Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Clariant AG, Ashland, Akema

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Research Report: Clariant AG, Ashland, Akema, DuPont, Lonza Group, BASF, DSM, ISCA UK, Symrise AG, Chemipol, Celanese, Schulke & Mayr, Lanxess AG, Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering

Types: Natural Preservatives

Synthetic Preservatives



Applications: Hair Care

Skin Care

Make-up

Fragrance

Others



The Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Natural Preservatives

1.4.3 Synthetic Preservatives

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hair Care

1.5.3 Skin Care

1.5.4 Make-up

1.5.5 Fragrance

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Clariant AG

12.1.1 Clariant AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 Clariant AG Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Clariant AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Clariant AG Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

12.1.5 Clariant AG Recent Development

12.2 Ashland

12.2.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ashland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Ashland Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

12.2.5 Ashland Recent Development

12.3 Akema

12.3.1 Akema Corporation Information

12.3.2 Akema Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Akema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Akema Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

12.3.5 Akema Recent Development

12.4 DuPont

12.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 DuPont Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

12.4.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.5 Lonza Group

12.5.1 Lonza Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Lonza Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Lonza Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Lonza Group Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

12.5.5 Lonza Group Recent Development

12.6 BASF

12.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.6.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 BASF Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

12.6.5 BASF Recent Development

12.7 DSM

12.7.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.7.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 DSM Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

12.7.5 DSM Recent Development

12.8 ISCA UK

12.8.1 ISCA UK Corporation Information

12.8.2 ISCA UK Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 ISCA UK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 ISCA UK Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

12.8.5 ISCA UK Recent Development

12.9 Symrise AG

12.9.1 Symrise AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Symrise AG Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Symrise AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Symrise AG Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

12.9.5 Symrise AG Recent Development

12.10 Chemipol

12.10.1 Chemipol Corporation Information

12.10.2 Chemipol Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Chemipol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Chemipol Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Products Offered

12.10.5 Chemipol Recent Development

12.12 Schulke & Mayr

12.12.1 Schulke & Mayr Corporation Information

12.12.2 Schulke & Mayr Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Schulke & Mayr Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Schulke & Mayr Products Offered

12.12.5 Schulke & Mayr Recent Development

12.13 Lanxess AG

12.13.1 Lanxess AG Corporation Information

12.13.2 Lanxess AG Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Lanxess AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Lanxess AG Products Offered

12.13.5 Lanxess AG Recent Development

12.14 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering

12.14.1 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Products Offered

12.14.5 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

