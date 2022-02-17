Paving Materials Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2028 | Veidekke ASA, Owens Corning, Martin Marietta Materials

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Paving Materials Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paving Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paving Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paving Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paving Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paving Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paving Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Veidekke ASA, Owens Corning, Martin Marietta Materials, Boral Ltd, Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA, Contact Information, Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB, Granit Construction Stock, Nexe Grupa

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cement

Concrete Tiles

Flagstones

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Transportation

Others

The Paving Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paving Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paving Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paving Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Global Paving Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Paving Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Paving Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Paving Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Paving Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Paving Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Paving Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Paving Materials in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Paving Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Paving Materials Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Paving Materials Industry Trends

1.5.2 Paving Materials Market Drivers

1.5.3 Paving Materials Market Challenges

1.5.4 Paving Materials Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Paving Materials Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cement

2.1.2 Concrete Tiles

2.1.3 Flagstones

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Paving Materials Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Paving Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Paving Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Paving Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Paving Materials Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Paving Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Paving Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Paving Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Paving Materials Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Construction

3.1.2 Transportation

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Paving Materials Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Paving Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Paving Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Paving Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Paving Materials Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Paving Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Paving Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Paving Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Paving Materials Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Paving Materials Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Paving Materials Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Paving Materials Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Paving Materials Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Paving Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Paving Materials Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Paving Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Paving Materials in 2021

4.2.3 Global Paving Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Paving Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Paving Materials Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Paving Materials Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Paving Materials Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Paving Materials Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Paving Materials Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Paving Materials Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Paving Materials Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Paving Materials Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Paving Materials Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Paving Materials Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Paving Materials Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Paving Materials Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Paving Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Paving Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Paving Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Paving Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Paving Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Paving Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Paving Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Paving Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Paving Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Paving Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Paving Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Paving Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Veidekke ASA

7.1.1 Veidekke ASA Corporation Information

7.1.2 Veidekke ASA Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Veidekke ASA Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Veidekke ASA Paving Materials Products Offered

7.1.5 Veidekke ASA Recent Development

7.2 Owens Corning

7.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

7.2.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Owens Corning Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Owens Corning Paving Materials Products Offered

7.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

7.3 Martin Marietta Materials

7.3.1 Martin Marietta Materials Corporation Information

7.3.2 Martin Marietta Materials Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Martin Marietta Materials Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Martin Marietta Materials Paving Materials Products Offered

7.3.5 Martin Marietta Materials Recent Development

7.4 Boral Ltd

7.4.1 Boral Ltd Corporation Information

7.4.2 Boral Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Boral Ltd Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Boral Ltd Paving Materials Products Offered

7.4.5 Boral Ltd Recent Development

7.5 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA

7.5.1 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA Paving Materials Products Offered

7.5.5 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA Recent Development

7.6 Contact Information

7.6.1 Contact Information Corporation Information

7.6.2 Contact Information Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Contact Information Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Contact Information Paving Materials Products Offered

7.6.5 Contact Information Recent Development

7.7 Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB

7.7.1 Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB Corporation Information

7.7.2 Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB Paving Materials Products Offered

7.7.5 Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB Recent Development

7.8 Granit Construction Stock

7.8.1 Granit Construction Stock Corporation Information

7.8.2 Granit Construction Stock Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Granit Construction Stock Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Granit Construction Stock Paving Materials Products Offered

7.8.5 Granit Construction Stock Recent Development

7.9 Nexe Grupa

7.9.1 Nexe Grupa Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nexe Grupa Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nexe Grupa Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nexe Grupa Paving Materials Products Offered

7.9.5 Nexe Grupa Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Paving Materials Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Paving Materials Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Paving Materials Distributors

8.3 Paving Materials Production Mode & Process

8.4 Paving Materials Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Paving Materials Sales Channels

8.4.2 Paving Materials Distributors

8.5 Paving Materials Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

