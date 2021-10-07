Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report To Examine Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Medtronic, Inc., Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG

“

The report titled Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Peripheral Vascular Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Peripheral Vascular Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medtronic, Inc., Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG, Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited, Terumo Corporation, ENDOLOGIX, Inc., William Cook Europe ApS, Bolton Medical, Inc., Jotec GmbH, ClearStream Technologies Ltd., Aesculap AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, curative medical devices gmbh, Lepu, Microport, Bioteq

Market Segmentation by Product:

Peripheral vascular stents

PTA balloon catheter

Embolic protection device

Aortic stent graft

Surgical artificial transplant



Market Segmentation by Application:

The treatment of peripheral blood vessels damaged

The treatment of peripheral blood vessels blockage



The Peripheral Vascular Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Peripheral Vascular Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Peripheral Vascular Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Peripheral vascular stents

1.2.3 PTA balloon catheter

1.2.4 Embolic protection device

1.2.5 Aortic stent graft

1.2.6 Surgical artificial transplant

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 The treatment of peripheral blood vessels damaged

1.3.3 The treatment of peripheral blood vessels blockage

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Peripheral Vascular Devices Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Peripheral Vascular Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Peripheral Vascular Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Peripheral Vascular Devices Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Medtronic, Inc.

4.1.1 Medtronic, Inc. Corporation Information

4.1.2 Medtronic, Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Medtronic, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.1.4 Medtronic, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Medtronic, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Medtronic, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Medtronic, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Medtronic, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Medtronic, Inc. Recent Development

4.2 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG

4.2.1 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Corporation Information

4.2.2 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.2.4 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Recent Development

4.3 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited

4.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Corporation Information

4.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Recent Development

4.4 Terumo Corporation

4.4.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

4.4.2 Terumo Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Terumo Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.4.4 Terumo Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Terumo Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Terumo Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Terumo Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Terumo Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Terumo Corporation Recent Development

4.5 ENDOLOGIX, Inc.

4.5.1 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Corporation Information

4.5.2 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.5.4 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.5.6 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.5.7 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Recent Development

4.6 William Cook Europe ApS

4.6.1 William Cook Europe ApS Corporation Information

4.6.2 William Cook Europe ApS Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 William Cook Europe ApS Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.6.4 William Cook Europe ApS Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 William Cook Europe ApS Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.6.6 William Cook Europe ApS Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.6.7 William Cook Europe ApS Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 William Cook Europe ApS Recent Development

4.7 Bolton Medical, Inc.

4.7.1 Bolton Medical, Inc. Corporation Information

4.7.2 Bolton Medical, Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Bolton Medical, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.7.4 Bolton Medical, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Bolton Medical, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Bolton Medical, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Bolton Medical, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Bolton Medical, Inc. Recent Development

4.8 Jotec GmbH

4.8.1 Jotec GmbH Corporation Information

4.8.2 Jotec GmbH Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Jotec GmbH Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.8.4 Jotec GmbH Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Jotec GmbH Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Jotec GmbH Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Jotec GmbH Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Jotec GmbH Recent Development

4.9 ClearStream Technologies Ltd.

4.9.1 ClearStream Technologies Ltd. Corporation Information

4.9.2 ClearStream Technologies Ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 ClearStream Technologies Ltd. Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.9.4 ClearStream Technologies Ltd. Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 ClearStream Technologies Ltd. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.9.6 ClearStream Technologies Ltd. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.9.7 ClearStream Technologies Ltd. Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 ClearStream Technologies Ltd. Recent Development

4.10 Aesculap AG

4.10.1 Aesculap AG Corporation Information

4.10.2 Aesculap AG Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Aesculap AG Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.10.4 Aesculap AG Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Aesculap AG Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Aesculap AG Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Aesculap AG Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Aesculap AG Recent Development

4.11 Boston Scientific Corporation

4.11.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

4.11.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.11.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Boston Scientific Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Boston Scientific Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Development

4.12 curative medical devices gmbh

4.12.1 curative medical devices gmbh Corporation Information

4.12.2 curative medical devices gmbh Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 curative medical devices gmbh Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.12.4 curative medical devices gmbh Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 curative medical devices gmbh Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.12.6 curative medical devices gmbh Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.12.7 curative medical devices gmbh Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 curative medical devices gmbh Recent Development

4.13 Lepu

4.13.1 Lepu Corporation Information

4.13.2 Lepu Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Lepu Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.13.4 Lepu Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Lepu Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Lepu Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Lepu Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Lepu Recent Development

4.14 Microport

4.14.1 Microport Corporation Information

4.14.2 Microport Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Microport Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.14.4 Microport Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Microport Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Microport Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Microport Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Microport Recent Development

4.15 Bioteq

4.15.1 Bioteq Corporation Information

4.15.2 Bioteq Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Bioteq Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered

4.15.4 Bioteq Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Bioteq Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Bioteq Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Bioteq Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Bioteq Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Peripheral Vascular Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Peripheral Vascular Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Type

7.4 North America Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Peripheral Vascular Devices Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Peripheral Vascular Devices Clients Analysis

12.4 Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Peripheral Vascular Devices Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Peripheral Vascular Devices Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Drivers

13.2 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Opportunities

13.3 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Challenges

13.4 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”