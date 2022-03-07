Percussion Massager Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2028 | LONGHUI Technology, NSWD, Zaiqiang

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Percussion Massager Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Percussion Massager report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Percussion Massager market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Percussion Massager market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Percussion Massager market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Percussion Massager market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Percussion Massager market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

LONGHUI Technology, NSWD, Zaiqiang, Theragun, YFM, DMS Professional, Rapid Release, Hyperice, TimTam, Pleno, Vybe, Tezewa, BOLUOJUN, MERACH

Market Segmentation by Product:

Power Supply Type

Battery Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Percussion Massager Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Percussion Massager market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Percussion Massager market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Percussion Massager Product Introduction

1.2 Global Percussion Massager Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Percussion Massager Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Percussion Massager Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Percussion Massager Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Percussion Massager Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Percussion Massager Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Percussion Massager Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Percussion Massager in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Percussion Massager Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Percussion Massager Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Percussion Massager Industry Trends

1.5.2 Percussion Massager Market Drivers

1.5.3 Percussion Massager Market Challenges

1.5.4 Percussion Massager Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Percussion Massager Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Power Supply Type

2.1.2 Battery Type

2.2 Global Percussion Massager Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Percussion Massager Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Percussion Massager Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Percussion Massager Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Percussion Massager Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Percussion Massager Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Percussion Massager Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Percussion Massager Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Percussion Massager Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Percussion Massager Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Percussion Massager Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Percussion Massager Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Percussion Massager Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Percussion Massager Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Percussion Massager Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Percussion Massager Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Percussion Massager Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Percussion Massager Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Percussion Massager Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Percussion Massager Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Percussion Massager Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Percussion Massager Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Percussion Massager Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Percussion Massager Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Percussion Massager Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Percussion Massager in 2021

4.2.3 Global Percussion Massager Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Percussion Massager Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Percussion Massager Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Percussion Massager Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Percussion Massager Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Percussion Massager Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Percussion Massager Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Percussion Massager Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Percussion Massager Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Percussion Massager Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Percussion Massager Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Percussion Massager Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Percussion Massager Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Percussion Massager Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Percussion Massager Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Percussion Massager Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Percussion Massager Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Percussion Massager Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Percussion Massager Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Percussion Massager Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Percussion Massager Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Percussion Massager Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Percussion Massager Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Percussion Massager Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Percussion Massager Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Percussion Massager Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Percussion Massager Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 LONGHUI Technology

7.1.1 LONGHUI Technology Corporation Information

7.1.2 LONGHUI Technology Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 LONGHUI Technology Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 LONGHUI Technology Percussion Massager Products Offered

7.1.5 LONGHUI Technology Recent Development

7.2 NSWD

7.2.1 NSWD Corporation Information

7.2.2 NSWD Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NSWD Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NSWD Percussion Massager Products Offered

7.2.5 NSWD Recent Development

7.3 Zaiqiang

7.3.1 Zaiqiang Corporation Information

7.3.2 Zaiqiang Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Zaiqiang Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Zaiqiang Percussion Massager Products Offered

7.3.5 Zaiqiang Recent Development

7.4 Theragun

7.4.1 Theragun Corporation Information

7.4.2 Theragun Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Theragun Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Theragun Percussion Massager Products Offered

7.4.5 Theragun Recent Development

7.5 YFM

7.5.1 YFM Corporation Information

7.5.2 YFM Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 YFM Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 YFM Percussion Massager Products Offered

7.5.5 YFM Recent Development

7.6 DMS Professional

7.6.1 DMS Professional Corporation Information

7.6.2 DMS Professional Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DMS Professional Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DMS Professional Percussion Massager Products Offered

7.6.5 DMS Professional Recent Development

7.7 Rapid Release

7.7.1 Rapid Release Corporation Information

7.7.2 Rapid Release Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Rapid Release Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Rapid Release Percussion Massager Products Offered

7.7.5 Rapid Release Recent Development

7.8 Hyperice

7.8.1 Hyperice Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hyperice Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hyperice Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hyperice Percussion Massager Products Offered

7.8.5 Hyperice Recent Development

7.9 TimTam

7.9.1 TimTam Corporation Information

7.9.2 TimTam Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 TimTam Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TimTam Percussion Massager Products Offered

7.9.5 TimTam Recent Development

7.10 Pleno

7.10.1 Pleno Corporation Information

7.10.2 Pleno Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Pleno Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Pleno Percussion Massager Products Offered

7.10.5 Pleno Recent Development

7.11 Vybe

7.11.1 Vybe Corporation Information

7.11.2 Vybe Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Vybe Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Vybe Percussion Massager Products Offered

7.11.5 Vybe Recent Development

7.12 Tezewa

7.12.1 Tezewa Corporation Information

7.12.2 Tezewa Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Tezewa Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Tezewa Products Offered

7.12.5 Tezewa Recent Development

7.13 BOLUOJUN

7.13.1 BOLUOJUN Corporation Information

7.13.2 BOLUOJUN Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 BOLUOJUN Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 BOLUOJUN Products Offered

7.13.5 BOLUOJUN Recent Development

7.14 MERACH

7.14.1 MERACH Corporation Information

7.14.2 MERACH Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 MERACH Percussion Massager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 MERACH Products Offered

7.14.5 MERACH Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Percussion Massager Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Percussion Massager Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Percussion Massager Distributors

8.3 Percussion Massager Production Mode & Process

8.4 Percussion Massager Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Percussion Massager Sales Channels

8.4.2 Percussion Massager Distributors

8.5 Percussion Massager Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

