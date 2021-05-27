LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and United States Peanut Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. and United States Peanut Oil data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global and United States Peanut Oil Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global and United States Peanut Oil Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global and United States Peanut Oil market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global and United States Peanut Oil market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Peanut oil is an edible vegetable oil, which is derived from peanuts. Peanuts are legumes and are native to Latin America and various other tropical regions. Peanut oil is utilized either to enhance the flavor of the underlying food or as a base for cooking. It possess a high smoke point comparative to other cooking oils, and is used for frying food. Its major component fatty acids include oleic acid, linoleic acid, and palmitic acid. In addition, it contains arachidic acid, stearic acid, lignoceric acid, behenic acid, and other fatty acids. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Peanut Oil Market This report focuses on global and United States Peanut Oil market. In 2020, the global Peanut Oil market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In United States the Peanut Oil market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Global Peanut Oil Scope and Market Size Peanut Oil market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Peanut Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For United States market, this report focuses on the Peanut Oil market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States. Segment by Type, Refined, Unrefined Segment by Application, Personal Care Products, Food, Pharmaceutical, Others By Region, North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E By Company, ADM, Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, Wilmar International, Corbion, Shandong Luhua, Cofco, Donlinks, Longda, Qingdao Changsheng, Shangdong Jinsheng, Shandong Bohi Industry, Hunan Jinlong, Sanhe hopefull, Dalian Huanong, Shandong Sanwei, Qingdao Tianxiang, Guangdong Yingmai, Henan Sunshine Group Corporation Market Segment by Product Type:

Refined

Unrefined Market Segment by Application:

Personal Care Products

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global and United States Peanut Oil market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the and United States Peanut Oil market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global and United States Peanut Oil market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global and United States Peanut Oil market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global and United States Peanut Oil market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Peanut Oil Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Peanut Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Refined

1.2.3 Unrefined

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Peanut Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Personal Care Products

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Peanut Oil Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Peanut Oil Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Peanut Oil Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Peanut Oil, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Peanut Oil Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Peanut Oil Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Peanut Oil Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Peanut Oil Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Peanut Oil Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Peanut Oil Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Peanut Oil Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Peanut Oil Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Peanut Oil Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Peanut Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Peanut Oil Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Peanut Oil Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Peanut Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Peanut Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Peanut Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Peanut Oil Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Peanut Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Peanut Oil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Peanut Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Peanut Oil Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Peanut Oil Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Peanut Oil Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Peanut Oil Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Peanut Oil Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Peanut Oil Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Peanut Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Peanut Oil Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Peanut Oil Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Peanut Oil Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Peanut Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Peanut Oil Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Peanut Oil Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Peanut Oil Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Peanut Oil Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Peanut Oil Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Peanut Oil Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Peanut Oil Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Peanut Oil Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Peanut Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Peanut Oil Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Peanut Oil Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Peanut Oil Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Peanut Oil Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Peanut Oil Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Peanut Oil Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Peanut Oil Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Peanut Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Peanut Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Peanut Oil Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Peanut Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Peanut Oil Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Peanut Oil Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Peanut Oil Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Peanut Oil Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Peanut Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Peanut Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Peanut Oil Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Peanut Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Peanut Oil Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Peanut Oil Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Peanut Oil Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Peanut Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Peanut Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Peanut Oil Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Peanut Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Peanut Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Peanut Oil Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Peanut Oil Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Peanut Oil Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Peanut Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Peanut Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Peanut Oil Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Peanut Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Peanut Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Peanut Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Peanut Oil Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Peanut Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Peanut Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Peanut Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Peanut Oil Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Peanut Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 ADM

12.1.1 ADM Corporation Information

12.1.2 ADM Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ADM Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ADM Peanut Oil Products Offered

12.1.5 ADM Recent Development

12.2 Bunge

12.2.1 Bunge Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bunge Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bunge Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bunge Peanut Oil Products Offered

12.2.5 Bunge Recent Development

12.3 Cargill

12.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cargill Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cargill Peanut Oil Products Offered

12.3.5 Cargill Recent Development

12.4 Louis Dreyfus

12.4.1 Louis Dreyfus Corporation Information

12.4.2 Louis Dreyfus Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Louis Dreyfus Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Louis Dreyfus Peanut Oil Products Offered

12.4.5 Louis Dreyfus Recent Development

12.5 Wilmar International

12.5.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information

12.5.2 Wilmar International Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wilmar International Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Wilmar International Peanut Oil Products Offered

12.5.5 Wilmar International Recent Development

12.6 Corbion

12.6.1 Corbion Corporation Information

12.6.2 Corbion Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Corbion Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Corbion Peanut Oil Products Offered

12.6.5 Corbion Recent Development

12.7 Shandong Luhua

12.7.1 Shandong Luhua Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shandong Luhua Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Shandong Luhua Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Shandong Luhua Peanut Oil Products Offered

12.7.5 Shandong Luhua Recent Development

12.8 Cofco

12.8.1 Cofco Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cofco Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cofco Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Cofco Peanut Oil Products Offered

12.8.5 Cofco Recent Development

12.9 Donlinks

12.9.1 Donlinks Corporation Information

12.9.2 Donlinks Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Donlinks Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Donlinks Peanut Oil Products Offered

12.9.5 Donlinks Recent Development

12.10 Longda

12.10.1 Longda Corporation Information

12.10.2 Longda Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Longda Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Longda Peanut Oil Products Offered

12.10.5 Longda Recent Development

12.11 ADM

12.11.1 ADM Corporation Information

12.11.2 ADM Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 ADM Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ADM Peanut Oil Products Offered

12.11.5 ADM Recent Development

12.12 Shangdong Jinsheng

12.12.1 Shangdong Jinsheng Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shangdong Jinsheng Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Shangdong Jinsheng Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shangdong Jinsheng Products Offered

12.12.5 Shangdong Jinsheng Recent Development

12.13 Shandong Bohi Industry

12.13.1 Shandong Bohi Industry Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shandong Bohi Industry Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Shandong Bohi Industry Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Shandong Bohi Industry Products Offered

12.13.5 Shandong Bohi Industry Recent Development

12.14 Hunan Jinlong

12.14.1 Hunan Jinlong Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hunan Jinlong Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Hunan Jinlong Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hunan Jinlong Products Offered

12.14.5 Hunan Jinlong Recent Development

12.15 Sanhe hopefull

12.15.1 Sanhe hopefull Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sanhe hopefull Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sanhe hopefull Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sanhe hopefull Products Offered

12.15.5 Sanhe hopefull Recent Development

12.16 Dalian Huanong

12.16.1 Dalian Huanong Corporation Information

12.16.2 Dalian Huanong Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Dalian Huanong Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Dalian Huanong Products Offered

12.16.5 Dalian Huanong Recent Development

12.17 Shandong Sanwei

12.17.1 Shandong Sanwei Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shandong Sanwei Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Shandong Sanwei Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Shandong Sanwei Products Offered

12.17.5 Shandong Sanwei Recent Development

12.18 Qingdao Tianxiang

12.18.1 Qingdao Tianxiang Corporation Information

12.18.2 Qingdao Tianxiang Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Qingdao Tianxiang Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Qingdao Tianxiang Products Offered

12.18.5 Qingdao Tianxiang Recent Development

12.19 Guangdong Yingmai

12.19.1 Guangdong Yingmai Corporation Information

12.19.2 Guangdong Yingmai Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Guangdong Yingmai Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Guangdong Yingmai Products Offered

12.19.5 Guangdong Yingmai Recent Development

12.20 Henan Sunshine Group Corporation

12.20.1 Henan Sunshine Group Corporation Corporation Information

12.20.2 Henan Sunshine Group Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Henan Sunshine Group Corporation Peanut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Henan Sunshine Group Corporation Products Offered

12.20.5 Henan Sunshine Group Corporation Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Peanut Oil Industry Trends

13.2 Peanut Oil Market Drivers

13.3 Peanut Oil Market Challenges

13.4 Peanut Oil Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Peanut Oil Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

