Personal Body Armor Protection Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2027| BAE Systems, PBE, Safariland

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Personal Body Armor Protection market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Personal Body Armor Protection market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.
Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Personal Body Armor Protection market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Personal Body Armor Protection market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.
Key players profiled in the report on the global Personal Body Armor Protection Market are: BAE Systems, PBE, Safariland, Ceradyne, Wolverine, Jihua Group, Ningbo Dacheng, Huaan Securit, KDH Defense, DFNS Group, TenCate, ADA, VestGuard, Sarkar Defense, PSP, Anjani Technoplast, AR500 Armour, Survitec Group, U.S. Armor, Ballistic Body Armour, Zebra Sun
Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market by Product Type: Soft Armor, Hard Armor, Headgear, Others
Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market by Application: Defense, Civillians, Homeland Security, Others
This section of the Personal Body Armor Protection report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Personal Body Armor Protection market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Personal Body Armor Protection market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Personal Body Armor Protection market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Body Armor Protection industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Personal Body Armor Protection market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Body Armor Protection market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Body Armor Protection market?
Table od Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size Growth Rate
1.2.2 Soft Armor
1.2.3 Hard Armor
1.2.4 Headgear
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Segment
1.3.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Share (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Defense
1.3.3 Civillians
1.3.4 Homeland Security
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Personal Body Armor Protection Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Personal Body Armor Protection Industry Trends
2.5.1 Personal Body Armor Protection Market Trends
2.5.2 Personal Body Armor Protection Market Drivers
2.5.3 Personal Body Armor Protection Market Challenges
2.5.4 Personal Body Armor Protection Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Personal Body Armor Protection Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Personal Body Armor Protection Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Personal Body Armor Protection by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Personal Body Armor Protection Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Personal Body Armor Protection as of 2020)
3.4 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Personal Body Armor Protection Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Personal Body Armor Protection Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Personal Body Armor Protection Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size
4.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Historic Market Review (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Market Share (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Personal Body Armor Protection Price (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Forecast (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Personal Body Armor Protection Price Forecast (2022-2027)
5 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size
5.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Historic Market Review (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Market Share (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Personal Body Armor Protection Price (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Forecast (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Personal Body Armor Protection Price Forecast (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BAE Systems
11.1.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information
11.1.2 BAE Systems Overview
11.1.3 BAE Systems Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 BAE Systems Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.1.5 BAE Systems Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 BAE Systems Recent Developments
11.2 PBE
11.2.1 PBE Corporation Information
11.2.2 PBE Overview
11.2.3 PBE Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 PBE Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.2.5 PBE Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 PBE Recent Developments
11.3 Safariland
11.3.1 Safariland Corporation Information
11.3.2 Safariland Overview
11.3.3 Safariland Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Safariland Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.3.5 Safariland Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Safariland Recent Developments
11.4 Ceradyne
11.4.1 Ceradyne Corporation Information
11.4.2 Ceradyne Overview
11.4.3 Ceradyne Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Ceradyne Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.4.5 Ceradyne Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Ceradyne Recent Developments
11.5 Wolverine
11.5.1 Wolverine Corporation Information
11.5.2 Wolverine Overview
11.5.3 Wolverine Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Wolverine Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.5.5 Wolverine Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Wolverine Recent Developments
11.6 Jihua Group
11.6.1 Jihua Group Corporation Information
11.6.2 Jihua Group Overview
11.6.3 Jihua Group Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Jihua Group Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.6.5 Jihua Group Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Jihua Group Recent Developments
11.7 Ningbo Dacheng
11.7.1 Ningbo Dacheng Corporation Information
11.7.2 Ningbo Dacheng Overview
11.7.3 Ningbo Dacheng Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Ningbo Dacheng Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.7.5 Ningbo Dacheng Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Ningbo Dacheng Recent Developments
11.8 Huaan Securit
11.8.1 Huaan Securit Corporation Information
11.8.2 Huaan Securit Overview
11.8.3 Huaan Securit Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Huaan Securit Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.8.5 Huaan Securit Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Huaan Securit Recent Developments
11.9 KDH Defense
11.9.1 KDH Defense Corporation Information
11.9.2 KDH Defense Overview
11.9.3 KDH Defense Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 KDH Defense Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.9.5 KDH Defense Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 KDH Defense Recent Developments
11.10 DFNS Group
11.10.1 DFNS Group Corporation Information
11.10.2 DFNS Group Overview
11.10.3 DFNS Group Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 DFNS Group Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.10.5 DFNS Group Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 DFNS Group Recent Developments
11.11 TenCate
11.11.1 TenCate Corporation Information
11.11.2 TenCate Overview
11.11.3 TenCate Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 TenCate Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.11.5 TenCate Recent Developments
11.12 ADA
11.12.1 ADA Corporation Information
11.12.2 ADA Overview
11.12.3 ADA Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 ADA Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.12.5 ADA Recent Developments
11.13 VestGuard
11.13.1 VestGuard Corporation Information
11.13.2 VestGuard Overview
11.13.3 VestGuard Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 VestGuard Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.13.5 VestGuard Recent Developments
11.14 Sarkar Defense
11.14.1 Sarkar Defense Corporation Information
11.14.2 Sarkar Defense Overview
11.14.3 Sarkar Defense Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Sarkar Defense Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.14.5 Sarkar Defense Recent Developments
11.15 PSP
11.15.1 PSP Corporation Information
11.15.2 PSP Overview
11.15.3 PSP Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 PSP Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.15.5 PSP Recent Developments
11.16 Anjani Technoplast
11.16.1 Anjani Technoplast Corporation Information
11.16.2 Anjani Technoplast Overview
11.16.3 Anjani Technoplast Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Anjani Technoplast Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.16.5 Anjani Technoplast Recent Developments
11.17 AR500 Armour
11.17.1 AR500 Armour Corporation Information
11.17.2 AR500 Armour Overview
11.17.3 AR500 Armour Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 AR500 Armour Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.17.5 AR500 Armour Recent Developments
11.18 Survitec Group
11.18.1 Survitec Group Corporation Information
11.18.2 Survitec Group Overview
11.18.3 Survitec Group Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Survitec Group Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.18.5 Survitec Group Recent Developments
11.19 U.S. Armor
11.19.1 U.S. Armor Corporation Information
11.19.2 U.S. Armor Overview
11.19.3 U.S. Armor Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 U.S. Armor Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.19.5 U.S. Armor Recent Developments
11.20 Ballistic Body Armour
11.20.1 Ballistic Body Armour Corporation Information
11.20.2 Ballistic Body Armour Overview
11.20.3 Ballistic Body Armour Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Ballistic Body Armour Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.20.5 Ballistic Body Armour Recent Developments
11.21 Zebra Sun
11.21.1 Zebra Sun Corporation Information
11.21.2 Zebra Sun Overview
11.21.3 Zebra Sun Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Zebra Sun Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services
11.21.5 Zebra Sun Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Personal Body Armor Protection Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Personal Body Armor Protection Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Personal Body Armor Protection Production Mode & Process
12.4 Personal Body Armor Protection Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Channels
12.4.2 Personal Body Armor Protection Distributors
12.5 Personal Body Armor Protection Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
