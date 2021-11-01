Permanent Magnet Motor Market 2021 Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape | ABB, Siemens, Nidec

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Permanent Magnet Motor Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Permanent Magnet Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Permanent Magnet Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ABB, Siemens, Nidec, WEG, Toshiba, Franklin Electric, Regal Beloit, Mitsubishi Electric, TECO Electric & Machinery, Wolong, HITACHI, DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery, CRRC, Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited, ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric, Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing, MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation, Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd., Aerospace Power, Hunan SUND Technological Corporation, Jiangsu Anjie

Market Segmentation by Product:

1-25 KW

25-100 KW

100-300 KW

Above 300 KW



Market Segmentation by Application:

Petrochemical

Oil and Gas

Metallurgy

Mine (Except Coal)

Coal

Power

Aerospace

Textile Industry

Other



The Permanent Magnet Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Permanent Magnet Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Overview

1.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Product Overview

1.2 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 1-25 KW

1.2.2 25-100 KW

1.2.3 100-300 KW

1.2.4 Above 300 KW

1.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Permanent Magnet Motor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Permanent Magnet Motor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Permanent Magnet Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Permanent Magnet Motor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Permanent Magnet Motor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Permanent Magnet Motor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Permanent Magnet Motor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Permanent Magnet Motor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Permanent Magnet Motor by Application

4.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Petrochemical

4.1.2 Oil and Gas

4.1.3 Metallurgy

4.1.4 Mine (Except Coal)

4.1.5 Coal

4.1.6 Power

4.1.7 Aerospace

4.1.8 Textile Industry

4.1.9 Other

4.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Permanent Magnet Motor by Country

5.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor by Country

6.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor by Country

8.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Permanent Magnet Motor Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ABB Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Development

10.2 Siemens

10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.2.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Siemens Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Siemens Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.3 Nidec

10.3.1 Nidec Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nidec Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nidec Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nidec Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.3.5 Nidec Recent Development

10.4 WEG

10.4.1 WEG Corporation Information

10.4.2 WEG Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 WEG Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 WEG Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.4.5 WEG Recent Development

10.5 Toshiba

10.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Toshiba Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Toshiba Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.6 Franklin Electric

10.6.1 Franklin Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 Franklin Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Franklin Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Franklin Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.6.5 Franklin Electric Recent Development

10.7 Regal Beloit

10.7.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

10.7.2 Regal Beloit Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Regal Beloit Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Regal Beloit Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.7.5 Regal Beloit Recent Development

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric

10.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.9 TECO Electric & Machinery

10.9.1 TECO Electric & Machinery Corporation Information

10.9.2 TECO Electric & Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 TECO Electric & Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 TECO Electric & Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.9.5 TECO Electric & Machinery Recent Development

10.10 Wolong

10.10.1 Wolong Corporation Information

10.10.2 Wolong Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Wolong Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Wolong Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.10.5 Wolong Recent Development

10.11 HITACHI

10.11.1 HITACHI Corporation Information

10.11.2 HITACHI Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 HITACHI Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 HITACHI Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.11.5 HITACHI Recent Development

10.12 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery

10.12.1 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Corporation Information

10.12.2 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.12.5 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Recent Development

10.13 CRRC

10.13.1 CRRC Corporation Information

10.13.2 CRRC Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 CRRC Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 CRRC Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.13.5 CRRC Recent Development

10.14 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited

10.14.1 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Corporation Information

10.14.2 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.14.5 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Recent Development

10.15 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric

10.15.1 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Corporation Information

10.15.2 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.15.5 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Recent Development

10.16 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing

10.16.1 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.16.2 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.16.5 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Recent Development

10.17 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation

10.17.1 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Corporation Information

10.17.2 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.17.5 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Recent Development

10.18 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd.

10.18.1 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.18.2 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.18.5 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.19 Aerospace Power

10.19.1 Aerospace Power Corporation Information

10.19.2 Aerospace Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Aerospace Power Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Aerospace Power Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.19.5 Aerospace Power Recent Development

10.20 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation

10.20.1 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Corporation Information

10.20.2 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.20.5 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Recent Development

10.21 Jiangsu Anjie

10.21.1 Jiangsu Anjie Corporation Information

10.21.2 Jiangsu Anjie Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Jiangsu Anjie Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Jiangsu Anjie Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered

10.21.5 Jiangsu Anjie Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Permanent Magnet Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Permanent Magnet Motor Distributors

12.3 Permanent Magnet Motor Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”