Permanent Magnet Motor Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | ABB, Siemens, Nidec

The report titled Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Permanent Magnet Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Permanent Magnet Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Permanent Magnet Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ABB, Siemens, Nidec, WEG, Toshiba, Franklin Electric, Regal Beloit, Mitsubishi Electric, TECO Electric & Machinery, Wolong, HITACHI, DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery, CRRC, Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited, ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric, Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing, MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation, Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd., Aerospace Power, Hunan SUND Technological Corporation, Jiangsu Anjie

Market Segmentation by Product:

1-25 KW

25-100 KW

100-300 KW

Above 300 KW



Market Segmentation by Application:

Petrochemical

Oil and Gas

Metallurgy

Mine (Except Coal)

Coal

Power

Aerospace

Textile Industry

Other



The Permanent Magnet Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Permanent Magnet Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Permanent Magnet Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Permanent Magnet Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Permanent Magnet Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Permanent Magnet Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Permanent Magnet Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Overview

1.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Product Scope

1.2 Permanent Magnet Motor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 1-25 KW

1.2.3 25-100 KW

1.2.4 100-300 KW

1.2.5 Above 300 KW

1.3 Permanent Magnet Motor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Petrochemical

1.3.3 Oil and Gas

1.3.4 Metallurgy

1.3.5 Mine (Except Coal)

1.3.6 Coal

1.3.7 Power

1.3.8 Aerospace

1.3.9 Textile Industry

1.3.10 Other

1.4 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Permanent Magnet Motor Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Permanent Magnet Motor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Permanent Magnet Motor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Permanent Magnet Motor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Permanent Magnet Motor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Permanent Magnet Motor Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Permanent Magnet Motor Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Permanent Magnet Motor as of 2020)

3.4 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Permanent Magnet Motor Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Permanent Magnet Motor Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 176 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 176 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Permanent Magnet Motor Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Permanent Magnet Motor Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Permanent Magnet Motor Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Permanent Magnet Motor Business

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Business Overview

12.1.3 ABB Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Business Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.3 Nidec

12.3.1 Nidec Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nidec Business Overview

12.3.3 Nidec Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nidec Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.3.5 Nidec Recent Development

12.4 WEG

12.4.1 WEG Corporation Information

12.4.2 WEG Business Overview

12.4.3 WEG Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 WEG Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.4.5 WEG Recent Development

12.5 Toshiba

12.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toshiba Business Overview

12.5.3 Toshiba Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Toshiba Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.6 Franklin Electric

12.6.1 Franklin Electric Corporation Information

12.6.2 Franklin Electric Business Overview

12.6.3 Franklin Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Franklin Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.6.5 Franklin Electric Recent Development

12.7 Regal Beloit

12.7.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

12.7.2 Regal Beloit Business Overview

12.7.3 Regal Beloit Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Regal Beloit Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.7.5 Regal Beloit Recent Development

12.8 Mitsubishi Electric

12.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

12.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

12.9 TECO Electric & Machinery

12.9.1 TECO Electric & Machinery Corporation Information

12.9.2 TECO Electric & Machinery Business Overview

12.9.3 TECO Electric & Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 TECO Electric & Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.9.5 TECO Electric & Machinery Recent Development

12.10 Wolong

12.10.1 Wolong Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wolong Business Overview

12.10.3 Wolong Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Wolong Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.10.5 Wolong Recent Development

12.11 HITACHI

12.11.1 HITACHI Corporation Information

12.11.2 HITACHI Business Overview

12.11.3 HITACHI Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 HITACHI Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.11.5 HITACHI Recent Development

12.12 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery

12.12.1 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Corporation Information

12.12.2 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Business Overview

12.12.3 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.12.5 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Recent Development

12.13 CRRC

12.13.1 CRRC Corporation Information

12.13.2 CRRC Business Overview

12.13.3 CRRC Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 CRRC Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.13.5 CRRC Recent Development

12.14 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited

12.14.1 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Corporation Information

12.14.2 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Business Overview

12.14.3 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.14.5 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Recent Development

12.15 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric

12.15.1 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Corporation Information

12.15.2 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Business Overview

12.15.3 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.15.5 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Recent Development

12.16 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing

12.16.1 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.16.2 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Business Overview

12.16.3 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.16.5 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Recent Development

12.17 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation

12.17.1 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Corporation Information

12.17.2 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Business Overview

12.17.3 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.17.5 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Recent Development

12.18 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd.

12.18.1 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.18.2 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.18.3 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.18.5 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.19 Aerospace Power

12.19.1 Aerospace Power Corporation Information

12.19.2 Aerospace Power Business Overview

12.19.3 Aerospace Power Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Aerospace Power Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.19.5 Aerospace Power Recent Development

12.20 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation

12.20.1 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Corporation Information

12.20.2 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Business Overview

12.20.3 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.20.5 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Recent Development

12.21 Jiangsu Anjie

12.21.1 Jiangsu Anjie Corporation Information

12.21.2 Jiangsu Anjie Business Overview

12.21.3 Jiangsu Anjie Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Jiangsu Anjie Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

12.21.5 Jiangsu Anjie Recent Development

13 Permanent Magnet Motor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Permanent Magnet Motor

13.4 Permanent Magnet Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Permanent Magnet Motor Distributors List

14.3 Permanent Magnet Motor Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Trends

15.2 Permanent Magnet Motor Drivers

15.3 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Challenges

15.4 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

