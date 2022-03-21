Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2028 | IONITY ,Enel X ,ChargePoint

Los Angeles, United States: The global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market.

Leading players of the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market.

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Leading Players

IONITY, Enel X, ChargePoint, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., EVBox, ClipperCreek, Inc., Greenlots(Royal Dutch Shell Plc), EV Meter, innogy SE, Power Hero

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Segmentation by Product

Level 1, Level 2 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Segmentation by Application

Residential, Commercial, Others

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Level 1

1.2.3 Level 2

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Industry Trends

2.3.2 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Drivers

2.3.3 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Challenges

2.3.4 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Revenue

3.4 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Revenue in 2021

3.5 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IONITY

11.1.1 IONITY Company Details

11.1.2 IONITY Business Overview

11.1.3 IONITY Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Introduction

11.1.4 IONITY Revenue in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 IONITY Recent Developments

11.2 Enel X

11.2.1 Enel X Company Details

11.2.2 Enel X Business Overview

11.2.3 Enel X Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Introduction

11.2.4 Enel X Revenue in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Enel X Recent Developments

11.3 ChargePoint, Inc.

11.3.1 ChargePoint, Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 ChargePoint, Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 ChargePoint, Inc. Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Introduction

11.3.4 ChargePoint, Inc. Revenue in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 ChargePoint, Inc. Recent Developments

11.4 AeroVironment, Inc.

11.4.1 AeroVironment, Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 AeroVironment, Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 AeroVironment, Inc. Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Introduction

11.4.4 AeroVironment, Inc. Revenue in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 AeroVironment, Inc. Recent Developments

11.5 EVBox

11.5.1 EVBox Company Details

11.5.2 EVBox Business Overview

11.5.3 EVBox Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Introduction

11.5.4 EVBox Revenue in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 EVBox Recent Developments

11.6 ClipperCreek, Inc.

11.6.1 ClipperCreek, Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 ClipperCreek, Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 ClipperCreek, Inc. Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Introduction

11.6.4 ClipperCreek, Inc. Revenue in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 ClipperCreek, Inc. Recent Developments

11.7 Greenlots(Royal Dutch Shell Plc)

11.7.1 Greenlots(Royal Dutch Shell Plc) Company Details

11.7.2 Greenlots(Royal Dutch Shell Plc) Business Overview

11.7.3 Greenlots(Royal Dutch Shell Plc) Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Introduction

11.7.4 Greenlots(Royal Dutch Shell Plc) Revenue in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Greenlots(Royal Dutch Shell Plc) Recent Developments

11.8 EV Meter

11.8.1 EV Meter Company Details

11.8.2 EV Meter Business Overview

11.8.3 EV Meter Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Introduction

11.8.4 EV Meter Revenue in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 EV Meter Recent Developments

11.9 innogy SE

11.9.1 innogy SE Company Details

11.9.2 innogy SE Business Overview

11.9.3 innogy SE Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Introduction

11.9.4 innogy SE Revenue in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 innogy SE Recent Developments

11.10 Power Hero

11.10.1 Power Hero Company Details

11.10.2 Power Hero Business Overview

11.10.3 Power Hero Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Introduction

11.10.4 Power Hero Revenue in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Power Hero Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

