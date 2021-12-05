Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027| Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Rockwell Automation

Los Angeles, United State: The global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market.

Leading players of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Research Report: Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Emerson Electric Corp., Johnson Electric, DRS Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Segmentation by Product: Above 60V, 41V‐60V, 31V‐40V, 21V‐30V, 10V‐20V, 9V and below

Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Segmentation by Application: Automation, Consumer Electronics, Residential & Commercial, Automotive & Transportation, Lab Equipment, Medical, Military/Aerospace

The global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market?

Table od Content

1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

1.2 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Above 60V

1.2.3 41V‐60V

1.2.4 31V‐40V

1.2.5 21V‐30V

1.2.6 10V‐20V

1.2.7 9V and below

1.3 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automation

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Residential & Commercial

1.3.5 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.6 Lab Equipment

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Military/Aerospace

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production

3.4.1 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production

3.5.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production

3.6.1 China Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production

3.7.1 Japan Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

7.1.1 Baldor Electric Company, Inc. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Corporation Information

7.1.2 Baldor Electric Company, Inc. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Baldor Electric Company, Inc. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Baldor Electric Company, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Baldor Electric Company, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

7.2.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Siemens AG

7.3.1 Siemens AG Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Corporation Information

7.3.2 Siemens AG Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Siemens AG Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Siemens AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Toshiba Corporation

7.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Corporation Information

7.4.2 Toshiba Corporation Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Toshiba Corporation Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Toshiba Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hitachi Ltd.

7.5.1 Hitachi Ltd. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hitachi Ltd. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hitachi Ltd. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hitachi Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hitachi Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Emerson Electric Corp.

7.6.1 Emerson Electric Corp. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Corporation Information

7.6.2 Emerson Electric Corp. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Emerson Electric Corp. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Emerson Electric Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Emerson Electric Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Johnson Electric

7.7.1 Johnson Electric Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Corporation Information

7.7.2 Johnson Electric Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Johnson Electric Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Johnson Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Johnson Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 DRS Technologies Inc.

7.8.1 DRS Technologies Inc. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Corporation Information

7.8.2 DRS Technologies Inc. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Product Portfolio

7.8.3 DRS Technologies Inc. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 DRS Technologies Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DRS Technologies Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 General Electric Company

7.9.1 General Electric Company Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Corporation Information

7.9.2 General Electric Company Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Product Portfolio

7.9.3 General Electric Company Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 General Electric Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 General Electric Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.10.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

8.4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Distributors List

9.3 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Industry Trends

10.2 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Growth Drivers

10.3 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Challenges

10.4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

