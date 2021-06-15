Peripheral Balloon Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Medtronic, BD, B. Braun

“

The report titled Global Peripheral Balloon Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Peripheral Balloon market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Peripheral Balloon market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Peripheral Balloon market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Peripheral Balloon market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Peripheral Balloon report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Peripheral Balloon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Peripheral Balloon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Peripheral Balloon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Peripheral Balloon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Peripheral Balloon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Peripheral Balloon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, BD, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Abbott, Cardinal Health, Philips, SurModics, Endocor, Opto Circuits, Acotec Scientific., Meril Life

Market Segmentation by Product: PTA Balloon

DCB Balloon



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



The Peripheral Balloon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Peripheral Balloon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Peripheral Balloon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Peripheral Balloon market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Peripheral Balloon industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Peripheral Balloon market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Peripheral Balloon market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Peripheral Balloon market?

Table of Contents:

1 Peripheral Balloon Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Peripheral Balloon

1.2 Peripheral Balloon Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 PTA Balloon

1.2.3 DCB Balloon

1.3 Peripheral Balloon Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.4 Global Peripheral Balloon Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Peripheral Balloon Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Peripheral Balloon Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Peripheral Balloon Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Peripheral Balloon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Peripheral Balloon Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Peripheral Balloon Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Peripheral Balloon Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Peripheral Balloon Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Peripheral Balloon Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Peripheral Balloon Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Peripheral Balloon Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Peripheral Balloon Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Peripheral Balloon Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Peripheral Balloon Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Balloon Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Balloon Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Peripheral Balloon Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Peripheral Balloon Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Peripheral Balloon Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Balloon Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Balloon Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Balloon Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Peripheral Balloon Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Peripheral Balloon Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Peripheral Balloon Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Peripheral Balloon Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Peripheral Balloon Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Medtronic

6.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

6.1.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Medtronic Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Medtronic Peripheral Balloon Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Medtronic Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 BD

6.2.1 BD Corporation Information

6.2.2 BD Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 BD Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 BD Peripheral Balloon Product Portfolio

6.2.5 BD Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 B. Braun

6.3.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

6.3.2 B. Braun Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 B. Braun Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 B. Braun Peripheral Balloon Product Portfolio

6.3.5 B. Braun Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Boston Scientific

6.4.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

6.4.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Boston Scientific Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Boston Scientific Peripheral Balloon Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Boston Scientific Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Cook Medical

6.5.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

6.5.2 Cook Medical Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Cook Medical Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Cook Medical Peripheral Balloon Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Cook Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Abbott

6.6.1 Abbott Corporation Information

6.6.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Abbott Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Abbott Peripheral Balloon Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Abbott Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Cardinal Health

6.6.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

6.6.2 Cardinal Health Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Cardinal Health Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Cardinal Health Peripheral Balloon Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Philips

6.8.1 Philips Corporation Information

6.8.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Philips Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Philips Peripheral Balloon Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 SurModics

6.9.1 SurModics Corporation Information

6.9.2 SurModics Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 SurModics Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 SurModics Peripheral Balloon Product Portfolio

6.9.5 SurModics Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Endocor

6.10.1 Endocor Corporation Information

6.10.2 Endocor Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Endocor Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Endocor Peripheral Balloon Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Endocor Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Opto Circuits

6.11.1 Opto Circuits Corporation Information

6.11.2 Opto Circuits Peripheral Balloon Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Opto Circuits Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Opto Circuits Peripheral Balloon Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Opto Circuits Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Acotec Scientific.

6.12.1 Acotec Scientific. Corporation Information

6.12.2 Acotec Scientific. Peripheral Balloon Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Acotec Scientific. Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Acotec Scientific. Peripheral Balloon Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Acotec Scientific. Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Meril Life

6.13.1 Meril Life Corporation Information

6.13.2 Meril Life Peripheral Balloon Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Meril Life Peripheral Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Meril Life Peripheral Balloon Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Meril Life Recent Developments/Updates

7 Peripheral Balloon Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Peripheral Balloon Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Peripheral Balloon

7.4 Peripheral Balloon Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Peripheral Balloon Distributors List

8.3 Peripheral Balloon Customers

9 Peripheral Balloon Market Dynamics

9.1 Peripheral Balloon Industry Trends

9.2 Peripheral Balloon Growth Drivers

9.3 Peripheral Balloon Market Challenges

9.4 Peripheral Balloon Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Peripheral Balloon Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Peripheral Balloon by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Peripheral Balloon by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Peripheral Balloon Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Peripheral Balloon by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Peripheral Balloon by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Peripheral Balloon Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Peripheral Balloon by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Peripheral Balloon by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”