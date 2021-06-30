Patio Heating Fire Pits Market Size 2021 Global Industry Trends, Analysis, Forecast To 2027 | Patina Products, Crate and Barrel, Airxcel

“

The report titled Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Patio Heating Fire Pits report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Patio Heating Fire Pits report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Patina Products, Crate and Barrel, Airxcel, Endless Summer, Outdoor GreatRoom, Bond Manufacturing, TACKLIFE, GHP Group, Landmann, Best Choice Products, AmazonBasics, YAHEETECH, American Fyre Designs, Frepits UK, Fire Sense, KINGSO, Designing Fire

Market Segmentation by Product: Wood Burning Fire Pits

Gas Fire Pits

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Use

Residential Use



The Patio Heating Fire Pits Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Patio Heating Fire Pits market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Patio Heating Fire Pits industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Patio Heating Fire Pits market?

Table of Contents:

1 Patio Heating Fire Pits Market Overview

1.1 Patio Heating Fire Pits Product Overview

1.2 Patio Heating Fire Pits Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wood Burning Fire Pits

1.2.2 Gas Fire Pits

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Patio Heating Fire Pits Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Patio Heating Fire Pits Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Patio Heating Fire Pits Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Patio Heating Fire Pits Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Patio Heating Fire Pits Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Patio Heating Fire Pits as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Patio Heating Fire Pits Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Patio Heating Fire Pits Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Patio Heating Fire Pits Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits by Application

4.1 Patio Heating Fire Pits Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Use

4.1.2 Residential Use

4.2 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Patio Heating Fire Pits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Patio Heating Fire Pits by Country

5.1 North America Patio Heating Fire Pits Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Patio Heating Fire Pits Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Patio Heating Fire Pits by Country

6.1 Europe Patio Heating Fire Pits Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Patio Heating Fire Pits Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Patio Heating Fire Pits by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Patio Heating Fire Pits Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Patio Heating Fire Pits Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Patio Heating Fire Pits by Country

8.1 Latin America Patio Heating Fire Pits Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Patio Heating Fire Pits Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Patio Heating Fire Pits by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Patio Heating Fire Pits Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Patio Heating Fire Pits Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Patio Heating Fire Pits Business

10.1 Patina Products

10.1.1 Patina Products Corporation Information

10.1.2 Patina Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Patina Products Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Patina Products Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.1.5 Patina Products Recent Development

10.2 Crate and Barrel

10.2.1 Crate and Barrel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Crate and Barrel Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Crate and Barrel Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Patina Products Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.2.5 Crate and Barrel Recent Development

10.3 Airxcel

10.3.1 Airxcel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Airxcel Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Airxcel Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Airxcel Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.3.5 Airxcel Recent Development

10.4 Endless Summer

10.4.1 Endless Summer Corporation Information

10.4.2 Endless Summer Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Endless Summer Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Endless Summer Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.4.5 Endless Summer Recent Development

10.5 Outdoor GreatRoom

10.5.1 Outdoor GreatRoom Corporation Information

10.5.2 Outdoor GreatRoom Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Outdoor GreatRoom Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Outdoor GreatRoom Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.5.5 Outdoor GreatRoom Recent Development

10.6 Bond Manufacturing

10.6.1 Bond Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bond Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bond Manufacturing Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bond Manufacturing Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.6.5 Bond Manufacturing Recent Development

10.7 TACKLIFE

10.7.1 TACKLIFE Corporation Information

10.7.2 TACKLIFE Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 TACKLIFE Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 TACKLIFE Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.7.5 TACKLIFE Recent Development

10.8 GHP Group

10.8.1 GHP Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 GHP Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 GHP Group Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 GHP Group Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.8.5 GHP Group Recent Development

10.9 Landmann

10.9.1 Landmann Corporation Information

10.9.2 Landmann Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Landmann Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Landmann Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.9.5 Landmann Recent Development

10.10 Best Choice Products

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Patio Heating Fire Pits Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Best Choice Products Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Best Choice Products Recent Development

10.11 AmazonBasics

10.11.1 AmazonBasics Corporation Information

10.11.2 AmazonBasics Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 AmazonBasics Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 AmazonBasics Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.11.5 AmazonBasics Recent Development

10.12 YAHEETECH

10.12.1 YAHEETECH Corporation Information

10.12.2 YAHEETECH Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 YAHEETECH Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 YAHEETECH Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.12.5 YAHEETECH Recent Development

10.13 American Fyre Designs

10.13.1 American Fyre Designs Corporation Information

10.13.2 American Fyre Designs Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 American Fyre Designs Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 American Fyre Designs Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.13.5 American Fyre Designs Recent Development

10.14 Frepits UK

10.14.1 Frepits UK Corporation Information

10.14.2 Frepits UK Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Frepits UK Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Frepits UK Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.14.5 Frepits UK Recent Development

10.15 Fire Sense

10.15.1 Fire Sense Corporation Information

10.15.2 Fire Sense Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Fire Sense Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Fire Sense Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.15.5 Fire Sense Recent Development

10.16 KINGSO

10.16.1 KINGSO Corporation Information

10.16.2 KINGSO Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 KINGSO Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 KINGSO Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.16.5 KINGSO Recent Development

10.17 Designing Fire

10.17.1 Designing Fire Corporation Information

10.17.2 Designing Fire Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Designing Fire Patio Heating Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Designing Fire Patio Heating Fire Pits Products Offered

10.17.5 Designing Fire Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Patio Heating Fire Pits Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Patio Heating Fire Pits Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Patio Heating Fire Pits Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Patio Heating Fire Pits Distributors

12.3 Patio Heating Fire Pits Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”