Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Analysis, History and Future Overview 2021-2027| Nidec Motor Corporation, Kollmorgen Corp, Marathon Electric

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Research Report: Nidec Motor Corporation, Kollmorgen Corp, Marathon Electric, Bonfiglioli

Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market by Type: Single-phase, Three-phase

Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market by Application: Petrochemical, Textile Industry, Electronic, Papermaking Industry, Packaging Industry, Others

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market?

What will be the size of the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single-phase

1.2.3 Three-phase

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Petrochemical

1.3.3 Textile Industry

1.3.4 Electronic

1.3.5 Papermaking Industry

1.3.6 Packaging Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Production

2.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Nidec Motor Corporation

12.1.1 Nidec Motor Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nidec Motor Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Nidec Motor Corporation Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nidec Motor Corporation Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Product Description

12.1.5 Nidec Motor Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 Kollmorgen Corp

12.2.1 Kollmorgen Corp Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kollmorgen Corp Overview

12.2.3 Kollmorgen Corp Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kollmorgen Corp Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Product Description

12.2.5 Kollmorgen Corp Recent Developments

12.3 Marathon Electric

12.3.1 Marathon Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Marathon Electric Overview

12.3.3 Marathon Electric Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Marathon Electric Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Product Description

12.3.5 Marathon Electric Recent Developments

12.4 Bonfiglioli

12.4.1 Bonfiglioli Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bonfiglioli Overview

12.4.3 Bonfiglioli Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bonfiglioli Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Product Description

12.4.5 Bonfiglioli Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Production Mode & Process

13.4 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Distributors

13.5 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Industry Trends

14.2 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Drivers

14.3 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Challenges

14.4 Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motor Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

