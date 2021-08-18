Paving Asphalt Market Growth Analysis, Business Demand, Trends, Forecast by 2027 | Leading Players like: | Oldcastle Materials, Vulcan Materials, Summit Materials

“

The report titled Global Paving Asphalt Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Paving Asphalt market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Paving Asphalt market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Paving Asphalt market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paving Asphalt market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paving Asphalt report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paving Asphalt report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paving Asphalt market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paving Asphalt market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paving Asphalt market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paving Asphalt market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paving Asphalt market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Oldcastle Materials, Vulcan Materials, Summit Materials, Delek(Alon), Calumet Specialty Products, HeidelbergCement, Lemminkainen, Ergon, HollyFrontier, British Petroleum, Joseph McCormick, Wirtgen Group, Topcon Positioning System, ExxonMobil, Wolf Paving

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mix Type, Perpetual Type, Porous Type, Quiet Type, Warm-Mix Type

Market Segmentation by Application:

Road, Other

The Paving Asphalt Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paving Asphalt market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paving Asphalt market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paving Asphalt market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paving Asphalt industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paving Asphalt market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paving Asphalt market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paving Asphalt market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paving Asphalt Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Paving Asphalt Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mix Type

1.2.3 Perpetual Type

1.2.4 Porous Type

1.2.5 Quiet Type

1.2.6 Warm-Mix Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Paving Asphalt Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Road

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paving Asphalt Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Paving Asphalt Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Paving Asphalt Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Paving Asphalt, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Paving Asphalt Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Paving Asphalt Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Paving Asphalt Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Paving Asphalt Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Paving Asphalt Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Paving Asphalt Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Paving Asphalt Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Paving Asphalt Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Paving Asphalt Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Paving Asphalt Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Paving Asphalt Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Paving Asphalt Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Paving Asphalt Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Paving Asphalt Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Paving Asphalt Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paving Asphalt Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Paving Asphalt Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Paving Asphalt Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Paving Asphalt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Paving Asphalt Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Paving Asphalt Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Paving Asphalt Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Paving Asphalt Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Paving Asphalt Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Paving Asphalt Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Paving Asphalt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Paving Asphalt Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Paving Asphalt Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Paving Asphalt Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Paving Asphalt Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Paving Asphalt Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Paving Asphalt Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Paving Asphalt Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Paving Asphalt Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Paving Asphalt Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Paving Asphalt Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Paving Asphalt Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Paving Asphalt Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Paving Asphalt Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Paving Asphalt Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Paving Asphalt Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Paving Asphalt Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Paving Asphalt Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Paving Asphalt Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Paving Asphalt Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Paving Asphalt Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Paving Asphalt Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Paving Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Paving Asphalt Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Paving Asphalt Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Paving Asphalt Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Paving Asphalt Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Paving Asphalt Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Paving Asphalt Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Paving Asphalt Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Paving Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Paving Asphalt Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Paving Asphalt Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Paving Asphalt Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Paving Asphalt Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Paving Asphalt Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Paving Asphalt Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Paving Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Paving Asphalt Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Paving Asphalt Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Paving Asphalt Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Paving Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Paving Asphalt Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Paving Asphalt Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Paving Asphalt Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Paving Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Paving Asphalt Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Paving Asphalt Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Paving Asphalt Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Paving Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Paving Asphalt Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Paving Asphalt Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Paving Asphalt Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Paving Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paving Asphalt Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paving Asphalt Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Oldcastle Materials

12.1.1 Oldcastle Materials Corporation Information

12.1.2 Oldcastle Materials Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Oldcastle Materials Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Oldcastle Materials Paving Asphalt Products Offered

12.1.5 Oldcastle Materials Recent Development

12.2 Vulcan Materials

12.2.1 Vulcan Materials Corporation Information

12.2.2 Vulcan Materials Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Vulcan Materials Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Vulcan Materials Paving Asphalt Products Offered

12.2.5 Vulcan Materials Recent Development

12.3 Summit Materials

12.3.1 Summit Materials Corporation Information

12.3.2 Summit Materials Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Summit Materials Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Summit Materials Paving Asphalt Products Offered

12.3.5 Summit Materials Recent Development

12.4 Delek(Alon)

12.4.1 Delek(Alon) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Delek(Alon) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Delek(Alon) Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Delek(Alon) Paving Asphalt Products Offered

12.4.5 Delek(Alon) Recent Development

12.5 Calumet Specialty Products

12.5.1 Calumet Specialty Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 Calumet Specialty Products Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Calumet Specialty Products Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Calumet Specialty Products Paving Asphalt Products Offered

12.5.5 Calumet Specialty Products Recent Development

12.6 HeidelbergCement

12.6.1 HeidelbergCement Corporation Information

12.6.2 HeidelbergCement Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 HeidelbergCement Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 HeidelbergCement Paving Asphalt Products Offered

12.6.5 HeidelbergCement Recent Development

12.7 Lemminkainen

12.7.1 Lemminkainen Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lemminkainen Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Lemminkainen Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Lemminkainen Paving Asphalt Products Offered

12.7.5 Lemminkainen Recent Development

12.8 Ergon

12.8.1 Ergon Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ergon Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ergon Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ergon Paving Asphalt Products Offered

12.8.5 Ergon Recent Development

12.9 HollyFrontier

12.9.1 HollyFrontier Corporation Information

12.9.2 HollyFrontier Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 HollyFrontier Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 HollyFrontier Paving Asphalt Products Offered

12.9.5 HollyFrontier Recent Development

12.10 British Petroleum

12.10.1 British Petroleum Corporation Information

12.10.2 British Petroleum Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 British Petroleum Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 British Petroleum Paving Asphalt Products Offered

12.10.5 British Petroleum Recent Development

12.12 Wirtgen Group

12.12.1 Wirtgen Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Wirtgen Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Wirtgen Group Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Wirtgen Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Wirtgen Group Recent Development

12.13 Topcon Positioning System

12.13.1 Topcon Positioning System Corporation Information

12.13.2 Topcon Positioning System Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Topcon Positioning System Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Topcon Positioning System Products Offered

12.13.5 Topcon Positioning System Recent Development

12.14 ExxonMobil

12.14.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

12.14.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 ExxonMobil Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ExxonMobil Products Offered

12.14.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

12.15 Wolf Paving

12.15.1 Wolf Paving Corporation Information

12.15.2 Wolf Paving Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Wolf Paving Paving Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Wolf Paving Products Offered

12.15.5 Wolf Paving Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Paving Asphalt Industry Trends

13.2 Paving Asphalt Market Drivers

13.3 Paving Asphalt Market Challenges

13.4 Paving Asphalt Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Paving Asphalt Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

