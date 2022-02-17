Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Business Trends – 2021, Regional Share, Product by Type and Application, Development Factors, Emerging Growth Factors, and Demand Forecast 2027| Bissell Homecare, Ecovacs Robotics, MI

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Research Report: Bissell Homecare, Ecovacs Robotics, MI, iRobot, LG, Samsung, Philip, Sharp, Exprolink, Luvozo, Honda Robotics, Paro, Intuition Robotics, DFRobot, Hanson Robotics, Blue Frog Robotics

Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Segmentation by Product: Water Tank Cleaning, Urinal Cleaning, Other

Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Segmentation by Application: Adult, Children and Elder

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market. The regional analysis section of the Personal and Domestic Service Robots report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Personal and Domestic Service Robots markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Personal and Domestic Service Robots markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market?

What will be the size of the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Product Introduction

1.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Industry Trends

1.5.2 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Drivers

1.5.3 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Challenges

1.5.4 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Housework Robot

2.1.2 Leisure and Companion Robot

2.1.3 Healthcare Robot

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Adult

3.1.2 Children and Elder

3.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Personal and Domestic Service Robots in 2021

4.2.3 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Personal and Domestic Service Robots Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Personal and Domestic Service Robots Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bissell Homecare

7.1.1 Bissell Homecare Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bissell Homecare Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bissell Homecare Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bissell Homecare Personal and Domestic Service Robots Products Offered

7.1.5 Bissell Homecare Recent Development

7.2 Ecovacs Robotics

7.2.1 Ecovacs Robotics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ecovacs Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ecovacs Robotics Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ecovacs Robotics Personal and Domestic Service Robots Products Offered

7.2.5 Ecovacs Robotics Recent Development

7.3 MI

7.3.1 MI Corporation Information

7.3.2 MI Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 MI Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 MI Personal and Domestic Service Robots Products Offered

7.3.5 MI Recent Development

7.4 iRobot

7.4.1 iRobot Corporation Information

7.4.2 iRobot Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 iRobot Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 iRobot Personal and Domestic Service Robots Products Offered

7.4.5 iRobot Recent Development

7.5 LG

7.5.1 LG Corporation Information

7.5.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LG Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LG Personal and Domestic Service Robots Products Offered

7.5.5 LG Recent Development

7.6 Samsung

7.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.6.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Samsung Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Samsung Personal and Domestic Service Robots Products Offered

7.6.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.7 Philip

7.7.1 Philip Corporation Information

7.7.2 Philip Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Philip Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Philip Personal and Domestic Service Robots Products Offered

7.7.5 Philip Recent Development

7.8 Sharp

7.8.1 Sharp Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sharp Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sharp Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sharp Personal and Domestic Service Robots Products Offered

7.8.5 Sharp Recent Development

7.9 Exprolink

7.9.1 Exprolink Corporation Information

7.9.2 Exprolink Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Exprolink Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Exprolink Personal and Domestic Service Robots Products Offered

7.9.5 Exprolink Recent Development

7.10 Luvozo

7.10.1 Luvozo Corporation Information

7.10.2 Luvozo Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Luvozo Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Luvozo Personal and Domestic Service Robots Products Offered

7.10.5 Luvozo Recent Development

7.11 Honda Robotics

7.11.1 Honda Robotics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Honda Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Honda Robotics Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Honda Robotics Personal and Domestic Service Robots Products Offered

7.11.5 Honda Robotics Recent Development

7.12 Paro

7.12.1 Paro Corporation Information

7.12.2 Paro Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Paro Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Paro Products Offered

7.12.5 Paro Recent Development

7.13 Intuition Robotics

7.13.1 Intuition Robotics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Intuition Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Intuition Robotics Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Intuition Robotics Products Offered

7.13.5 Intuition Robotics Recent Development

7.14 DFRobot

7.14.1 DFRobot Corporation Information

7.14.2 DFRobot Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 DFRobot Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 DFRobot Products Offered

7.14.5 DFRobot Recent Development

7.15 Hanson Robotics

7.15.1 Hanson Robotics Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hanson Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hanson Robotics Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hanson Robotics Products Offered

7.15.5 Hanson Robotics Recent Development

7.16 Blue Frog Robotics

7.16.1 Blue Frog Robotics Corporation Information

7.16.2 Blue Frog Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Blue Frog Robotics Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Blue Frog Robotics Products Offered

7.16.5 Blue Frog Robotics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Distributors

8.3 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Production Mode & Process

8.4 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales Channels

8.4.2 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Distributors

8.5 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer



