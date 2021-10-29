Permanent Magnet Motor Market Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | ABB, Siemens, Nidec

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Permanent Magnet Motor Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Permanent Magnet Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Permanent Magnet Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ABB, Siemens, Nidec, WEG, Toshiba, Franklin Electric, Regal Beloit, Mitsubishi Electric, TECO Electric & Machinery, Wolong, HITACHI, DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery, CRRC, Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited, ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric, Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing, MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation, Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd., Aerospace Power, Hunan SUND Technological Corporation, Jiangsu Anjie

Market Segmentation by Product:

1-25 KW

25-100 KW

100-300 KW

Above 300 KW



Market Segmentation by Application:

Petrochemical

Oil and Gas

Metallurgy

Mine (Except Coal)

Coal

Power

Aerospace

Textile Industry

Other



The Permanent Magnet Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Permanent Magnet Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 1-25 KW

1.2.3 25-100 KW

1.2.4 100-300 KW

1.2.5 Above 300 KW

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Petrochemical

1.3.3 Oil and Gas

1.3.4 Metallurgy

1.3.5 Mine (Except Coal)

1.3.6 Coal

1.3.7 Power

1.3.8 Aerospace

1.3.9 Textile Industry

1.3.10 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Production

2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Chinese Taiwan

3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Permanent Magnet Motor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Permanent Magnet Motor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Permanent Magnet Motor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Permanent Magnet Motor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Permanent Magnet Motor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Permanent Magnet Motor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Permanent Magnet Motor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Permanent Magnet Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Permanent Magnet Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Permanent Magnet Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments

12.3 Nidec

12.3.1 Nidec Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nidec Overview

12.3.3 Nidec Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nidec Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Nidec Recent Developments

12.4 WEG

12.4.1 WEG Corporation Information

12.4.2 WEG Overview

12.4.3 WEG Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 WEG Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 WEG Recent Developments

12.5 Toshiba

12.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toshiba Overview

12.5.3 Toshiba Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Toshiba Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.6 Franklin Electric

12.6.1 Franklin Electric Corporation Information

12.6.2 Franklin Electric Overview

12.6.3 Franklin Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Franklin Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Franklin Electric Recent Developments

12.7 Regal Beloit

12.7.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

12.7.2 Regal Beloit Overview

12.7.3 Regal Beloit Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Regal Beloit Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Regal Beloit Recent Developments

12.8 Mitsubishi Electric

12.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

12.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

12.9 TECO Electric & Machinery

12.9.1 TECO Electric & Machinery Corporation Information

12.9.2 TECO Electric & Machinery Overview

12.9.3 TECO Electric & Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 TECO Electric & Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 TECO Electric & Machinery Recent Developments

12.10 Wolong

12.10.1 Wolong Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wolong Overview

12.10.3 Wolong Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Wolong Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Wolong Recent Developments

12.11 HITACHI

12.11.1 HITACHI Corporation Information

12.11.2 HITACHI Overview

12.11.3 HITACHI Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 HITACHI Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 HITACHI Recent Developments

12.12 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery

12.12.1 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Corporation Information

12.12.2 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Overview

12.12.3 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Recent Developments

12.13 CRRC

12.13.1 CRRC Corporation Information

12.13.2 CRRC Overview

12.13.3 CRRC Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 CRRC Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 CRRC Recent Developments

12.14 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited

12.14.1 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Corporation Information

12.14.2 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Overview

12.14.3 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Recent Developments

12.15 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric

12.15.1 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Corporation Information

12.15.2 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Overview

12.15.3 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Recent Developments

12.16 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing

12.16.1 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.16.2 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Overview

12.16.3 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Recent Developments

12.17 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation

12.17.1 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Corporation Information

12.17.2 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Overview

12.17.3 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Recent Developments

12.18 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd.

12.18.1 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.18.2 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Overview

12.18.3 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.19 Aerospace Power

12.19.1 Aerospace Power Corporation Information

12.19.2 Aerospace Power Overview

12.19.3 Aerospace Power Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Aerospace Power Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 Aerospace Power Recent Developments

12.20 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation

12.20.1 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Corporation Information

12.20.2 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Overview

12.20.3 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Recent Developments

12.21 Jiangsu Anjie

12.21.1 Jiangsu Anjie Corporation Information

12.21.2 Jiangsu Anjie Overview

12.21.3 Jiangsu Anjie Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Jiangsu Anjie Permanent Magnet Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 Jiangsu Anjie Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Permanent Magnet Motor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Permanent Magnet Motor Production Mode & Process

13.4 Permanent Magnet Motor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Permanent Magnet Motor Distributors

13.5 Permanent Magnet Motor Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Industry Trends

14.2 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Drivers

14.3 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Challenges

14.4 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Permanent Magnet Motor Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”