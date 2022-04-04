PC Case Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2022-2028| Areocool, Antec, Apevia

Los Angeles, United State: The research study on the global PC Case market equips you with detailed and accurate analysis that will help you to strengthen your market position. It provides latest updates and powerful insights about the PC Case industry so you could improve your business tactics and ensure strong sales growth in the coming years. It throws light on the current and future market scenarios and helps you to understand competitive dynamics of the global PC Case market. The market segmentation analysis offered in the research study shows how different product, application, and regional segments are faring in the global PC Case market.
The report includes verified and revalidated market figures such as CAGR, gross margin, sales, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and Y-o-Y growth. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques to compile this comprehensive report on the global PC Case market. Under regional analysis, we have explored key markets such as North America, Europe, India, China, Japan, the MEA, and others. Leading companies are profiled on the basis of various factors, including markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross margin. There is a dedicated section for market dynamics where drivers, restraints, opportunities, influence factors, challenges, and trends are deeply analyzed.
The report offers great insights into major macroeconomic factors having a significant effect on the growth of the global PC Case market. It also offers analysis of absolute dollar opportunity that can be crucial for identifying opportunities to gain revenue and increase sales in the global PC Case market. Market players can use the qualitative and quantitative analysis provided in the report to obtain sound understanding of the global PC Case market and make strong advancement in the industry in terms of growth. The overall size of the global PC Case market and that of each segment studied in the report are accurately calculated on the basis of different factors.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global PC Case Market Research Report: Areocool, Antec, Apevia, Compucase, Cooler master, Corsair, Cougar, HP, In Win, Lian Li, NZXT, Raidmax, Roswill, SilverStone, Thermaltake, Winsis, Xion
Global PC Case Market by Type: Vertical Case, Horizontal Case
Global PC Case Market by Application: Server Case, Common Case
In this report, the researchers have focused on social media sentiment analysis and consumer sentiment analysis. For social media sentiment analysis, they have concentrated on trending subjects, social media platform mentions including percentage of mentions, trending brands, and consumer perception of products on social media platforms including negative and positive mentions. As part of consumer sentiment analysis, they have dug deep into the impact of certifications, claims, and labeling, factors affecting consumer preferences, prime tendencies, consumer preferences including futuristic approach and historical scenarios, social and economic influential factors, specification development, and consumer buying patterns.
Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:
(1) This PC Case report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.
(2) What will be the rate of increase in PC Case market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?
(3) What are the major global PC Case market trends influencing the development of the market?
(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the PC Case market?
(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the PC Case market?
(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global PC Case market?
Table of Contents
1 PC Case Market Overview
1.1 PC Case Product Overview
1.2 PC Case Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Vertical Case
1.2.2 Horizontal Case
1.3 Global PC Case Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global PC Case Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)
1.3.2 Global PC Case Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.1 Global PC Case Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.2 Global PC Case Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.3 Global PC Case Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.3 Global PC Case Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.1 Global PC Case Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.2 Global PC Case Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.3 Global PC Case Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America PC Case Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.2 Europe PC Case Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PC Case Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.4 Latin America PC Case Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PC Case Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
2 Global PC Case Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by PC Case Sales (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Top Players by PC Case Revenue (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Top Players PC Case Price (2017-2022)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PC Case Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 PC Case Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 PC Case Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PC Case Sales and Revenue in 2021
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PC Case as of 2021)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PC Case Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers PC Case Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 PC Case Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global PC Case Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.2 Global PC Case Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global PC Case Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global PC Case Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global PC Case Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.3 Global PC Case Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global PC Case Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.2 Global PC Case Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.3 Global PC Case Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)
4 Global PC Case by Application
4.1 PC Case Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Server Case
4.1.2 Common Case
4.2 Global PC Case Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global PC Case Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)
4.2.2 Global PC Case Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.1 Global PC Case Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.2 Global PC Case Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.3 Global PC Case Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global PC Case Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.1 Global PC Case Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.2 Global PC Case Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.3 Global PC Case Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America PC Case Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Europe PC Case Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PC Case Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.4 Latin America PC Case Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PC Case Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
5 North America PC Case by Country
5.1 North America PC Case Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America PC Case Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
5.1.2 North America PC Case Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
5.2 North America PC Case Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America PC Case Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
5.2.2 North America PC Case Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
6 Europe PC Case by Country
6.1 Europe PC Case Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe PC Case Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Europe PC Case Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
6.2 Europe PC Case Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe PC Case Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
6.2.2 Europe PC Case Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
7 Asia-Pacific PC Case by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific PC Case Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PC Case Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PC Case Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
7.2 Asia-Pacific PC Case Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PC Case Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PC Case Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
8 Latin America PC Case by Country
8.1 Latin America PC Case Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America PC Case Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
8.1.2 Latin America PC Case Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
8.2 Latin America PC Case Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America PC Case Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
8.2.2 Latin America PC Case Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
9 Middle East and Africa PC Case by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa PC Case Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PC Case Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PC Case Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
9.2 Middle East and Africa PC Case Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PC Case Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PC Case Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PC Case Business
10.1 Areocool
10.1.1 Areocool Corporation Information
10.1.2 Areocool Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Areocool PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.1.4 Areocool PC Case Products Offered
10.1.5 Areocool Recent Development
10.2 Antec
10.2.1 Antec Corporation Information
10.2.2 Antec Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Antec PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.2.4 Antec PC Case Products Offered
10.2.5 Antec Recent Development
10.3 Apevia
10.3.1 Apevia Corporation Information
10.3.2 Apevia Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Apevia PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.3.4 Apevia PC Case Products Offered
10.3.5 Apevia Recent Development
10.4 Compucase
10.4.1 Compucase Corporation Information
10.4.2 Compucase Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Compucase PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.4.4 Compucase PC Case Products Offered
10.4.5 Compucase Recent Development
10.5 Cooler master
10.5.1 Cooler master Corporation Information
10.5.2 Cooler master Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Cooler master PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.5.4 Cooler master PC Case Products Offered
10.5.5 Cooler master Recent Development
10.6 Corsair
10.6.1 Corsair Corporation Information
10.6.2 Corsair Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Corsair PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.6.4 Corsair PC Case Products Offered
10.6.5 Corsair Recent Development
10.7 Cougar
10.7.1 Cougar Corporation Information
10.7.2 Cougar Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Cougar PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.7.4 Cougar PC Case Products Offered
10.7.5 Cougar Recent Development
10.8 HP
10.8.1 HP Corporation Information
10.8.2 HP Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 HP PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.8.4 HP PC Case Products Offered
10.8.5 HP Recent Development
10.9 In Win
10.9.1 In Win Corporation Information
10.9.2 In Win Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 In Win PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.9.4 In Win PC Case Products Offered
10.9.5 In Win Recent Development
10.10 Lian Li
10.10.1 Lian Li Corporation Information
10.10.2 Lian Li Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Lian Li PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.10.4 Lian Li PC Case Products Offered
10.10.5 Lian Li Recent Development
10.11 NZXT
10.11.1 NZXT Corporation Information
10.11.2 NZXT Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 NZXT PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.11.4 NZXT PC Case Products Offered
10.11.5 NZXT Recent Development
10.12 Raidmax
10.12.1 Raidmax Corporation Information
10.12.2 Raidmax Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Raidmax PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.12.4 Raidmax PC Case Products Offered
10.12.5 Raidmax Recent Development
10.13 Roswill
10.13.1 Roswill Corporation Information
10.13.2 Roswill Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Roswill PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.13.4 Roswill PC Case Products Offered
10.13.5 Roswill Recent Development
10.14 SilverStone
10.14.1 SilverStone Corporation Information
10.14.2 SilverStone Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 SilverStone PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.14.4 SilverStone PC Case Products Offered
10.14.5 SilverStone Recent Development
10.15 Thermaltake
10.15.1 Thermaltake Corporation Information
10.15.2 Thermaltake Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Thermaltake PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.15.4 Thermaltake PC Case Products Offered
10.15.5 Thermaltake Recent Development
10.16 Winsis
10.16.1 Winsis Corporation Information
10.16.2 Winsis Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Winsis PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.16.4 Winsis PC Case Products Offered
10.16.5 Winsis Recent Development
10.17 Xion
10.17.1 Xion Corporation Information
10.17.2 Xion Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Xion PC Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.17.4 Xion PC Case Products Offered
10.17.5 Xion Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 PC Case Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 PC Case Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 PC Case Market Dynamics
11.4.1 PC Case Industry Trends
11.4.2 PC Case Market Drivers
11.4.3 PC Case Market Challenges
11.4.4 PC Case Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 PC Case Distributors
12.3 PC Case Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
