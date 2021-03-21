Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories

“

The report titled Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group Ltd., C.R. Bard, Inc., Abbott, The Lubrizol Corporation, Terumo Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Drug-Eluting Balloons

Drug-Eluting Stents



Market Segmentation by Application: Plain Old Balloon Angioplasty (POBA)

Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA)



The Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Drug-Eluting Balloons

1.2.3 Drug-Eluting Stents

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Plain Old Balloon Angioplasty (POBA)

1.3.3 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Medtronic plc

11.1.1 Medtronic plc Corporation Information

11.1.2 Medtronic plc Overview

11.1.3 Medtronic plc Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Medtronic plc Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Product Description

11.1.5 Medtronic plc Recent Developments

11.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Overview

11.2.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Product Description

11.2.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Developments

11.3 Abbott Laboratories

11.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

11.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Overview

11.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Product Description

11.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments

11.4 Cardinal Health

11.4.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cardinal Health Overview

11.4.3 Cardinal Health Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Cardinal Health Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Product Description

11.4.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

11.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.5.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Corporation Information

11.5.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG Overview

11.5.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Product Description

11.5.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG Recent Developments

11.6 Biosensors International Group Ltd.

11.6.1 Biosensors International Group Ltd. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Biosensors International Group Ltd. Overview

11.6.3 Biosensors International Group Ltd. Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Biosensors International Group Ltd. Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Product Description

11.6.5 Biosensors International Group Ltd. Recent Developments

11.7 C.R. Bard, Inc.

11.7.1 C.R. Bard, Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 C.R. Bard, Inc. Overview

11.7.3 C.R. Bard, Inc. Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 C.R. Bard, Inc. Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Product Description

11.7.5 C.R. Bard, Inc. Recent Developments

11.8 Abbott

11.8.1 Abbott Corporation Information

11.8.2 Abbott Overview

11.8.3 Abbott Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Abbott Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Product Description

11.8.5 Abbott Recent Developments

11.9 The Lubrizol Corporation

11.9.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 The Lubrizol Corporation Overview

11.9.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Product Description

11.9.5 The Lubrizol Corporation Recent Developments

11.10 Terumo Corporation

11.10.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Terumo Corporation Overview

11.10.3 Terumo Corporation Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Terumo Corporation Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Product Description

11.10.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Distributors

12.5 Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Industry Trends

13.2 Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Drivers

13.3 Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Challenges

13.4 Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”