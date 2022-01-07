PEM Electroliser Market 2021-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2027 | 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Proton On-Site, Cummins

“

The report titled Global PEM Electroliser Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PEM Electroliser market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PEM Electroliser market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PEM Electroliser market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PEM Electroliser market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PEM Electroliser report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PEM Electroliser report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PEM Electroliser market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PEM Electroliser market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PEM Electroliser market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PEM Electroliser market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PEM Electroliser market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

718th Research Institute of CSIC, Proton On-Site, Cummins, Suzhou Jingli, TianJin Mainland, Siemens, Toshiba, Elogen, ITM Power, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, H2B2, Elchemtech

Market Segmentation by Product:

Below 10MW Electrolyser

Above 10MW Electrolyser



Market Segmentation by Application:

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

Power to Gas

Others



The PEM Electroliser Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PEM Electroliser market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PEM Electroliser market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PEM Electroliser market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PEM Electroliser industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PEM Electroliser market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PEM Electroliser market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PEM Electroliser market?

Table of Contents:

1 PEM Electroliser Market Overview

1.1 PEM Electroliser Product Overview

1.2 PEM Electroliser Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Below 10MW Electrolyser

1.2.2 Above 10MW Electrolyser

1.3 Global PEM Electroliser Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PEM Electroliser Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global PEM Electroliser Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global PEM Electroliser Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global PEM Electroliser Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global PEM Electroliser Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global PEM Electroliser Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PEM Electroliser Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by PEM Electroliser Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players PEM Electroliser Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PEM Electroliser Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PEM Electroliser Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PEM Electroliser Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PEM Electroliser Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PEM Electroliser as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PEM Electroliser Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PEM Electroliser Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 PEM Electroliser Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PEM Electroliser Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global PEM Electroliser Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PEM Electroliser Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global PEM Electroliser Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global PEM Electroliser Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global PEM Electroliser Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PEM Electroliser Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global PEM Electroliser Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global PEM Electroliser Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global PEM Electroliser by Application

4.1 PEM Electroliser Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power Plants

4.1.2 Steel Plant

4.1.3 Electronics and Photovoltaics

4.1.4 Industrial Gases

4.1.5 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

4.1.6 Power to Gas

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global PEM Electroliser Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PEM Electroliser Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global PEM Electroliser Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global PEM Electroliser Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global PEM Electroliser Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global PEM Electroliser Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PEM Electroliser Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America PEM Electroliser by Country

5.1 North America PEM Electroliser Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PEM Electroliser Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America PEM Electroliser Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America PEM Electroliser Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PEM Electroliser Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America PEM Electroliser Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe PEM Electroliser by Country

6.1 Europe PEM Electroliser Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PEM Electroliser Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe PEM Electroliser Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe PEM Electroliser Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PEM Electroliser Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe PEM Electroliser Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific PEM Electroliser by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PEM Electroliser Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PEM Electroliser Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PEM Electroliser Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PEM Electroliser Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PEM Electroliser Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PEM Electroliser Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America PEM Electroliser by Country

8.1 Latin America PEM Electroliser Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PEM Electroliser Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America PEM Electroliser Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America PEM Electroliser Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PEM Electroliser Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America PEM Electroliser Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa PEM Electroliser by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PEM Electroliser Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PEM Electroliser Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PEM Electroliser Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PEM Electroliser Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PEM Electroliser Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PEM Electroliser Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PEM Electroliser Business

10.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC

10.1.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information

10.1.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC PEM Electroliser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC PEM Electroliser Products Offered

10.1.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Recent Development

10.2 Proton On-Site

10.2.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information

10.2.2 Proton On-Site Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Proton On-Site PEM Electroliser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Proton On-Site PEM Electroliser Products Offered

10.2.5 Proton On-Site Recent Development

10.3 Cummins

10.3.1 Cummins Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cummins Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Cummins PEM Electroliser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Cummins PEM Electroliser Products Offered

10.3.5 Cummins Recent Development

10.4 Suzhou Jingli

10.4.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information

10.4.2 Suzhou Jingli Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Suzhou Jingli PEM Electroliser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Suzhou Jingli PEM Electroliser Products Offered

10.4.5 Suzhou Jingli Recent Development

10.5 TianJin Mainland

10.5.1 TianJin Mainland Corporation Information

10.5.2 TianJin Mainland Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 TianJin Mainland PEM Electroliser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 TianJin Mainland PEM Electroliser Products Offered

10.5.5 TianJin Mainland Recent Development

10.6 Siemens

10.6.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.6.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Siemens PEM Electroliser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Siemens PEM Electroliser Products Offered

10.6.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.7 Toshiba

10.7.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.7.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Toshiba PEM Electroliser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Toshiba PEM Electroliser Products Offered

10.7.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.8 Elogen

10.8.1 Elogen Corporation Information

10.8.2 Elogen Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Elogen PEM Electroliser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Elogen PEM Electroliser Products Offered

10.8.5 Elogen Recent Development

10.9 ITM Power

10.9.1 ITM Power Corporation Information

10.9.2 ITM Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ITM Power PEM Electroliser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 ITM Power PEM Electroliser Products Offered

10.9.5 ITM Power Recent Development

10.10 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

10.10.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information

10.10.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions PEM Electroliser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions PEM Electroliser Products Offered

10.10.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Recent Development

10.11 H2B2

10.11.1 H2B2 Corporation Information

10.11.2 H2B2 Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 H2B2 PEM Electroliser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 H2B2 PEM Electroliser Products Offered

10.11.5 H2B2 Recent Development

10.12 Elchemtech

10.12.1 Elchemtech Corporation Information

10.12.2 Elchemtech Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Elchemtech PEM Electroliser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Elchemtech PEM Electroliser Products Offered

10.12.5 Elchemtech Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PEM Electroliser Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PEM Electroliser Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PEM Electroliser Market Dynamics

11.4.1 PEM Electroliser Industry Trends

11.4.2 PEM Electroliser Market Drivers

11.4.3 PEM Electroliser Market Challenges

11.4.4 PEM Electroliser Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PEM Electroliser Distributors

12.3 PEM Electroliser Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

