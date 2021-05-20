Personal Body Armor Protection Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2027| BAE Systems, PBE, Safariland

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Personal Body Armor Protection market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Personal Body Armor Protection market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Personal Body Armor Protection market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Personal Body Armor Protection market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Personal Body Armor Protection Market are: BAE Systems, PBE, Safariland, Ceradyne, Wolverine, Jihua Group, Ningbo Dacheng, Huaan Securit, KDH Defense, DFNS Group, TenCate, ADA, VestGuard, Sarkar Defense, PSP, Anjani Technoplast, AR500 Armour, Survitec Group, U.S. Armor, Ballistic Body Armour, Zebra Sun

Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market by Product Type: Soft Armor, Hard Armor, Headgear, Others

Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market by Application: Defense, Civillians, Homeland Security, Others

This section of the Personal Body Armor Protection report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Personal Body Armor Protection market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Personal Body Armor Protection market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Body Armor Protection market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Body Armor Protection industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Body Armor Protection market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Body Armor Protection market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Body Armor Protection market?

Table od Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size Growth Rate

1.2.2 Soft Armor

1.2.3 Hard Armor

1.2.4 Headgear

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment

1.3.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Share (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Defense

1.3.3 Civillians

1.3.4 Homeland Security

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Personal Body Armor Protection Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Personal Body Armor Protection Industry Trends

2.5.1 Personal Body Armor Protection Market Trends

2.5.2 Personal Body Armor Protection Market Drivers

2.5.3 Personal Body Armor Protection Market Challenges

2.5.4 Personal Body Armor Protection Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Personal Body Armor Protection Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Personal Body Armor Protection Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Personal Body Armor Protection by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Personal Body Armor Protection Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Personal Body Armor Protection as of 2020)

3.4 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Personal Body Armor Protection Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Personal Body Armor Protection Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Personal Body Armor Protection Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size

4.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Historic Market Review (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Market Share (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Personal Body Armor Protection Price (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Forecast (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Personal Body Armor Protection Price Forecast (2022-2027)

5 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size

5.1 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Historic Market Review (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Market Share (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Personal Body Armor Protection Price (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Forecast (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Personal Body Armor Protection Price Forecast (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Sales (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Body Armor Protection Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BAE Systems

11.1.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

11.1.2 BAE Systems Overview

11.1.3 BAE Systems Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 BAE Systems Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.1.5 BAE Systems Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 BAE Systems Recent Developments

11.2 PBE

11.2.1 PBE Corporation Information

11.2.2 PBE Overview

11.2.3 PBE Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 PBE Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.2.5 PBE Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 PBE Recent Developments

11.3 Safariland

11.3.1 Safariland Corporation Information

11.3.2 Safariland Overview

11.3.3 Safariland Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Safariland Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.3.5 Safariland Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Safariland Recent Developments

11.4 Ceradyne

11.4.1 Ceradyne Corporation Information

11.4.2 Ceradyne Overview

11.4.3 Ceradyne Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Ceradyne Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.4.5 Ceradyne Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Ceradyne Recent Developments

11.5 Wolverine

11.5.1 Wolverine Corporation Information

11.5.2 Wolverine Overview

11.5.3 Wolverine Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Wolverine Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.5.5 Wolverine Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Wolverine Recent Developments

11.6 Jihua Group

11.6.1 Jihua Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Jihua Group Overview

11.6.3 Jihua Group Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Jihua Group Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.6.5 Jihua Group Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Jihua Group Recent Developments

11.7 Ningbo Dacheng

11.7.1 Ningbo Dacheng Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ningbo Dacheng Overview

11.7.3 Ningbo Dacheng Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Ningbo Dacheng Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.7.5 Ningbo Dacheng Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Ningbo Dacheng Recent Developments

11.8 Huaan Securit

11.8.1 Huaan Securit Corporation Information

11.8.2 Huaan Securit Overview

11.8.3 Huaan Securit Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Huaan Securit Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.8.5 Huaan Securit Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Huaan Securit Recent Developments

11.9 KDH Defense

11.9.1 KDH Defense Corporation Information

11.9.2 KDH Defense Overview

11.9.3 KDH Defense Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 KDH Defense Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.9.5 KDH Defense Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 KDH Defense Recent Developments

11.10 DFNS Group

11.10.1 DFNS Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 DFNS Group Overview

11.10.3 DFNS Group Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 DFNS Group Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.10.5 DFNS Group Personal Body Armor Protection SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 DFNS Group Recent Developments

11.11 TenCate

11.11.1 TenCate Corporation Information

11.11.2 TenCate Overview

11.11.3 TenCate Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 TenCate Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.11.5 TenCate Recent Developments

11.12 ADA

11.12.1 ADA Corporation Information

11.12.2 ADA Overview

11.12.3 ADA Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 ADA Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.12.5 ADA Recent Developments

11.13 VestGuard

11.13.1 VestGuard Corporation Information

11.13.2 VestGuard Overview

11.13.3 VestGuard Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 VestGuard Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.13.5 VestGuard Recent Developments

11.14 Sarkar Defense

11.14.1 Sarkar Defense Corporation Information

11.14.2 Sarkar Defense Overview

11.14.3 Sarkar Defense Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Sarkar Defense Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.14.5 Sarkar Defense Recent Developments

11.15 PSP

11.15.1 PSP Corporation Information

11.15.2 PSP Overview

11.15.3 PSP Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 PSP Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.15.5 PSP Recent Developments

11.16 Anjani Technoplast

11.16.1 Anjani Technoplast Corporation Information

11.16.2 Anjani Technoplast Overview

11.16.3 Anjani Technoplast Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Anjani Technoplast Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.16.5 Anjani Technoplast Recent Developments

11.17 AR500 Armour

11.17.1 AR500 Armour Corporation Information

11.17.2 AR500 Armour Overview

11.17.3 AR500 Armour Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 AR500 Armour Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.17.5 AR500 Armour Recent Developments

11.18 Survitec Group

11.18.1 Survitec Group Corporation Information

11.18.2 Survitec Group Overview

11.18.3 Survitec Group Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Survitec Group Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.18.5 Survitec Group Recent Developments

11.19 U.S. Armor

11.19.1 U.S. Armor Corporation Information

11.19.2 U.S. Armor Overview

11.19.3 U.S. Armor Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 U.S. Armor Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.19.5 U.S. Armor Recent Developments

11.20 Ballistic Body Armour

11.20.1 Ballistic Body Armour Corporation Information

11.20.2 Ballistic Body Armour Overview

11.20.3 Ballistic Body Armour Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Ballistic Body Armour Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.20.5 Ballistic Body Armour Recent Developments

11.21 Zebra Sun

11.21.1 Zebra Sun Corporation Information

11.21.2 Zebra Sun Overview

11.21.3 Zebra Sun Personal Body Armor Protection Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Zebra Sun Personal Body Armor Protection Products and Services

11.21.5 Zebra Sun Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Personal Body Armor Protection Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Personal Body Armor Protection Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Personal Body Armor Protection Production Mode & Process

12.4 Personal Body Armor Protection Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Personal Body Armor Protection Sales Channels

12.4.2 Personal Body Armor Protection Distributors

12.5 Personal Body Armor Protection Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

