PC/ABS Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Covestro, SABIC, Teijin

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(PC/ABS Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PC/ABS report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PC/ABS market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PC/ABS market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PC/ABS market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PC/ABS market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PC/ABS market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Covestro, SABIC, Teijin, Trinseo, Mitsubishi, LOTTE Advanced Materials, Chi Mei, LG Chemical, FCFC, Daicel, RTP, PolyOne, Gardiner Compounds, Ever Plastic, KUMHO-SUNNY, Kingfa Science and Technology, Silver Age Sci & Tech, Juner, PRET Composites, Qingdao Gon Science & Technology, WOTE, Fu-day New Material Technology, Kitech, Fuheng New Material, Selon, DELLON, Kangxi Plastic Technology, Falaixin Plasifying, Polyrocks Chemical, Nanjing Lihan Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

General Grade

Flame Retardant Grade

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Appliance

Electronics

Industrial Parts

Healthcare Parts

Others



The PC/ABS Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PC/ABS market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PC/ABS market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 PC/ABS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PC/ABS

1.2 PC/ABS Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PC/ABS Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 General Grade

1.2.3 Flame Retardant Grade

1.2.4 Others

1.3 PC/ABS Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PC/ABS Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Appliance

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Industrial Parts

1.3.6 Healthcare Parts

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global PC/ABS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global PC/ABS Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global PC/ABS Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global PC/ABS Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America PC/ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe PC/ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China PC/ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan PC/ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea PC/ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 China Taiwan PC/ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PC/ABS Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PC/ABS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 PC/ABS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global PC/ABS Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers PC/ABS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 PC/ABS Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 PC/ABS Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest PC/ABS Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of PC/ABS Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PC/ABS Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America PC/ABS Production

3.4.1 North America PC/ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe PC/ABS Production

3.5.1 Europe PC/ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China PC/ABS Production

3.6.1 China PC/ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan PC/ABS Production

3.7.1 Japan PC/ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea PC/ABS Production

3.8.1 South Korea PC/ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 China Taiwan PC/ABS Production

3.9.1 China Taiwan PC/ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 China Taiwan PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global PC/ABS Consumption by Region

4.1 Global PC/ABS Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global PC/ABS Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global PC/ABS Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America PC/ABS Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe PC/ABS Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific PC/ABS Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America PC/ABS Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PC/ABS Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global PC/ABS Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global PC/ABS Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global PC/ABS Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global PC/ABS Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Covestro

7.1.1 Covestro PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.1.2 Covestro PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Covestro PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Covestro Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Covestro Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 SABIC

7.2.1 SABIC PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.2.2 SABIC PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.2.3 SABIC PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Teijin

7.3.1 Teijin PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.3.2 Teijin PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Teijin PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Trinseo

7.4.1 Trinseo PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.4.2 Trinseo PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Trinseo PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Trinseo Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Trinseo Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Mitsubishi

7.5.1 Mitsubishi PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsubishi PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Mitsubishi PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Mitsubishi Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 LOTTE Advanced Materials

7.6.1 LOTTE Advanced Materials PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.6.2 LOTTE Advanced Materials PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.6.3 LOTTE Advanced Materials PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 LOTTE Advanced Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 LOTTE Advanced Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Chi Mei

7.7.1 Chi Mei PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chi Mei PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Chi Mei PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Chi Mei Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Chi Mei Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 LG Chemical

7.8.1 LG Chemical PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.8.2 LG Chemical PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.8.3 LG Chemical PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 LG Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 LG Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 FCFC

7.9.1 FCFC PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.9.2 FCFC PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.9.3 FCFC PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 FCFC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 FCFC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Daicel

7.10.1 Daicel PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.10.2 Daicel PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Daicel PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Daicel Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Daicel Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 RTP

7.11.1 RTP PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.11.2 RTP PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.11.3 RTP PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 RTP Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 RTP Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 PolyOne

7.12.1 PolyOne PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.12.2 PolyOne PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.12.3 PolyOne PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 PolyOne Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 PolyOne Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Gardiner Compounds

7.13.1 Gardiner Compounds PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.13.2 Gardiner Compounds PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Gardiner Compounds PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Gardiner Compounds Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Gardiner Compounds Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Ever Plastic

7.14.1 Ever Plastic PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ever Plastic PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Ever Plastic PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Ever Plastic Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Ever Plastic Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 KUMHO-SUNNY

7.15.1 KUMHO-SUNNY PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.15.2 KUMHO-SUNNY PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.15.3 KUMHO-SUNNY PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 KUMHO-SUNNY Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 KUMHO-SUNNY Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Kingfa Science and Technology

7.16.1 Kingfa Science and Technology PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kingfa Science and Technology PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Kingfa Science and Technology PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Kingfa Science and Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Kingfa Science and Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Silver Age Sci & Tech

7.17.1 Silver Age Sci & Tech PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.17.2 Silver Age Sci & Tech PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Silver Age Sci & Tech PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Silver Age Sci & Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Silver Age Sci & Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Juner

7.18.1 Juner PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.18.2 Juner PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Juner PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Juner Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Juner Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 PRET Composites

7.19.1 PRET Composites PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.19.2 PRET Composites PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.19.3 PRET Composites PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 PRET Composites Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 PRET Composites Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology

7.20.1 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.20.2 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 WOTE

7.21.1 WOTE PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.21.2 WOTE PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.21.3 WOTE PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 WOTE Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 WOTE Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Fu-day New Material Technology

7.22.1 Fu-day New Material Technology PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.22.2 Fu-day New Material Technology PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Fu-day New Material Technology PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Fu-day New Material Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Fu-day New Material Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Kitech

7.23.1 Kitech PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.23.2 Kitech PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Kitech PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Kitech Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Kitech Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Fuheng New Material

7.24.1 Fuheng New Material PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.24.2 Fuheng New Material PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Fuheng New Material PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Fuheng New Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Fuheng New Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Selon

7.25.1 Selon PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.25.2 Selon PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Selon PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Selon Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Selon Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 DELLON

7.26.1 DELLON PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.26.2 DELLON PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.26.3 DELLON PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 DELLON Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 DELLON Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Kangxi Plastic Technology

7.27.1 Kangxi Plastic Technology PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.27.2 Kangxi Plastic Technology PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Kangxi Plastic Technology PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Kangxi Plastic Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Kangxi Plastic Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Falaixin Plasifying

7.28.1 Falaixin Plasifying PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.28.2 Falaixin Plasifying PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Falaixin Plasifying PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Falaixin Plasifying Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Falaixin Plasifying Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Polyrocks Chemical

7.29.1 Polyrocks Chemical PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.29.2 Polyrocks Chemical PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Polyrocks Chemical PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Polyrocks Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Polyrocks Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 Nanjing Lihan Chemical

7.30.1 Nanjing Lihan Chemical PC/ABS Corporation Information

7.30.2 Nanjing Lihan Chemical PC/ABS Product Portfolio

7.30.3 Nanjing Lihan Chemical PC/ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 Nanjing Lihan Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 Nanjing Lihan Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 PC/ABS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PC/ABS Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PC/ABS

8.4 PC/ABS Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 PC/ABS Distributors List

9.3 PC/ABS Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 PC/ABS Industry Trends

10.2 PC/ABS Growth Drivers

10.3 PC/ABS Market Challenges

10.4 PC/ABS Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of PC/ABS by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America PC/ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe PC/ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China PC/ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan PC/ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea PC/ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 China Taiwan PC/ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of PC/ABS

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of PC/ABS by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of PC/ABS by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of PC/ABS by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of PC/ABS by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of PC/ABS by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PC/ABS by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of PC/ABS by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of PC/ABS by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

