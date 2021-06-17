Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Boston Scientific, Medtronic, B. Braun

“

The report titled Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Boston Scientific, Medtronic, B. Braun, BD, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo, Asahi Intecc, Merit Medical Systems, Cardinal Health, amg International GmbH, Biomerics, Acotec Scientific Holdings

Market Segmentation by Product: Specialty PTA Balloons Catheter

Standard and High-Pressure PTA Balloons Catheter



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics



The Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market Overview

1.1 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Product Overview

1.2 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Specialty PTA Balloons Catheter

1.2.2 Standard and High-Pressure PTA Balloons Catheter

1.3 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) by Application

4.1 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Clinics

4.2 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) by Country

5.1 North America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) by Country

6.1 Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) by Country

8.1 Latin America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Business

10.1 Boston Scientific

10.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

10.1.2 Boston Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Boston Scientific Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Boston Scientific Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Products Offered

10.1.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

10.2 Medtronic

10.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Medtronic Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Boston Scientific Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Products Offered

10.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.3 B. Braun

10.3.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

10.3.2 B. Braun Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 B. Braun Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 B. Braun Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Products Offered

10.3.5 B. Braun Recent Development

10.4 BD

10.4.1 BD Corporation Information

10.4.2 BD Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BD Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BD Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Products Offered

10.4.5 BD Recent Development

10.5 Abbott Laboratories

10.5.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

10.5.2 Abbott Laboratories Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Abbott Laboratories Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Abbott Laboratories Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Products Offered

10.5.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

10.6 Terumo

10.6.1 Terumo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Terumo Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Terumo Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Terumo Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Products Offered

10.6.5 Terumo Recent Development

10.7 Asahi Intecc

10.7.1 Asahi Intecc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Asahi Intecc Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Asahi Intecc Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Asahi Intecc Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Products Offered

10.7.5 Asahi Intecc Recent Development

10.8 Merit Medical Systems

10.8.1 Merit Medical Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 Merit Medical Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Merit Medical Systems Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Merit Medical Systems Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Products Offered

10.8.5 Merit Medical Systems Recent Development

10.9 Cardinal Health

10.9.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cardinal Health Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Cardinal Health Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Cardinal Health Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Products Offered

10.9.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

10.10 amg International GmbH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 amg International GmbH Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 amg International GmbH Recent Development

10.11 Biomerics

10.11.1 Biomerics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Biomerics Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Biomerics Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Biomerics Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Products Offered

10.11.5 Biomerics Recent Development

10.12 Acotec Scientific Holdings

10.12.1 Acotec Scientific Holdings Corporation Information

10.12.2 Acotec Scientific Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Acotec Scientific Holdings Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Acotec Scientific Holdings Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Products Offered

10.12.5 Acotec Scientific Holdings Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Distributors

12.3 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheter (PTA) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

