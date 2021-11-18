PCB Testing Equipment Market 2021 Global Type, Application, Trends, Demand Service, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Region, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Takaya Corporation, ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu), MicroCraft K.K.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(PCB Testing Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PCB Testing Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PCB Testing Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PCB Testing Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PCB Testing Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PCB Testing Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PCB Testing Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Takaya Corporation, ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu), MicroCraft K.K., SPEA S.p.A., Seica S.p.a, Hioki E.E. Corporation, Acculogic Inc., Emerix Co., Ltd., Gardien Group, Digitaltest GmbH, Koh Young Technology, Mirtec, ViTrox Corporation Berhad, Saki Corporation, Cyberoptics Corporation, Omron Corporation, Viscom, Test Research, Parmi Corp, Keysight Technologies, Test Research, Inc., Teradyne, Jet Technology, Okano Hi-Tech, Shindenshi Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

AOI Tester

Impedance Tester

Flying Probe Tester

In-Circuit Tester

Automated Visual Inspection Tester

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

PCB Manufacturers

Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS)



The PCB Testing Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PCB Testing Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PCB Testing Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the PCB Testing Equipment market expansion?

What will be the global PCB Testing Equipment market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the PCB Testing Equipment market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the PCB Testing Equipment market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global PCB Testing Equipment market?

Which technological advancements will influence the PCB Testing Equipment market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PCB Testing Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 AOI Tester

1.2.3 Impedance Tester

1.2.4 Flying Probe Tester

1.2.5 In-Circuit Tester

1.2.6 Automated Visual Inspection Tester

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 PCB Manufacturers

1.3.3 Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Production

2.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global PCB Testing Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PCB Testing Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top PCB Testing Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top PCB Testing Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top PCB Testing Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top PCB Testing Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top PCB Testing Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top PCB Testing Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top PCB Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top PCB Testing Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PCB Testing Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top PCB Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top PCB Testing Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PCB Testing Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global PCB Testing Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PCB Testing Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PCB Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PCB Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global PCB Testing Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global PCB Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global PCB Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global PCB Testing Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PCB Testing Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global PCB Testing Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PCB Testing Equipment Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America PCB Testing Equipment Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PCB Testing Equipment Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific PCB Testing Equipment Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PCB Testing Equipment Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America PCB Testing Equipment Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PCB Testing Equipment Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa PCB Testing Equipment Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PCB Testing Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PCB Testing Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Takaya Corporation

12.1.1 Takaya Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Takaya Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Takaya Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Takaya Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.1.5 Takaya Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu)

12.2.1 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) Corporation Information

12.2.2 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) Overview

12.2.3 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.2.5 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) Recent Developments

12.3 MicroCraft K.K.

12.3.1 MicroCraft K.K. Corporation Information

12.3.2 MicroCraft K.K. Overview

12.3.3 MicroCraft K.K. PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 MicroCraft K.K. PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.3.5 MicroCraft K.K. Recent Developments

12.4 SPEA S.p.A.

12.4.1 SPEA S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.4.2 SPEA S.p.A. Overview

12.4.3 SPEA S.p.A. PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SPEA S.p.A. PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.4.5 SPEA S.p.A. Recent Developments

12.5 Seica S.p.a

12.5.1 Seica S.p.a Corporation Information

12.5.2 Seica S.p.a Overview

12.5.3 Seica S.p.a PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Seica S.p.a PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.5.5 Seica S.p.a Recent Developments

12.6 Hioki E.E. Corporation

12.6.1 Hioki E.E. Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hioki E.E. Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Hioki E.E. Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hioki E.E. Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.6.5 Hioki E.E. Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 Acculogic Inc.

12.7.1 Acculogic Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Acculogic Inc. Overview

12.7.3 Acculogic Inc. PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Acculogic Inc. PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.7.5 Acculogic Inc. Recent Developments

12.8 Emerix Co., Ltd.

12.8.1 Emerix Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Emerix Co., Ltd. Overview

12.8.3 Emerix Co., Ltd. PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Emerix Co., Ltd. PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.8.5 Emerix Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.9 Gardien Group

12.9.1 Gardien Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gardien Group Overview

12.9.3 Gardien Group PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gardien Group PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.9.5 Gardien Group Recent Developments

12.10 Digitaltest GmbH

12.10.1 Digitaltest GmbH Corporation Information

12.10.2 Digitaltest GmbH Overview

12.10.3 Digitaltest GmbH PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Digitaltest GmbH PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.10.5 Digitaltest GmbH Recent Developments

12.11 Koh Young Technology

12.11.1 Koh Young Technology Corporation Information

12.11.2 Koh Young Technology Overview

12.11.3 Koh Young Technology PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Koh Young Technology PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.11.5 Koh Young Technology Recent Developments

12.12 Mirtec

12.12.1 Mirtec Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mirtec Overview

12.12.3 Mirtec PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Mirtec PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.12.5 Mirtec Recent Developments

12.13 ViTrox Corporation Berhad

12.13.1 ViTrox Corporation Berhad Corporation Information

12.13.2 ViTrox Corporation Berhad Overview

12.13.3 ViTrox Corporation Berhad PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 ViTrox Corporation Berhad PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.13.5 ViTrox Corporation Berhad Recent Developments

12.14 Saki Corporation

12.14.1 Saki Corporation Corporation Information

12.14.2 Saki Corporation Overview

12.14.3 Saki Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Saki Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.14.5 Saki Corporation Recent Developments

12.15 Cyberoptics Corporation

12.15.1 Cyberoptics Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Cyberoptics Corporation Overview

12.15.3 Cyberoptics Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Cyberoptics Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.15.5 Cyberoptics Corporation Recent Developments

12.16 Omron Corporation

12.16.1 Omron Corporation Corporation Information

12.16.2 Omron Corporation Overview

12.16.3 Omron Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Omron Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.16.5 Omron Corporation Recent Developments

12.17 Viscom

12.17.1 Viscom Corporation Information

12.17.2 Viscom Overview

12.17.3 Viscom PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Viscom PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.17.5 Viscom Recent Developments

12.18 Test Research

12.18.1 Test Research Corporation Information

12.18.2 Test Research Overview

12.18.3 Test Research PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Test Research PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.18.5 Test Research Recent Developments

12.19 Parmi Corp

12.19.1 Parmi Corp Corporation Information

12.19.2 Parmi Corp Overview

12.19.3 Parmi Corp PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Parmi Corp PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.19.5 Parmi Corp Recent Developments

12.20 Keysight Technologies

12.20.1 Keysight Technologies Corporation Information

12.20.2 Keysight Technologies Overview

12.20.3 Keysight Technologies PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Keysight Technologies PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.20.5 Keysight Technologies Recent Developments

12.21 Test Research, Inc.

12.21.1 Test Research, Inc. Corporation Information

12.21.2 Test Research, Inc. Overview

12.21.3 Test Research, Inc. PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Test Research, Inc. PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.21.5 Test Research, Inc. Recent Developments

12.22 Teradyne

12.22.1 Teradyne Corporation Information

12.22.2 Teradyne Overview

12.22.3 Teradyne PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Teradyne PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.22.5 Teradyne Recent Developments

12.23 Jet Technology

12.23.1 Jet Technology Corporation Information

12.23.2 Jet Technology Overview

12.23.3 Jet Technology PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Jet Technology PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.23.5 Jet Technology Recent Developments

12.24 Okano Hi-Tech

12.24.1 Okano Hi-Tech Corporation Information

12.24.2 Okano Hi-Tech Overview

12.24.3 Okano Hi-Tech PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Okano Hi-Tech PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.24.5 Okano Hi-Tech Recent Developments

12.25 Shindenshi Corporation

12.25.1 Shindenshi Corporation Corporation Information

12.25.2 Shindenshi Corporation Overview

12.25.3 Shindenshi Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Shindenshi Corporation PCB Testing Equipment Product Description

12.25.5 Shindenshi Corporation Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 PCB Testing Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 PCB Testing Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 PCB Testing Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 PCB Testing Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PCB Testing Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 PCB Testing Equipment Distributors

13.5 PCB Testing Equipment Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 PCB Testing Equipment Industry Trends

14.2 PCB Testing Equipment Market Drivers

14.3 PCB Testing Equipment Market Challenges

14.4 PCB Testing Equipment Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global PCB Testing Equipment Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

