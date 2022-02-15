Peripheral Pumps Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2022 | Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Peripheral Pumps Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Peripheral Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Peripheral Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Peripheral Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Peripheral Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Peripheral Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Peripheral Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, Ebara, Schlumberger, Weir Group, Wilo AG, Idex, Pentair, Clyde Union, Vano, Atlas Copco, DAB, FNS Pumps, Allweiler, Shanghai Kaiquan, FengQiu, Shandong Sure Boshan, LEO, CNP, Sanlian Pump Group, Hunan Changbeng, Shanghai East Pump, Shandong Shuanglun

Market Segmentation by Product:

Magnetic Peripheral Pump

Centrifugal Peripheral Pump

Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil Industry

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Other

The Peripheral Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Peripheral Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Peripheral Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Peripheral Pumps Product Introduction

1.2 Global Peripheral Pumps Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Peripheral Pumps Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Peripheral Pumps Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Peripheral Pumps Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Peripheral Pumps Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Peripheral Pumps Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Peripheral Pumps Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Peripheral Pumps in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Peripheral Pumps Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Peripheral Pumps Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Peripheral Pumps Industry Trends

1.5.2 Peripheral Pumps Market Drivers

1.5.3 Peripheral Pumps Market Challenges

1.5.4 Peripheral Pumps Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Peripheral Pumps Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Magnetic Peripheral Pump

2.1.2 Centrifugal Peripheral Pump

2.2 Global Peripheral Pumps Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Peripheral Pumps Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Peripheral Pumps Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Peripheral Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Peripheral Pumps Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Peripheral Pumps Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Peripheral Pumps Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Peripheral Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Peripheral Pumps Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil Industry

3.1.2 Chemical Industry

3.1.3 Food Industry

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Peripheral Pumps Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Peripheral Pumps Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Peripheral Pumps Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Peripheral Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Peripheral Pumps Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Peripheral Pumps Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Peripheral Pumps Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Peripheral Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Peripheral Pumps Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Peripheral Pumps Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Peripheral Pumps Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Peripheral Pumps Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Peripheral Pumps Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Peripheral Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Peripheral Pumps Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Peripheral Pumps Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Peripheral Pumps in 2021

4.2.3 Global Peripheral Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Peripheral Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Peripheral Pumps Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Peripheral Pumps Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Peripheral Pumps Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Peripheral Pumps Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Peripheral Pumps Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Peripheral Pumps Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Peripheral Pumps Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Peripheral Pumps Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Peripheral Pumps Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Peripheral Pumps Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Peripheral Pumps Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Peripheral Pumps Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Peripheral Pumps Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Peripheral Pumps Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Peripheral Pumps Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Peripheral Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Peripheral Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Peripheral Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Peripheral Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Peripheral Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Peripheral Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Grundfos

7.1.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

7.1.2 Grundfos Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Grundfos Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Grundfos Peripheral Pumps Products Offered

7.1.5 Grundfos Recent Development

7.2 Flowserve

7.2.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

7.2.2 Flowserve Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Flowserve Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Flowserve Peripheral Pumps Products Offered

7.2.5 Flowserve Recent Development

7.3 ITT

7.3.1 ITT Corporation Information

7.3.2 ITT Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ITT Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ITT Peripheral Pumps Products Offered

7.3.5 ITT Recent Development

7.4 KSB

7.4.1 KSB Corporation Information

7.4.2 KSB Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 KSB Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 KSB Peripheral Pumps Products Offered

7.4.5 KSB Recent Development

7.5 Sulzer

7.5.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sulzer Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sulzer Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sulzer Peripheral Pumps Products Offered

7.5.5 Sulzer Recent Development

7.6 Ebara

7.6.1 Ebara Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ebara Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ebara Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ebara Peripheral Pumps Products Offered

7.6.5 Ebara Recent Development

7.7 Schlumberger

7.7.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

7.7.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Schlumberger Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Schlumberger Peripheral Pumps Products Offered

7.7.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

7.8 Weir Group

7.8.1 Weir Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Weir Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Weir Group Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Weir Group Peripheral Pumps Products Offered

7.8.5 Weir Group Recent Development

7.9 Wilo AG

7.9.1 Wilo AG Corporation Information

7.9.2 Wilo AG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Wilo AG Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Wilo AG Peripheral Pumps Products Offered

7.9.5 Wilo AG Recent Development

7.10 Idex

7.10.1 Idex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Idex Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Idex Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Idex Peripheral Pumps Products Offered

7.10.5 Idex Recent Development

7.11 Pentair

7.11.1 Pentair Corporation Information

7.11.2 Pentair Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Pentair Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Pentair Peripheral Pumps Products Offered

7.11.5 Pentair Recent Development

7.12 Clyde Union

7.12.1 Clyde Union Corporation Information

7.12.2 Clyde Union Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Clyde Union Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Clyde Union Products Offered

7.12.5 Clyde Union Recent Development

7.13 Vano

7.13.1 Vano Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vano Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Vano Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Vano Products Offered

7.13.5 Vano Recent Development

7.14 Atlas Copco

7.14.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

7.14.2 Atlas Copco Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Atlas Copco Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Atlas Copco Products Offered

7.14.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

7.15 DAB

7.15.1 DAB Corporation Information

7.15.2 DAB Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 DAB Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 DAB Products Offered

7.15.5 DAB Recent Development

7.16 FNS Pumps

7.16.1 FNS Pumps Corporation Information

7.16.2 FNS Pumps Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 FNS Pumps Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 FNS Pumps Products Offered

7.16.5 FNS Pumps Recent Development

7.17 Allweiler

7.17.1 Allweiler Corporation Information

7.17.2 Allweiler Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Allweiler Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Allweiler Products Offered

7.17.5 Allweiler Recent Development

7.18 Shanghai Kaiquan

7.18.1 Shanghai Kaiquan Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shanghai Kaiquan Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shanghai Kaiquan Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shanghai Kaiquan Products Offered

7.18.5 Shanghai Kaiquan Recent Development

7.19 FengQiu

7.19.1 FengQiu Corporation Information

7.19.2 FengQiu Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 FengQiu Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 FengQiu Products Offered

7.19.5 FengQiu Recent Development

7.20 Shandong Sure Boshan

7.20.1 Shandong Sure Boshan Corporation Information

7.20.2 Shandong Sure Boshan Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Shandong Sure Boshan Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Shandong Sure Boshan Products Offered

7.20.5 Shandong Sure Boshan Recent Development

7.21 LEO

7.21.1 LEO Corporation Information

7.21.2 LEO Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 LEO Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 LEO Products Offered

7.21.5 LEO Recent Development

7.22 CNP

7.22.1 CNP Corporation Information

7.22.2 CNP Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 CNP Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 CNP Products Offered

7.22.5 CNP Recent Development

7.23 Sanlian Pump Group

7.23.1 Sanlian Pump Group Corporation Information

7.23.2 Sanlian Pump Group Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Sanlian Pump Group Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Sanlian Pump Group Products Offered

7.23.5 Sanlian Pump Group Recent Development

7.24 Hunan Changbeng

7.24.1 Hunan Changbeng Corporation Information

7.24.2 Hunan Changbeng Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Hunan Changbeng Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Hunan Changbeng Products Offered

7.24.5 Hunan Changbeng Recent Development

7.25 Shanghai East Pump

7.25.1 Shanghai East Pump Corporation Information

7.25.2 Shanghai East Pump Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Shanghai East Pump Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Shanghai East Pump Products Offered

7.25.5 Shanghai East Pump Recent Development

7.26 Shandong Shuanglun

7.26.1 Shandong Shuanglun Corporation Information

7.26.2 Shandong Shuanglun Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Shandong Shuanglun Peripheral Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Shandong Shuanglun Products Offered

7.26.5 Shandong Shuanglun Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Peripheral Pumps Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Peripheral Pumps Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Peripheral Pumps Distributors

8.3 Peripheral Pumps Production Mode & Process

8.4 Peripheral Pumps Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Peripheral Pumps Sales Channels

8.4.2 Peripheral Pumps Distributors

8.5 Peripheral Pumps Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”