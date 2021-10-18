PBT Resin Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Changchun, BASF, Sabic

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled "(PBT Resin Market)" by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PBT Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PBT Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PBT Resin market are mapped by the report.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PBT Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PBT Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio.

Key Players Mentioned:

Changchun, BASF, Sabic, DuBay Polymer, Ticona, Dow, Kanghui, Mitsubishi, HNEC, WinTech, Toray, BlueStar, Yizheng (Sinopec), Blueridge, Shinkong, DSM, Sipchem, Nan Ya, Heshili

Market Segmentation by Product:

Injection Grade PBT

Extrusion Grade PBT



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electrical & Electronics

Automobile Industry

Mechanical Equipment

Other Products



The PBT Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PBT Resin market in the forthcoming years.

Table of Contents:

1 PBT Resin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PBT Resin

1.2 PBT Resin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PBT Resin Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Injection Grade PBT

1.2.3 Extrusion Grade PBT

1.3 PBT Resin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PBT Resin Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.3 Automobile Industry

1.3.4 Mechanical Equipment

1.3.5 Other Products

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global PBT Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global PBT Resin Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global PBT Resin Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global PBT Resin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America PBT Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe PBT Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China PBT Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan PBT Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PBT Resin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PBT Resin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 PBT Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global PBT Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers PBT Resin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 PBT Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 PBT Resin Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest PBT Resin Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of PBT Resin Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PBT Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America PBT Resin Production

3.4.1 North America PBT Resin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe PBT Resin Production

3.5.1 Europe PBT Resin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China PBT Resin Production

3.6.1 China PBT Resin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan PBT Resin Production

3.7.1 Japan PBT Resin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global PBT Resin Consumption by Region

4.1 Global PBT Resin Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global PBT Resin Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global PBT Resin Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America PBT Resin Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe PBT Resin Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific PBT Resin Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America PBT Resin Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PBT Resin Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global PBT Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global PBT Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global PBT Resin Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global PBT Resin Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Changchun

7.1.1 Changchun PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.1.2 Changchun PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Changchun PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Changchun Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Changchun Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Sabic

7.3.1 Sabic PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sabic PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Sabic PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Sabic Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Sabic Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 DuBay Polymer

7.4.1 DuBay Polymer PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.4.2 DuBay Polymer PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.4.3 DuBay Polymer PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 DuBay Polymer Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 DuBay Polymer Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Ticona

7.5.1 Ticona PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ticona PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Ticona PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Ticona Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Ticona Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dow

7.6.1 Dow PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dow PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dow PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Kanghui

7.7.1 Kanghui PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kanghui PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Kanghui PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Kanghui Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kanghui Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Mitsubishi

7.8.1 Mitsubishi PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mitsubishi PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Mitsubishi PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Mitsubishi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 HNEC

7.9.1 HNEC PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.9.2 HNEC PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.9.3 HNEC PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 HNEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 HNEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 WinTech

7.10.1 WinTech PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.10.2 WinTech PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.10.3 WinTech PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 WinTech Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 WinTech Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Toray

7.11.1 Toray PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.11.2 Toray PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Toray PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 BlueStar

7.12.1 BlueStar PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.12.2 BlueStar PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.12.3 BlueStar PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 BlueStar Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 BlueStar Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Yizheng (Sinopec)

7.13.1 Yizheng (Sinopec) PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yizheng (Sinopec) PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Yizheng (Sinopec) PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Yizheng (Sinopec) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Yizheng (Sinopec) Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Blueridge

7.14.1 Blueridge PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.14.2 Blueridge PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Blueridge PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Blueridge Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Blueridge Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Shinkong

7.15.1 Shinkong PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shinkong PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Shinkong PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Shinkong Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Shinkong Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 DSM

7.16.1 DSM PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.16.2 DSM PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.16.3 DSM PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Sipchem

7.17.1 Sipchem PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sipchem PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Sipchem PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Sipchem Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Sipchem Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Nan Ya

7.18.1 Nan Ya PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.18.2 Nan Ya PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Nan Ya PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Nan Ya Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Nan Ya Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Heshili

7.19.1 Heshili PBT Resin Corporation Information

7.19.2 Heshili PBT Resin Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Heshili PBT Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Heshili Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Heshili Recent Developments/Updates

8 PBT Resin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PBT Resin Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PBT Resin

8.4 PBT Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 PBT Resin Distributors List

9.3 PBT Resin Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 PBT Resin Industry Trends

10.2 PBT Resin Growth Drivers

10.3 PBT Resin Market Challenges

10.4 PBT Resin Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of PBT Resin by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America PBT Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe PBT Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China PBT Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan PBT Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of PBT Resin

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of PBT Resin by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of PBT Resin by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of PBT Resin by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of PBT Resin by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of PBT Resin by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PBT Resin by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of PBT Resin by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of PBT Resin by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”