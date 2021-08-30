PB Pipes Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2021 – 2027 | Thermaflex, HakaGerodur, John Guest

“

The report titled Global PB Pipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PB Pipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PB Pipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PB Pipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PB Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PB Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PB Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PB Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PB Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PB Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PB Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PB Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Thermaflex, HakaGerodur, John Guest, LyondellBasell Industries, Nueva Terrain, Iplex Pipelines Australia, GF Piping Systems, Buteline, Pipelife Ireland, Aquatherm

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polybutene-1 Homopolymer (PB-H)

Polybutene-1 Random Copolymer (PB-R)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial

Agriculture

Horticulture



The PB Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PB Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PB Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PB Pipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PB Pipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PB Pipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PB Pipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PB Pipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PB Pipes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PB Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polybutene-1 Homopolymer (PB-H)

1.2.3 Polybutene-1 Random Copolymer (PB-R)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PB Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Horticulture

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PB Pipes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PB Pipes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global PB Pipes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global PB Pipes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 PB Pipes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global PB Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global PB Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 PB Pipes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global PB Pipes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global PB Pipes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global PB Pipes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top PB Pipes Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global PB Pipes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global PB Pipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top PB Pipes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key PB Pipes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global PB Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PB Pipes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global PB Pipes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PB Pipes Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global PB Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global PB Pipes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global PB Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 PB Pipes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers PB Pipes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PB Pipes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global PB Pipes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global PB Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global PB Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 PB Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global PB Pipes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global PB Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global PB Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 PB Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global PB Pipes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global PB Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PB Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 PB Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 PB Pipes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global PB Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global PB Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PB Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan PB Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan PB Pipes Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan PB Pipes Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan PB Pipes Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan PB Pipes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top PB Pipes Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top PB Pipes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan PB Pipes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan PB Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan PB Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan PB Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan PB Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan PB Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan PB Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan PB Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan PB Pipes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan PB Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan PB Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan PB Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan PB Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan PB Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan PB Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan PB Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PB Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America PB Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America PB Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America PB Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PB Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific PB Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific PB Pipes Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific PB Pipes Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe PB Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe PB Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe PB Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe PB Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PB Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America PB Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America PB Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America PB Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PB Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa PB Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PB Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PB Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.2 HakaGerodur

12.2.1 HakaGerodur Corporation Information

12.2.2 HakaGerodur Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 HakaGerodur PB Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 HakaGerodur PB Pipes Products Offered

12.2.5 HakaGerodur Recent Development

12.3 John Guest

12.3.1 John Guest Corporation Information

12.3.2 John Guest Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 John Guest PB Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 John Guest PB Pipes Products Offered

12.3.5 John Guest Recent Development

12.4 LyondellBasell Industries

12.4.1 LyondellBasell Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 LyondellBasell Industries Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 LyondellBasell Industries PB Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 LyondellBasell Industries PB Pipes Products Offered

12.4.5 LyondellBasell Industries Recent Development

12.5 Nueva Terrain

12.5.1 Nueva Terrain Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nueva Terrain Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nueva Terrain PB Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nueva Terrain PB Pipes Products Offered

12.5.5 Nueva Terrain Recent Development

12.6 Iplex Pipelines Australia

12.6.1 Iplex Pipelines Australia Corporation Information

12.6.2 Iplex Pipelines Australia Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Iplex Pipelines Australia PB Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Iplex Pipelines Australia PB Pipes Products Offered

12.6.5 Iplex Pipelines Australia Recent Development

12.7 GF Piping Systems

12.7.1 GF Piping Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 GF Piping Systems Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GF Piping Systems PB Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 GF Piping Systems PB Pipes Products Offered

12.7.5 GF Piping Systems Recent Development

12.8 Buteline

12.8.1 Buteline Corporation Information

12.8.2 Buteline Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Buteline PB Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Buteline PB Pipes Products Offered

12.8.5 Buteline Recent Development

12.9 Pipelife Ireland

12.9.1 Pipelife Ireland Corporation Information

12.9.2 Pipelife Ireland Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Pipelife Ireland PB Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Pipelife Ireland PB Pipes Products Offered

12.9.5 Pipelife Ireland Recent Development

12.10 Aquatherm

12.10.1 Aquatherm Corporation Information

12.10.2 Aquatherm Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Aquatherm PB Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Aquatherm PB Pipes Products Offered

12.10.5 Aquatherm Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 PB Pipes Industry Trends

13.2 PB Pipes Market Drivers

13.3 PB Pipes Market Challenges

13.4 PB Pipes Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 PB Pipes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

