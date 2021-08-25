Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Eastman Chemical, Lubrizol, DowDuPont

“

The report titled Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Personal Care Polymer Ingredients report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Care Polymer Ingredients report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Eastman Chemical, Lubrizol, DowDuPont, BASF, Ashland, Air Products and Chemicals, AkzoNobel, Croda, Lonza

Market Segmentation by Product:

Surfactants

Emulsifiers

Emollients

Rheology Modifiers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Skin Care

Sun Care

Hair Fixative and Film-Former

Color Cosmetics

Toiletries

Others



The Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Care Polymer Ingredients industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Surfactants

1.2.3 Emulsifiers

1.2.4 Emollients

1.2.5 Rheology Modifiers

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Skin Care

1.3.3 Sun Care

1.3.4 Hair Fixative and Film-Former

1.3.5 Color Cosmetics

1.3.6 Toiletries

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Eastman Chemical

12.1.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Eastman Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Eastman Chemical Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Eastman Chemical Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Products Offered

12.1.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

12.2 Lubrizol

12.2.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Lubrizol Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Lubrizol Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Products Offered

12.2.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

12.3 DowDuPont

12.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.3.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DowDuPont Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DowDuPont Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Products Offered

12.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BASF Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Products Offered

12.4.5 BASF Recent Development

12.5 Ashland

12.5.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ashland Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ashland Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Products Offered

12.5.5 Ashland Recent Development

12.6 Air Products and Chemicals

12.6.1 Air Products and Chemicals Corporation Information

12.6.2 Air Products and Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Air Products and Chemicals Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Air Products and Chemicals Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Products Offered

12.6.5 Air Products and Chemicals Recent Development

12.7 AkzoNobel

12.7.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.7.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AkzoNobel Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 AkzoNobel Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Products Offered

12.7.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

12.8 Croda

12.8.1 Croda Corporation Information

12.8.2 Croda Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Croda Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Croda Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Products Offered

12.8.5 Croda Recent Development

12.9 Lonza

12.9.1 Lonza Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lonza Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Lonza Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Lonza Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Products Offered

12.9.5 Lonza Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Industry Trends

13.2 Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Drivers

13.3 Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Challenges

13.4 Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”