.4.3 Estee Lauder Personal Care Products Introduction

7.4.4 Estee Lauder Revenue in Personal Care Products Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development

7.5 Kao

7.5.1 Kao Company Details

7.5.2 Kao Business Overview

7.5.3 Kao Personal Care Products Introduction

7.5.4 Kao Revenue in Personal Care Products Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Kao Recent Development

7.6 Johnson & Johnson

7.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

7.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

7.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Personal Care Products Introduction

7.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Personal Care Products Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.7 Colgate Palmolive

7.7.1 Colgate Palmolive Company Details

7.7.2 Colgate Palmolive Business Overview

7.7.3 Colgate Palmolive Personal Care Products Introduction

7.7.4 Colgate Palmolive Revenue in Personal Care Products Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Colgate Palmolive Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

