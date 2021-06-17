Peripheral Balloon Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | Medtronic, BD, B. Braun

“

The report titled Global Peripheral Balloon Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Peripheral Balloon market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Peripheral Balloon market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Peripheral Balloon market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Peripheral Balloon market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Peripheral Balloon report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Peripheral Balloon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Peripheral Balloon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Peripheral Balloon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Peripheral Balloon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Peripheral Balloon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Peripheral Balloon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, BD, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Abbott, Cardinal Health, Philips, SurModics, Endocor, Opto Circuits, Acotec Scientific., Meril Life

Market Segmentation by Product: PTA Balloon

DCB Balloon



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



The Peripheral Balloon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Peripheral Balloon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Peripheral Balloon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Peripheral Balloon market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Peripheral Balloon industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Peripheral Balloon market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Peripheral Balloon market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Peripheral Balloon market?

Table of Contents:

1 Peripheral Balloon Market Overview

1.1 Peripheral Balloon Product Overview

1.2 Peripheral Balloon Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PTA Balloon

1.2.2 DCB Balloon

1.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Peripheral Balloon Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Peripheral Balloon Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Peripheral Balloon Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Peripheral Balloon Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Peripheral Balloon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Peripheral Balloon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Peripheral Balloon Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Peripheral Balloon Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Peripheral Balloon as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Peripheral Balloon Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Peripheral Balloon Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Peripheral Balloon Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Peripheral Balloon by Application

4.1 Peripheral Balloon Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Clinics

4.1.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Balloon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Peripheral Balloon by Country

5.1 North America Peripheral Balloon Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Peripheral Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Peripheral Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Peripheral Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Peripheral Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Peripheral Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Peripheral Balloon by Country

6.1 Europe Peripheral Balloon Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Peripheral Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Peripheral Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Peripheral Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Peripheral Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Peripheral Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Balloon by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Balloon Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Balloon Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Balloon Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Balloon Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Balloon Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Peripheral Balloon by Country

8.1 Latin America Peripheral Balloon Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Peripheral Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Peripheral Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Peripheral Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Peripheral Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Peripheral Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Balloon by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Balloon Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Peripheral Balloon Business

10.1 Medtronic

10.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Medtronic Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Medtronic Peripheral Balloon Products Offered

10.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.2 BD

10.2.1 BD Corporation Information

10.2.2 BD Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BD Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Medtronic Peripheral Balloon Products Offered

10.2.5 BD Recent Development

10.3 B. Braun

10.3.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

10.3.2 B. Braun Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 B. Braun Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 B. Braun Peripheral Balloon Products Offered

10.3.5 B. Braun Recent Development

10.4 Boston Scientific

10.4.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

10.4.2 Boston Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Boston Scientific Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Boston Scientific Peripheral Balloon Products Offered

10.4.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

10.5 Cook Medical

10.5.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cook Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cook Medical Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cook Medical Peripheral Balloon Products Offered

10.5.5 Cook Medical Recent Development

10.6 Abbott

10.6.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.6.2 Abbott Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Abbott Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Abbott Peripheral Balloon Products Offered

10.6.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.7 Cardinal Health

10.7.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cardinal Health Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Cardinal Health Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Cardinal Health Peripheral Balloon Products Offered

10.7.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

10.8 Philips

10.8.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.8.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Philips Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Philips Peripheral Balloon Products Offered

10.8.5 Philips Recent Development

10.9 SurModics

10.9.1 SurModics Corporation Information

10.9.2 SurModics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SurModics Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SurModics Peripheral Balloon Products Offered

10.9.5 SurModics Recent Development

10.10 Endocor

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Peripheral Balloon Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Endocor Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Endocor Recent Development

10.11 Opto Circuits

10.11.1 Opto Circuits Corporation Information

10.11.2 Opto Circuits Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Opto Circuits Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Opto Circuits Peripheral Balloon Products Offered

10.11.5 Opto Circuits Recent Development

10.12 Acotec Scientific.

10.12.1 Acotec Scientific. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Acotec Scientific. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Acotec Scientific. Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Acotec Scientific. Peripheral Balloon Products Offered

10.12.5 Acotec Scientific. Recent Development

10.13 Meril Life

10.13.1 Meril Life Corporation Information

10.13.2 Meril Life Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Meril Life Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Meril Life Peripheral Balloon Products Offered

10.13.5 Meril Life Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Peripheral Balloon Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Peripheral Balloon Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Peripheral Balloon Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Peripheral Balloon Distributors

12.3 Peripheral Balloon Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”