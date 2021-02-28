Pearl Pigment Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Merck KGaA, BASF, Altana

“

The report titled Global Pearl Pigment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pearl Pigment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pearl Pigment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pearl Pigment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pearl Pigment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pearl Pigment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2793865/global-pearl-pigment-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pearl Pigment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pearl Pigment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pearl Pigment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pearl Pigment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pearl Pigment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pearl Pigment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Merck KGaA, BASF, Altana, Kuncai Material Technologies, DIC Corporation, Ruicheng New Materials, Volor Pearl Pigment, CQV, Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material, RIKA Technology, Nihon Koken Kogyo, YAYANG Global, Zhejiang Angel New Materials, Yipin Pigments, Hebei Oxen New Materials, Kolortek, ISuo Chem, Nanyang LingBao, Longhua Pearl Lustre Pigments, Yortay Fine Chemicals, Leio Industrial, Pritty Pearlescent Pigments, Geotech International B.V.

Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade Pearl Pigment

Cosmetics Grade Pearl Pigment



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Construction

Printing

Plastic

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Leather

Others



The Pearl Pigment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pearl Pigment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pearl Pigment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pearl Pigment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pearl Pigment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pearl Pigment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pearl Pigment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pearl Pigment market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2793865/global-pearl-pigment-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Pearl Pigment Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pearl Pigment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Industrial Grade Pearl Pigment

1.2.3 Cosmetics Grade Pearl Pigment

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pearl Pigment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Printing

1.3.5 Plastic

1.3.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.3.7 Leather

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Pearl Pigment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Pearl Pigment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Pearl Pigment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Pearl Pigment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Pearl Pigment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Pearl Pigment Industry Trends

2.4.2 Pearl Pigment Market Drivers

2.4.3 Pearl Pigment Market Challenges

2.4.4 Pearl Pigment Market Restraints

3 Global Pearl Pigment Sales

3.1 Global Pearl Pigment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Pearl Pigment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Pearl Pigment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Pearl Pigment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Pearl Pigment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Pearl Pigment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Pearl Pigment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Pearl Pigment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Pearl Pigment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Pearl Pigment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Pearl Pigment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Pearl Pigment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Pearl Pigment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pearl Pigment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Pearl Pigment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Pearl Pigment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Pearl Pigment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pearl Pigment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Pearl Pigment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Pearl Pigment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Pearl Pigment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Pearl Pigment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Pearl Pigment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Pearl Pigment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Pearl Pigment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Pearl Pigment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Pearl Pigment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Pearl Pigment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Pearl Pigment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Pearl Pigment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Pearl Pigment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Pearl Pigment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Pearl Pigment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Pearl Pigment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Pearl Pigment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Pearl Pigment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Pearl Pigment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Pearl Pigment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Pearl Pigment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Pearl Pigment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Pearl Pigment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Pearl Pigment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Pearl Pigment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pearl Pigment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Pearl Pigment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Pearl Pigment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Pearl Pigment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Pearl Pigment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Pearl Pigment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Pearl Pigment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Pearl Pigment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Pearl Pigment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Pearl Pigment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Pearl Pigment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Pearl Pigment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Pearl Pigment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Pearl Pigment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Pearl Pigment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Pearl Pigment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Pearl Pigment Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Pearl Pigment Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Pearl Pigment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Pearl Pigment Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Pearl Pigment Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Pearl Pigment Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Pearl Pigment Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Pearl Pigment Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Pearl Pigment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Pearl Pigment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Pearl Pigment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Pearl Pigment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pearl Pigment Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pearl Pigment Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Pearl Pigment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Pearl Pigment Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Pearl Pigment Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Pearl Pigment Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Pearl Pigment Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Pearl Pigment Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pearl Pigment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Pearl Pigment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Pearl Pigment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Pearl Pigment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Pearl Pigment Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Pearl Pigment Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Pearl Pigment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Pearl Pigment Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Pearl Pigment Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Pearl Pigment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Pearl Pigment Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Pearl Pigment Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pearl Pigment Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pearl Pigment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pearl Pigment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pearl Pigment Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pearl Pigment Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pearl Pigment Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Pearl Pigment Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pearl Pigment Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pearl Pigment Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Pearl Pigment Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Pearl Pigment Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Pearl Pigment Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Merck KGaA

12.1.1 Merck KGaA Corporation Information

12.1.2 Merck KGaA Overview

12.1.3 Merck KGaA Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Merck KGaA Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.1.5 Merck KGaA Pearl Pigment SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Merck KGaA Recent Developments

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Overview

12.2.3 BASF Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.2.5 BASF Pearl Pigment SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.3 Altana

12.3.1 Altana Corporation Information

12.3.2 Altana Overview

12.3.3 Altana Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Altana Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.3.5 Altana Pearl Pigment SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Altana Recent Developments

12.4 Kuncai Material Technologies

12.4.1 Kuncai Material Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kuncai Material Technologies Overview

12.4.3 Kuncai Material Technologies Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kuncai Material Technologies Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.4.5 Kuncai Material Technologies Pearl Pigment SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Kuncai Material Technologies Recent Developments

12.5 DIC Corporation

12.5.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 DIC Corporation Overview

12.5.3 DIC Corporation Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 DIC Corporation Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.5.5 DIC Corporation Pearl Pigment SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 DIC Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Ruicheng New Materials

12.6.1 Ruicheng New Materials Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ruicheng New Materials Overview

12.6.3 Ruicheng New Materials Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ruicheng New Materials Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.6.5 Ruicheng New Materials Pearl Pigment SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Ruicheng New Materials Recent Developments

12.7 Volor Pearl Pigment

12.7.1 Volor Pearl Pigment Corporation Information

12.7.2 Volor Pearl Pigment Overview

12.7.3 Volor Pearl Pigment Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Volor Pearl Pigment Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.7.5 Volor Pearl Pigment Pearl Pigment SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Volor Pearl Pigment Recent Developments

12.8 CQV

12.8.1 CQV Corporation Information

12.8.2 CQV Overview

12.8.3 CQV Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CQV Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.8.5 CQV Pearl Pigment SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 CQV Recent Developments

12.9 Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material

12.9.1 Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Corporation Information

12.9.2 Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Overview

12.9.3 Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.9.5 Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Pearl Pigment SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Recent Developments

12.10 RIKA Technology

12.10.1 RIKA Technology Corporation Information

12.10.2 RIKA Technology Overview

12.10.3 RIKA Technology Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 RIKA Technology Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.10.5 RIKA Technology Pearl Pigment SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 RIKA Technology Recent Developments

12.11 Nihon Koken Kogyo

12.11.1 Nihon Koken Kogyo Corporation Information

12.11.2 Nihon Koken Kogyo Overview

12.11.3 Nihon Koken Kogyo Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Nihon Koken Kogyo Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.11.5 Nihon Koken Kogyo Recent Developments

12.12 YAYANG Global

12.12.1 YAYANG Global Corporation Information

12.12.2 YAYANG Global Overview

12.12.3 YAYANG Global Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 YAYANG Global Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.12.5 YAYANG Global Recent Developments

12.13 Zhejiang Angel New Materials

12.13.1 Zhejiang Angel New Materials Corporation Information

12.13.2 Zhejiang Angel New Materials Overview

12.13.3 Zhejiang Angel New Materials Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Zhejiang Angel New Materials Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.13.5 Zhejiang Angel New Materials Recent Developments

12.14 Yipin Pigments

12.14.1 Yipin Pigments Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yipin Pigments Overview

12.14.3 Yipin Pigments Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Yipin Pigments Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.14.5 Yipin Pigments Recent Developments

12.15 Hebei Oxen New Materials

12.15.1 Hebei Oxen New Materials Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hebei Oxen New Materials Overview

12.15.3 Hebei Oxen New Materials Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hebei Oxen New Materials Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.15.5 Hebei Oxen New Materials Recent Developments

12.16 Kolortek

12.16.1 Kolortek Corporation Information

12.16.2 Kolortek Overview

12.16.3 Kolortek Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Kolortek Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.16.5 Kolortek Recent Developments

12.17 ISuo Chem

12.17.1 ISuo Chem Corporation Information

12.17.2 ISuo Chem Overview

12.17.3 ISuo Chem Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 ISuo Chem Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.17.5 ISuo Chem Recent Developments

12.18 Nanyang LingBao

12.18.1 Nanyang LingBao Corporation Information

12.18.2 Nanyang LingBao Overview

12.18.3 Nanyang LingBao Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Nanyang LingBao Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.18.5 Nanyang LingBao Recent Developments

12.19 Longhua Pearl Lustre Pigments

12.19.1 Longhua Pearl Lustre Pigments Corporation Information

12.19.2 Longhua Pearl Lustre Pigments Overview

12.19.3 Longhua Pearl Lustre Pigments Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Longhua Pearl Lustre Pigments Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.19.5 Longhua Pearl Lustre Pigments Recent Developments

12.20 Yortay Fine Chemicals

12.20.1 Yortay Fine Chemicals Corporation Information

12.20.2 Yortay Fine Chemicals Overview

12.20.3 Yortay Fine Chemicals Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Yortay Fine Chemicals Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.20.5 Yortay Fine Chemicals Recent Developments

12.21 Leio Industrial

12.21.1 Leio Industrial Corporation Information

12.21.2 Leio Industrial Overview

12.21.3 Leio Industrial Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Leio Industrial Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.21.5 Leio Industrial Recent Developments

12.22 Pritty Pearlescent Pigments

12.22.1 Pritty Pearlescent Pigments Corporation Information

12.22.2 Pritty Pearlescent Pigments Overview

12.22.3 Pritty Pearlescent Pigments Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Pritty Pearlescent Pigments Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.22.5 Pritty Pearlescent Pigments Recent Developments

12.23 Geotech International B.V.

12.23.1 Geotech International B.V. Corporation Information

12.23.2 Geotech International B.V. Overview

12.23.3 Geotech International B.V. Pearl Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Geotech International B.V. Pearl Pigment Products and Services

12.23.5 Geotech International B.V. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Pearl Pigment Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Pearl Pigment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Pearl Pigment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Pearl Pigment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Pearl Pigment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Pearl Pigment Distributors

13.5 Pearl Pigment Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2793865/global-pearl-pigment-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”