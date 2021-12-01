Permanent Magnets Market 2021| Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments By Forecast To 2027 | Hitachi Metals, TDK, DMEGC

“

The report titled Global Permanent Magnets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Permanent Magnets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Permanent Magnets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Permanent Magnets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Permanent Magnets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Permanent Magnets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Permanent Magnets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Permanent Magnets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Permanent Magnets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Permanent Magnets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Permanent Magnets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Permanent Magnets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hitachi Metals, TDK, DMEGC, Guangdong JPMF, Sinomag, Union Materials, Tokyo Ferrite, BGRIMM Magnetic Materials, Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto, Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet, Guangzhou Golden South, Shunde Baling Group, Meizhou Magnetic Materials, Shin-Etsu, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, JL MAG Rare-Earth, Yunsheng Company, Zhenghai Magnetics, Earth-Panda Magnet

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ferrite Magnet

Rare Earth Magnet



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electro-Acoustic Products

Toy Industry

Automotive Industry

Home Appliance Industry

Computer and Office Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Medical industry

Others



The Permanent Magnets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Permanent Magnets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Permanent Magnets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Permanent Magnets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Permanent Magnets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Permanent Magnets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Permanent Magnets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Permanent Magnets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Permanent Magnets Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Permanent Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ferrite Magnet

1.2.3 Rare Earth Magnet

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Permanent Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electro-Acoustic Products

1.3.3 Toy Industry

1.3.4 Automotive Industry

1.3.5 Home Appliance Industry

1.3.6 Computer and Office Equipment

1.3.7 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.8 Energy

1.3.9 Medical industry

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Permanent Magnets Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Permanent Magnets Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Permanent Magnets Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Permanent Magnets Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Permanent Magnets Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Permanent Magnets Industry Trends

2.4.2 Permanent Magnets Market Drivers

2.4.3 Permanent Magnets Market Challenges

2.4.4 Permanent Magnets Market Restraints

3 Global Permanent Magnets Sales

3.1 Global Permanent Magnets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Permanent Magnets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Permanent Magnets Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Permanent Magnets Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Permanent Magnets Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Permanent Magnets Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Permanent Magnets Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Permanent Magnets Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Permanent Magnets Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Permanent Magnets Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Permanent Magnets Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Permanent Magnets Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Permanent Magnets Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Permanent Magnets Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Permanent Magnets Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Permanent Magnets Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Permanent Magnets Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Permanent Magnets Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Permanent Magnets Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Permanent Magnets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Permanent Magnets Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Permanent Magnets Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Permanent Magnets Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Permanent Magnets Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Permanent Magnets Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Permanent Magnets Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Permanent Magnets Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Permanent Magnets Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Permanent Magnets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Permanent Magnets Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Permanent Magnets Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Permanent Magnets Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Permanent Magnets Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Permanent Magnets Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Permanent Magnets Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Permanent Magnets Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Permanent Magnets Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Permanent Magnets Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Permanent Magnets Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Permanent Magnets Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Permanent Magnets Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Permanent Magnets Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Permanent Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Permanent Magnets Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Permanent Magnets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Permanent Magnets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Permanent Magnets Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Permanent Magnets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Permanent Magnets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Permanent Magnets Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Permanent Magnets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Permanent Magnets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Permanent Magnets Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Permanent Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Permanent Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Permanent Magnets Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Permanent Magnets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Permanent Magnets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Permanent Magnets Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Permanent Magnets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Permanent Magnets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Permanent Magnets Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Permanent Magnets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Permanent Magnets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Permanent Magnets Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Permanent Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Permanent Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Permanent Magnets Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Permanent Magnets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Permanent Magnets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Permanent Magnets Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Permanent Magnets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Permanent Magnets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Permanent Magnets Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Permanent Magnets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Permanent Magnets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Permanent Magnets Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Permanent Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Permanent Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hitachi Metals

12.1.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hitachi Metals Overview

12.1.3 Hitachi Metals Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hitachi Metals Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.1.5 Hitachi Metals Permanent Magnets SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments

12.2 TDK

12.2.1 TDK Corporation Information

12.2.2 TDK Overview

12.2.3 TDK Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 TDK Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.2.5 TDK Permanent Magnets SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 TDK Recent Developments

12.3 DMEGC

12.3.1 DMEGC Corporation Information

12.3.2 DMEGC Overview

12.3.3 DMEGC Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DMEGC Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.3.5 DMEGC Permanent Magnets SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 DMEGC Recent Developments

12.4 Guangdong JPMF

12.4.1 Guangdong JPMF Corporation Information

12.4.2 Guangdong JPMF Overview

12.4.3 Guangdong JPMF Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Guangdong JPMF Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.4.5 Guangdong JPMF Permanent Magnets SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Guangdong JPMF Recent Developments

12.5 Sinomag

12.5.1 Sinomag Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sinomag Overview

12.5.3 Sinomag Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sinomag Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.5.5 Sinomag Permanent Magnets SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Sinomag Recent Developments

12.6 Union Materials

12.6.1 Union Materials Corporation Information

12.6.2 Union Materials Overview

12.6.3 Union Materials Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Union Materials Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.6.5 Union Materials Permanent Magnets SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Union Materials Recent Developments

12.7 Tokyo Ferrite

12.7.1 Tokyo Ferrite Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tokyo Ferrite Overview

12.7.3 Tokyo Ferrite Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Tokyo Ferrite Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.7.5 Tokyo Ferrite Permanent Magnets SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Tokyo Ferrite Recent Developments

12.8 BGRIMM Magnetic Materials

12.8.1 BGRIMM Magnetic Materials Corporation Information

12.8.2 BGRIMM Magnetic Materials Overview

12.8.3 BGRIMM Magnetic Materials Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BGRIMM Magnetic Materials Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.8.5 BGRIMM Magnetic Materials Permanent Magnets SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 BGRIMM Magnetic Materials Recent Developments

12.9 Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto

12.9.1 Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Overview

12.9.3 Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.9.5 Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Permanent Magnets SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Recent Developments

12.10 Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet

12.10.1 Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Overview

12.10.3 Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.10.5 Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Permanent Magnets SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Recent Developments

12.11 Guangzhou Golden South

12.11.1 Guangzhou Golden South Corporation Information

12.11.2 Guangzhou Golden South Overview

12.11.3 Guangzhou Golden South Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Guangzhou Golden South Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.11.5 Guangzhou Golden South Recent Developments

12.12 Shunde Baling Group

12.12.1 Shunde Baling Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shunde Baling Group Overview

12.12.3 Shunde Baling Group Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shunde Baling Group Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.12.5 Shunde Baling Group Recent Developments

12.13 Meizhou Magnetic Materials

12.13.1 Meizhou Magnetic Materials Corporation Information

12.13.2 Meizhou Magnetic Materials Overview

12.13.3 Meizhou Magnetic Materials Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Meizhou Magnetic Materials Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.13.5 Meizhou Magnetic Materials Recent Developments

12.14 Shin-Etsu

12.14.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shin-Etsu Overview

12.14.3 Shin-Etsu Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shin-Etsu Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.14.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Developments

12.15 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

12.15.1 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information

12.15.2 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Overview

12.15.3 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.15.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Developments

12.16 JL MAG Rare-Earth

12.16.1 JL MAG Rare-Earth Corporation Information

12.16.2 JL MAG Rare-Earth Overview

12.16.3 JL MAG Rare-Earth Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 JL MAG Rare-Earth Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.16.5 JL MAG Rare-Earth Recent Developments

12.17 Yunsheng Company

12.17.1 Yunsheng Company Corporation Information

12.17.2 Yunsheng Company Overview

12.17.3 Yunsheng Company Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Yunsheng Company Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.17.5 Yunsheng Company Recent Developments

12.18 Zhenghai Magnetics

12.18.1 Zhenghai Magnetics Corporation Information

12.18.2 Zhenghai Magnetics Overview

12.18.3 Zhenghai Magnetics Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Zhenghai Magnetics Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.18.5 Zhenghai Magnetics Recent Developments

12.19 Earth-Panda Magnet

12.19.1 Earth-Panda Magnet Corporation Information

12.19.2 Earth-Panda Magnet Overview

12.19.3 Earth-Panda Magnet Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Earth-Panda Magnet Permanent Magnets Products and Services

12.19.5 Earth-Panda Magnet Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Permanent Magnets Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Permanent Magnets Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Permanent Magnets Production Mode & Process

13.4 Permanent Magnets Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Permanent Magnets Sales Channels

13.4.2 Permanent Magnets Distributors

13.5 Permanent Magnets Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

