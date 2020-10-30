Personal Ballistic Protection Market 2020 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | BAE Systems, 3M, Rheinmetall AG

“

The report titled Global Personal Ballistic Protection Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Personal Ballistic Protection market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Personal Ballistic Protection market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Personal Ballistic Protection market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Personal Ballistic Protection market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Personal Ballistic Protection report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Ballistic Protection report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Ballistic Protection market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Ballistic Protection market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Ballistic Protection market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Ballistic Protection market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Ballistic Protection market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BAE Systems, 3M, Rheinmetall AG, Point Blank Enterprises, Craig International Ballistics, MKU Limited, Safariland, Australian Defence Apparel, Survitec Group, Sarkar Defense Solution, KDH Defense Systems, Du Pont, Honeywell International

Market Segmentation by Product: Bulletproof Helmet

Bulletproof Vest

Protective Panels



Market Segmentation by Application: Military Use

Police Use



The Personal Ballistic Protection Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Ballistic Protection market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Ballistic Protection market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Ballistic Protection market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Ballistic Protection industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Ballistic Protection market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Ballistic Protection market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Ballistic Protection market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Personal Ballistic Protection Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bulletproof Helmet

1.4.3 Bulletproof Vest

1.2.4 Protective Panels

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Military Use

1.3.3 Police Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Personal Ballistic Protection, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Personal Ballistic Protection Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Personal Ballistic Protection Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Personal Ballistic Protection Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Personal Ballistic Protection Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Personal Ballistic Protection Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Personal Ballistic Protection Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Personal Ballistic Protection Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Personal Ballistic Protection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Personal Ballistic Protection Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Personal Ballistic Protection Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Personal Ballistic Protection Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Personal Ballistic Protection Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Personal Ballistic Protection Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Personal Ballistic Protection Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Personal Ballistic Protection Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Ballistic Protection Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Personal Ballistic Protection Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BAE Systems

11.1.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

11.1.2 BAE Systems Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BAE Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BAE Systems Personal Ballistic Protection Products Offered

11.1.5 BAE Systems Related Developments

11.2 3M

11.2.1 3M Corporation Information

11.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 3M Personal Ballistic Protection Products Offered

11.2.5 3M Related Developments

11.3 Rheinmetall AG

11.3.1 Rheinmetall AG Corporation Information

11.3.2 Rheinmetall AG Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Rheinmetall AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Rheinmetall AG Personal Ballistic Protection Products Offered

11.3.5 Rheinmetall AG Related Developments

11.4 Point Blank Enterprises

11.4.1 Point Blank Enterprises Corporation Information

11.4.2 Point Blank Enterprises Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Point Blank Enterprises Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Point Blank Enterprises Personal Ballistic Protection Products Offered

11.4.5 Point Blank Enterprises Related Developments

11.5 Craig International Ballistics

11.5.1 Craig International Ballistics Corporation Information

11.5.2 Craig International Ballistics Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Craig International Ballistics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Craig International Ballistics Personal Ballistic Protection Products Offered

11.5.5 Craig International Ballistics Related Developments

11.6 MKU Limited

11.6.1 MKU Limited Corporation Information

11.6.2 MKU Limited Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 MKU Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 MKU Limited Personal Ballistic Protection Products Offered

11.6.5 MKU Limited Related Developments

11.7 Safariland

11.7.1 Safariland Corporation Information

11.7.2 Safariland Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Safariland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Safariland Personal Ballistic Protection Products Offered

11.7.5 Safariland Related Developments

11.8 Australian Defence Apparel

11.8.1 Australian Defence Apparel Corporation Information

11.8.2 Australian Defence Apparel Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Australian Defence Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Australian Defence Apparel Personal Ballistic Protection Products Offered

11.8.5 Australian Defence Apparel Related Developments

11.9 Survitec Group

11.9.1 Survitec Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Survitec Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Survitec Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Survitec Group Personal Ballistic Protection Products Offered

11.9.5 Survitec Group Related Developments

11.10 Sarkar Defense Solution

11.10.1 Sarkar Defense Solution Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sarkar Defense Solution Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Sarkar Defense Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Sarkar Defense Solution Personal Ballistic Protection Products Offered

11.10.5 Sarkar Defense Solution Related Developments

11.12 Du Pont

11.12.1 Du Pont Corporation Information

11.12.2 Du Pont Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Du Pont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Du Pont Products Offered

11.12.5 Du Pont Related Developments

11.13 Honeywell International

11.13.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

11.13.2 Honeywell International Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Honeywell International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Honeywell International Products Offered

11.13.5 Honeywell International Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Personal Ballistic Protection Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Personal Ballistic Protection Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Personal Ballistic Protection Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Personal Ballistic Protection Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Personal Ballistic Protection Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Personal Ballistic Protection Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Personal Ballistic Protection Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Personal Ballistic Protection Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Personal Ballistic Protection Market Challenges

13.3 Personal Ballistic Protection Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Personal Ballistic Protection Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Personal Ballistic Protection Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Personal Ballistic Protection Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”