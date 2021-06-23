Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027 | Clariant AG, Ashland, Akema

“

The report titled Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Clariant AG, Ashland, Akema, DuPont, Lonza Group, BASF, DSM, ISCA UK, Symrise AG, Chemipol, Celanese, Schulke & Mayr, Lanxess AG, Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering

Market Segmentation by Product: Natural Preservatives

Synthetic Preservatives



Market Segmentation by Application: Hair Care

Skin Care

Make-up

Fragrance

Others



The Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Overview

1.1 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Product Overview

1.2 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Natural Preservatives

1.2.2 Synthetic Preservatives

1.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives by Application

4.1 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hair Care

4.1.2 Skin Care

4.1.3 Make-up

4.1.4 Fragrance

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives by Country

5.1 North America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives by Country

6.1 Europe Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives by Country

8.1 Latin America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Business

10.1 Clariant AG

10.1.1 Clariant AG Corporation Information

10.1.2 Clariant AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Clariant AG Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Clariant AG Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

10.1.5 Clariant AG Recent Development

10.2 Ashland

10.2.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ashland Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ashland Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Clariant AG Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

10.2.5 Ashland Recent Development

10.3 Akema

10.3.1 Akema Corporation Information

10.3.2 Akema Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Akema Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Akema Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

10.3.5 Akema Recent Development

10.4 DuPont

10.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.4.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 DuPont Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 DuPont Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

10.4.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.5 Lonza Group

10.5.1 Lonza Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lonza Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Lonza Group Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Lonza Group Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

10.5.5 Lonza Group Recent Development

10.6 BASF

10.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.6.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 BASF Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 BASF Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

10.6.5 BASF Recent Development

10.7 DSM

10.7.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.7.2 DSM Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 DSM Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 DSM Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

10.7.5 DSM Recent Development

10.8 ISCA UK

10.8.1 ISCA UK Corporation Information

10.8.2 ISCA UK Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ISCA UK Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ISCA UK Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

10.8.5 ISCA UK Recent Development

10.9 Symrise AG

10.9.1 Symrise AG Corporation Information

10.9.2 Symrise AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Symrise AG Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Symrise AG Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

10.9.5 Symrise AG Recent Development

10.10 Chemipol

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Chemipol Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Chemipol Recent Development

10.11 Celanese

10.11.1 Celanese Corporation Information

10.11.2 Celanese Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Celanese Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Celanese Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

10.11.5 Celanese Recent Development

10.12 Schulke & Mayr

10.12.1 Schulke & Mayr Corporation Information

10.12.2 Schulke & Mayr Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Schulke & Mayr Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Schulke & Mayr Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

10.12.5 Schulke & Mayr Recent Development

10.13 Lanxess AG

10.13.1 Lanxess AG Corporation Information

10.13.2 Lanxess AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Lanxess AG Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Lanxess AG Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

10.13.5 Lanxess AG Recent Development

10.14 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering

10.14.1 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Corporation Information

10.14.2 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

10.14.5 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Distributors

12.3 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”