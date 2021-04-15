PCB Testing Equipment Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2027 | Takaya Corporation, ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu), MicroCraft K.K.

“

The report titled Global PCB Testing Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PCB Testing Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PCB Testing Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PCB Testing Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PCB Testing Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PCB Testing Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PCB Testing Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PCB Testing Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PCB Testing Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PCB Testing Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PCB Testing Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PCB Testing Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Takaya Corporation, ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu), MicroCraft K.K., SPEA S.p.A., Seica S.p.a, Hioki E.E. Corporation, Acculogic Inc., Emerix Co., Ltd., Gardien Group, Digitaltest GmbH, Koh Young Technology, Mirtec, ViTrox Corporation Berhad, Saki Corporation, Cyberoptics Corporation, Omron Corporation, Viscom, Test Research, Parmi Corp, Keysight Technologies, Test Research, Inc., Teradyne, Jet Technology, Okano Hi-Tech, Shindenshi Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: AOI Tester

Impedance Tester

Flying Probe Tester

In-Circuit Tester

Automated Visual Inspection Tester

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: PCB Manufacturers

Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS)



The PCB Testing Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PCB Testing Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PCB Testing Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PCB Testing Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PCB Testing Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PCB Testing Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PCB Testing Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PCB Testing Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 PCB Testing Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PCB Testing Equipment

1.2 PCB Testing Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 AOI Tester

1.2.3 Impedance Tester

1.2.4 Flying Probe Tester

1.2.5 In-Circuit Tester

1.2.6 Automated Visual Inspection Tester

1.2.7 Others

1.3 PCB Testing Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 PCB Manufacturers

1.3.3 Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS)

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America PCB Testing Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China PCB Testing Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan PCB Testing Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 PCB Testing Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global PCB Testing Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers PCB Testing Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 PCB Testing Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 PCB Testing Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest PCB Testing Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of PCB Testing Equipment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America PCB Testing Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America PCB Testing Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China PCB Testing Equipment Production

3.6.1 China PCB Testing Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan PCB Testing Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan PCB Testing Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global PCB Testing Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America PCB Testing Equipment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific PCB Testing Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America PCB Testing Equipment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global PCB Testing Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Takaya Corporation

7.1.1 Takaya Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Takaya Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Takaya Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Takaya Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Takaya Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu)

7.2.1 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.2.2 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 MicroCraft K.K.

7.3.1 MicroCraft K.K. PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.3.2 MicroCraft K.K. PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 MicroCraft K.K. PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 MicroCraft K.K. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 MicroCraft K.K. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 SPEA S.p.A.

7.4.1 SPEA S.p.A. PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 SPEA S.p.A. PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 SPEA S.p.A. PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 SPEA S.p.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 SPEA S.p.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Seica S.p.a

7.5.1 Seica S.p.a PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Seica S.p.a PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Seica S.p.a PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Seica S.p.a Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Seica S.p.a Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Hioki E.E. Corporation

7.6.1 Hioki E.E. Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hioki E.E. Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Hioki E.E. Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Hioki E.E. Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Hioki E.E. Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Acculogic Inc.

7.7.1 Acculogic Inc. PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.7.2 Acculogic Inc. PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Acculogic Inc. PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Acculogic Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Acculogic Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Emerix Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Emerix Co., Ltd. PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.8.2 Emerix Co., Ltd. PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Emerix Co., Ltd. PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Emerix Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Emerix Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Gardien Group

7.9.1 Gardien Group PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Gardien Group PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Gardien Group PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Gardien Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Gardien Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Digitaltest GmbH

7.10.1 Digitaltest GmbH PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.10.2 Digitaltest GmbH PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Digitaltest GmbH PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Digitaltest GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Digitaltest GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Koh Young Technology

7.11.1 Koh Young Technology PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.11.2 Koh Young Technology PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Koh Young Technology PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Koh Young Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Koh Young Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Mirtec

7.12.1 Mirtec PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mirtec PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Mirtec PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Mirtec Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Mirtec Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 ViTrox Corporation Berhad

7.13.1 ViTrox Corporation Berhad PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.13.2 ViTrox Corporation Berhad PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.13.3 ViTrox Corporation Berhad PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 ViTrox Corporation Berhad Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 ViTrox Corporation Berhad Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Saki Corporation

7.14.1 Saki Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.14.2 Saki Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Saki Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Saki Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Saki Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Cyberoptics Corporation

7.15.1 Cyberoptics Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cyberoptics Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Cyberoptics Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Cyberoptics Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Cyberoptics Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Omron Corporation

7.16.1 Omron Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.16.2 Omron Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Omron Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Omron Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Omron Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Viscom

7.17.1 Viscom PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.17.2 Viscom PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Viscom PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Viscom Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Viscom Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Test Research

7.18.1 Test Research PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.18.2 Test Research PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Test Research PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Test Research Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Test Research Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Parmi Corp

7.19.1 Parmi Corp PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.19.2 Parmi Corp PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Parmi Corp PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Parmi Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Parmi Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Keysight Technologies

7.20.1 Keysight Technologies PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.20.2 Keysight Technologies PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Keysight Technologies PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Keysight Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Keysight Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Test Research, Inc.

7.21.1 Test Research, Inc. PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.21.2 Test Research, Inc. PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Test Research, Inc. PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Test Research, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Test Research, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Teradyne

7.22.1 Teradyne PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.22.2 Teradyne PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Teradyne PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Teradyne Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Teradyne Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Jet Technology

7.23.1 Jet Technology PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.23.2 Jet Technology PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Jet Technology PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Jet Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Jet Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Okano Hi-Tech

7.24.1 Okano Hi-Tech PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.24.2 Okano Hi-Tech PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Okano Hi-Tech PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Okano Hi-Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Okano Hi-Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Shindenshi Corporation

7.25.1 Shindenshi Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Corporation Information

7.25.2 Shindenshi Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Shindenshi Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Shindenshi Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Shindenshi Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 PCB Testing Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PCB Testing Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PCB Testing Equipment

8.4 PCB Testing Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 PCB Testing Equipment Distributors List

9.3 PCB Testing Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 PCB Testing Equipment Industry Trends

10.2 PCB Testing Equipment Growth Drivers

10.3 PCB Testing Equipment Market Challenges

10.4 PCB Testing Equipment Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of PCB Testing Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan PCB Testing Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of PCB Testing Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of PCB Testing Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of PCB Testing Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of PCB Testing Equipment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of PCB Testing Equipment by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of PCB Testing Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PCB Testing Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of PCB Testing Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of PCB Testing Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”