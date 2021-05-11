Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Nidec Motor Corporation, Kollmorgen Corp, Marathon Electric

“

The report titled Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nidec Motor Corporation, Kollmorgen Corp, Marathon Electric, Bonfiglioli

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-phase

Three-phase



Market Segmentation by Application: Petrochemical

Textile Industry

Electronic

Papermaking Industry

Packaging Industry

Others



The Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Overview

1.1 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Product Overview

1.2 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-phase

1.2.2 Three-phase

1.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor by Application

4.1 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Petrochemical

4.1.2 Textile Industry

4.1.3 Electronic

4.1.4 Papermaking Industry

4.1.5 Packaging Industry

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor by Country

5.1 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor by Country

6.1 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor by Country

8.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Business

10.1 Nidec Motor Corporation

10.1.1 Nidec Motor Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nidec Motor Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Nidec Motor Corporation Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Nidec Motor Corporation Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Products Offered

10.1.5 Nidec Motor Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Kollmorgen Corp

10.2.1 Kollmorgen Corp Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kollmorgen Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kollmorgen Corp Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Kollmorgen Corp Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Products Offered

10.2.5 Kollmorgen Corp Recent Development

10.3 Marathon Electric

10.3.1 Marathon Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 Marathon Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Marathon Electric Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Marathon Electric Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Products Offered

10.3.5 Marathon Electric Recent Development

10.4 Bonfiglioli

10.4.1 Bonfiglioli Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bonfiglioli Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bonfiglioli Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Bonfiglioli Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Products Offered

10.4.5 Bonfiglioli Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Distributors

12.3 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”