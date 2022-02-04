PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2028 | Proton On-Site, Cummins, Siemens Energy

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Proton On-Site, Cummins, Siemens Energy, Nel Hydrogen, ITM Power, Plug Power, Beijing SinoHy Energy, ShaanXi HuaQin, Purification Equipment Research Institute of CSIC, Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy

Market Segmentation by Product:

Small

Middle

Large



Market Segmentation by Application:

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Industrial Gases

Others



The PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Product Introduction

1.2 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Dynamics

1.5.1 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Industry Trends

1.5.2 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Drivers

1.5.3 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Challenges

1.5.4 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Small

2.1.2 Middle

2.1.3 Large

2.2 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Power Plants

3.1.2 Steel Plant

3.1.3 Industrial Gases

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer in 2021

4.2.3 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size by Region

5.1 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Proton On-Site

7.1.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information

7.1.2 Proton On-Site Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Proton On-Site PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Proton On-Site PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.1.5 Proton On-Site Recent Development

7.2 Cummins

7.2.1 Cummins Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cummins Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Cummins PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cummins PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.2.5 Cummins Recent Development

7.3 Siemens Energy

7.3.1 Siemens Energy Corporation Information

7.3.2 Siemens Energy Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Siemens Energy PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Siemens Energy PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.3.5 Siemens Energy Recent Development

7.4 Nel Hydrogen

7.4.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nel Hydrogen Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nel Hydrogen PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nel Hydrogen PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.4.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Development

7.5 ITM Power

7.5.1 ITM Power Corporation Information

7.5.2 ITM Power Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ITM Power PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ITM Power PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.5.5 ITM Power Recent Development

7.6 Plug Power

7.6.1 Plug Power Corporation Information

7.6.2 Plug Power Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Plug Power PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Plug Power PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.6.5 Plug Power Recent Development

7.7 Beijing SinoHy Energy

7.7.1 Beijing SinoHy Energy Corporation Information

7.7.2 Beijing SinoHy Energy Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Beijing SinoHy Energy PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Beijing SinoHy Energy PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.7.5 Beijing SinoHy Energy Recent Development

7.8 ShaanXi HuaQin

7.8.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Corporation Information

7.8.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ShaanXi HuaQin PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ShaanXi HuaQin PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.8.5 ShaanXi HuaQin Recent Development

7.9 Purification Equipment Research Institute of CSIC

7.9.1 Purification Equipment Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information

7.9.2 Purification Equipment Research Institute of CSIC Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Purification Equipment Research Institute of CSIC PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Purification Equipment Research Institute of CSIC PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.9.5 Purification Equipment Research Institute of CSIC Recent Development

7.10 Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy

7.10.1 Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.10.5 Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Distributors

8.3 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Production Mode & Process

8.4 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales Channels

8.4.2 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Distributors

8.5 PEM Hydrogen Electrolyzer Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”