PERS Devices Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Philips Lifeline, ADT, Tunstall

The report titled Global PERS Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PERS Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PERS Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PERS Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PERS Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PERS Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PERS Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PERS Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PERS Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PERS Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PERS Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PERS Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips Lifeline, ADT, Tunstall, Greatcall, Alert-1, Connect America, Bay Alarm Medical, Life Alert, Rescue Alert, Mobile Help, Medical Guardian, LifeStation, Galaxy Medical Alert Systems, Lifefone, Better Alerts, MediPedant, QMedic, VRI Cares

Market Segmentation by Product:

Landline Device

Mobile Device

Standalone Device



Market Segmentation by Application:

Inside the Home

Outside the Home



The PERS Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PERS Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PERS Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PERS Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PERS Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PERS Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PERS Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PERS Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PERS Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Landline Device

1.2.3 Mobile Device

1.2.4 Standalone Device

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PERS Devices Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Inside the Home

1.3.3 Outside the Home

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global PERS Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global PERS Devices Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global PERS Devices Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global PERS Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global PERS Devices Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global PERS Devices Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global PERS Devices Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global PERS Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global PERS Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top PERS Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 PERS Devices Industry Trends

2.5.1 PERS Devices Market Trends

2.5.2 PERS Devices Market Drivers

2.5.3 PERS Devices Market Challenges

2.5.4 PERS Devices Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top PERS Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global PERS Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global PERS Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PERS Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers PERS Devices by Revenue

3.2.1 Global PERS Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top PERS Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global PERS Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global PERS Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PERS Devices as of 2020)

3.4 Global PERS Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers PERS Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PERS Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers PERS Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global PERS Devices Market Size by Type

4.1 Global PERS Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global PERS Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global PERS Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 PERS Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global PERS Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global PERS Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global PERS Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 PERS Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global PERS Devices Market Size by Application

5.1 Global PERS Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global PERS Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PERS Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 PERS Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global PERS Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global PERS Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global PERS Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 PERS Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America PERS Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America PERS Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America PERS Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America PERS Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America PERS Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America PERS Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America PERS Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America PERS Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America PERS Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America PERS Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America PERS Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe PERS Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe PERS Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe PERS Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe PERS Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe PERS Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe PERS Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe PERS Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe PERS Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe PERS Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe PERS Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe PERS Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific PERS Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific PERS Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific PERS Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific PERS Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific PERS Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific PERS Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific PERS Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific PERS Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific PERS Devices Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific PERS Devices Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific PERS Devices Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America PERS Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America PERS Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America PERS Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America PERS Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America PERS Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America PERS Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America PERS Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America PERS Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America PERS Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America PERS Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America PERS Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Philips Lifeline

11.1.1 Philips Lifeline Corporation Information

11.1.2 Philips Lifeline Overview

11.1.3 Philips Lifeline PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Philips Lifeline PERS Devices Products and Services

11.1.5 Philips Lifeline PERS Devices SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Philips Lifeline Recent Developments

11.2 ADT

11.2.1 ADT Corporation Information

11.2.2 ADT Overview

11.2.3 ADT PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 ADT PERS Devices Products and Services

11.2.5 ADT PERS Devices SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 ADT Recent Developments

11.3 Tunstall

11.3.1 Tunstall Corporation Information

11.3.2 Tunstall Overview

11.3.3 Tunstall PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Tunstall PERS Devices Products and Services

11.3.5 Tunstall PERS Devices SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Tunstall Recent Developments

11.4 Greatcall

11.4.1 Greatcall Corporation Information

11.4.2 Greatcall Overview

11.4.3 Greatcall PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Greatcall PERS Devices Products and Services

11.4.5 Greatcall PERS Devices SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Greatcall Recent Developments

11.5 Alert-1

11.5.1 Alert-1 Corporation Information

11.5.2 Alert-1 Overview

11.5.3 Alert-1 PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Alert-1 PERS Devices Products and Services

11.5.5 Alert-1 PERS Devices SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Alert-1 Recent Developments

11.6 Connect America

11.6.1 Connect America Corporation Information

11.6.2 Connect America Overview

11.6.3 Connect America PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Connect America PERS Devices Products and Services

11.6.5 Connect America PERS Devices SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Connect America Recent Developments

11.7 Bay Alarm Medical

11.7.1 Bay Alarm Medical Corporation Information

11.7.2 Bay Alarm Medical Overview

11.7.3 Bay Alarm Medical PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Bay Alarm Medical PERS Devices Products and Services

11.7.5 Bay Alarm Medical PERS Devices SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Bay Alarm Medical Recent Developments

11.8 Life Alert

11.8.1 Life Alert Corporation Information

11.8.2 Life Alert Overview

11.8.3 Life Alert PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Life Alert PERS Devices Products and Services

11.8.5 Life Alert PERS Devices SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Life Alert Recent Developments

11.9 Rescue Alert

11.9.1 Rescue Alert Corporation Information

11.9.2 Rescue Alert Overview

11.9.3 Rescue Alert PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Rescue Alert PERS Devices Products and Services

11.9.5 Rescue Alert PERS Devices SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Rescue Alert Recent Developments

11.10 Mobile Help

11.10.1 Mobile Help Corporation Information

11.10.2 Mobile Help Overview

11.10.3 Mobile Help PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Mobile Help PERS Devices Products and Services

11.10.5 Mobile Help PERS Devices SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Mobile Help Recent Developments

11.11 Medical Guardian

11.11.1 Medical Guardian Corporation Information

11.11.2 Medical Guardian Overview

11.11.3 Medical Guardian PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Medical Guardian PERS Devices Products and Services

11.11.5 Medical Guardian Recent Developments

11.12 LifeStation

11.12.1 LifeStation Corporation Information

11.12.2 LifeStation Overview

11.12.3 LifeStation PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 LifeStation PERS Devices Products and Services

11.12.5 LifeStation Recent Developments

11.13 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems

11.13.1 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Corporation Information

11.13.2 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Overview

11.13.3 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems PERS Devices Products and Services

11.13.5 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Recent Developments

11.14 Lifefone

11.14.1 Lifefone Corporation Information

11.14.2 Lifefone Overview

11.14.3 Lifefone PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Lifefone PERS Devices Products and Services

11.14.5 Lifefone Recent Developments

11.15 Better Alerts

11.15.1 Better Alerts Corporation Information

11.15.2 Better Alerts Overview

11.15.3 Better Alerts PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Better Alerts PERS Devices Products and Services

11.15.5 Better Alerts Recent Developments

11.16 MediPedant

11.16.1 MediPedant Corporation Information

11.16.2 MediPedant Overview

11.16.3 MediPedant PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 MediPedant PERS Devices Products and Services

11.16.5 MediPedant Recent Developments

11.17 QMedic

11.17.1 QMedic Corporation Information

11.17.2 QMedic Overview

11.17.3 QMedic PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 QMedic PERS Devices Products and Services

11.17.5 QMedic Recent Developments

11.18 VRI Cares

11.18.1 VRI Cares Corporation Information

11.18.2 VRI Cares Overview

11.18.3 VRI Cares PERS Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 VRI Cares PERS Devices Products and Services

11.18.5 VRI Cares Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 PERS Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 PERS Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 PERS Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 PERS Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 PERS Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 PERS Devices Distributors

12.5 PERS Devices Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

