Patio Furniture Market Growth, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Analysis and Forecast To 2027| Brown Jordan, Agio International, Barbeques Galore

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Patio Furniture market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Patio Furniture market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Patio Furniture report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Patio Furniture report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Patio Furniture market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Patio Furniture market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Patio Furniture market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Patio Furniture market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Patio Furniture market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Patio Furniture Market Research Report: Brown Jordan, Agio International, Barbeques Galore, Rattan, Gloster, DEDON, Winston Furniture, Tuuci, Emu Group, Fischer Mobel GmbH, Royal Botania, Trex Company, Homecrest Outdoor Living, KETTAL, Hartman, Sitra Holdings (International) Limited, The Keter Group, Treasure Garden Incorporated, Yotrio Corporation, Llyod/Flanders, Patio Furniture Industries, Vixen Hill, HIGOLD, Artie, Linya Group, COMFORT, My dream, Rattan Story, Tenghuang, Aomax

Global Patio Furniture Market Segmentation by Product: Plastic Patio Furniture, Metal Patio Furniture, Wood Patio Furniture, Resin Patio Furniture

Global Patio Furniture Market Segmentation by Application: Public Outdoor Furniture, Leisure and Decoration, Outdoor Activities

The Patio Furniture Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Patio Furniture market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Patio Furniture market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Patio Furniture market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Patio Furniture industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Patio Furniture market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Patio Furniture market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Patio Furniture market?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Patio Furniture Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Patio Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Plastic Patio Furniture

1.2.3 Metal Patio Furniture

1.2.4 Wood Patio Furniture

1.2.5 Resin Patio Furniture

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Patio Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Public Outdoor Furniture

1.3.3 Leisure and Decoration

1.3.4 Outdoor Activities

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Patio Furniture Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Patio Furniture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Patio Furniture Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Patio Furniture Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Patio Furniture Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Patio Furniture by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Patio Furniture Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Patio Furniture Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Patio Furniture Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Patio Furniture Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Patio Furniture Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Patio Furniture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Patio Furniture in 2021

3.2 Global Patio Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Patio Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Patio Furniture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Patio Furniture Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Patio Furniture Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Patio Furniture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Patio Furniture Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Patio Furniture Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Patio Furniture Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Patio Furniture Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Patio Furniture Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Patio Furniture Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Patio Furniture Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Patio Furniture Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Patio Furniture Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Patio Furniture Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Patio Furniture Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Patio Furniture Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Patio Furniture Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Patio Furniture Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Patio Furniture Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Patio Furniture Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Patio Furniture Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Patio Furniture Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Patio Furniture Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Patio Furniture Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Patio Furniture Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Patio Furniture Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Patio Furniture Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Patio Furniture Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Patio Furniture Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Patio Furniture Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Patio Furniture Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Patio Furniture Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Patio Furniture Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Patio Furniture Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Patio Furniture Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Patio Furniture Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Patio Furniture Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Patio Furniture Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Patio Furniture Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Patio Furniture Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Patio Furniture Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Patio Furniture Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Patio Furniture Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Patio Furniture Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Patio Furniture Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Patio Furniture Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Patio Furniture Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Patio Furniture Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Patio Furniture Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Patio Furniture Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Patio Furniture Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Patio Furniture Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Patio Furniture Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Patio Furniture Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Patio Furniture Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Patio Furniture Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Patio Furniture Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Patio Furniture Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Patio Furniture Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Patio Furniture Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Patio Furniture Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Patio Furniture Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Patio Furniture Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Patio Furniture Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Patio Furniture Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Patio Furniture Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Patio Furniture Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Patio Furniture Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Patio Furniture Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Patio Furniture Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Patio Furniture Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Patio Furniture Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Brown Jordan

11.1.1 Brown Jordan Corporation Information

11.1.2 Brown Jordan Overview

11.1.3 Brown Jordan Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Brown Jordan Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Brown Jordan Recent Developments

11.2 Agio International

11.2.1 Agio International Corporation Information

11.2.2 Agio International Overview

11.2.3 Agio International Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Agio International Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Agio International Recent Developments

11.3 Barbeques Galore

11.3.1 Barbeques Galore Corporation Information

11.3.2 Barbeques Galore Overview

11.3.3 Barbeques Galore Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Barbeques Galore Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Barbeques Galore Recent Developments

11.4 Rattan

11.4.1 Rattan Corporation Information

11.4.2 Rattan Overview

11.4.3 Rattan Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Rattan Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Rattan Recent Developments

11.5 Gloster

11.5.1 Gloster Corporation Information

11.5.2 Gloster Overview

11.5.3 Gloster Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Gloster Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Gloster Recent Developments

11.6 DEDON

11.6.1 DEDON Corporation Information

11.6.2 DEDON Overview

11.6.3 DEDON Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 DEDON Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 DEDON Recent Developments

11.7 Winston Furniture

11.7.1 Winston Furniture Corporation Information

11.7.2 Winston Furniture Overview

11.7.3 Winston Furniture Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Winston Furniture Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Winston Furniture Recent Developments

11.8 Tuuci

11.8.1 Tuuci Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tuuci Overview

11.8.3 Tuuci Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Tuuci Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Tuuci Recent Developments

11.9 Emu Group

11.9.1 Emu Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Emu Group Overview

11.9.3 Emu Group Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Emu Group Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Emu Group Recent Developments

11.10 Fischer Mobel GmbH

11.10.1 Fischer Mobel GmbH Corporation Information

11.10.2 Fischer Mobel GmbH Overview

11.10.3 Fischer Mobel GmbH Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Fischer Mobel GmbH Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Fischer Mobel GmbH Recent Developments

11.11 Royal Botania

11.11.1 Royal Botania Corporation Information

11.11.2 Royal Botania Overview

11.11.3 Royal Botania Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Royal Botania Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Royal Botania Recent Developments

11.12 Trex Company

11.12.1 Trex Company Corporation Information

11.12.2 Trex Company Overview

11.12.3 Trex Company Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Trex Company Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Trex Company Recent Developments

11.13 Homecrest Outdoor Living

11.13.1 Homecrest Outdoor Living Corporation Information

11.13.2 Homecrest Outdoor Living Overview

11.13.3 Homecrest Outdoor Living Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Homecrest Outdoor Living Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Homecrest Outdoor Living Recent Developments

11.14 KETTAL

11.14.1 KETTAL Corporation Information

11.14.2 KETTAL Overview

11.14.3 KETTAL Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 KETTAL Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 KETTAL Recent Developments

11.15 Hartman

11.15.1 Hartman Corporation Information

11.15.2 Hartman Overview

11.15.3 Hartman Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 Hartman Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Hartman Recent Developments

11.16 Sitra Holdings (International) Limited

11.16.1 Sitra Holdings (International) Limited Corporation Information

11.16.2 Sitra Holdings (International) Limited Overview

11.16.3 Sitra Holdings (International) Limited Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 Sitra Holdings (International) Limited Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Sitra Holdings (International) Limited Recent Developments

11.17 The Keter Group

11.17.1 The Keter Group Corporation Information

11.17.2 The Keter Group Overview

11.17.3 The Keter Group Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 The Keter Group Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 The Keter Group Recent Developments

11.18 Treasure Garden Incorporated

11.18.1 Treasure Garden Incorporated Corporation Information

11.18.2 Treasure Garden Incorporated Overview

11.18.3 Treasure Garden Incorporated Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.18.4 Treasure Garden Incorporated Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.18.5 Treasure Garden Incorporated Recent Developments

11.19 Yotrio Corporation

11.19.1 Yotrio Corporation Corporation Information

11.19.2 Yotrio Corporation Overview

11.19.3 Yotrio Corporation Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.19.4 Yotrio Corporation Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.19.5 Yotrio Corporation Recent Developments

11.20 Llyod/Flanders

11.20.1 Llyod/Flanders Corporation Information

11.20.2 Llyod/Flanders Overview

11.20.3 Llyod/Flanders Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.20.4 Llyod/Flanders Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.20.5 Llyod/Flanders Recent Developments

11.21 Patio Furniture Industries

11.21.1 Patio Furniture Industries Corporation Information

11.21.2 Patio Furniture Industries Overview

11.21.3 Patio Furniture Industries Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.21.4 Patio Furniture Industries Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.21.5 Patio Furniture Industries Recent Developments

11.22 Vixen Hill

11.22.1 Vixen Hill Corporation Information

11.22.2 Vixen Hill Overview

11.22.3 Vixen Hill Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.22.4 Vixen Hill Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.22.5 Vixen Hill Recent Developments

11.23 HIGOLD

11.23.1 HIGOLD Corporation Information

11.23.2 HIGOLD Overview

11.23.3 HIGOLD Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.23.4 HIGOLD Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.23.5 HIGOLD Recent Developments

11.24 Artie

11.24.1 Artie Corporation Information

11.24.2 Artie Overview

11.24.3 Artie Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.24.4 Artie Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.24.5 Artie Recent Developments

11.25 Linya Group

11.25.1 Linya Group Corporation Information

11.25.2 Linya Group Overview

11.25.3 Linya Group Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.25.4 Linya Group Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.25.5 Linya Group Recent Developments

11.26 COMFORT

11.26.1 COMFORT Corporation Information

11.26.2 COMFORT Overview

11.26.3 COMFORT Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.26.4 COMFORT Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.26.5 COMFORT Recent Developments

11.27 My dream

11.27.1 My dream Corporation Information

11.27.2 My dream Overview

11.27.3 My dream Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.27.4 My dream Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.27.5 My dream Recent Developments

11.28 Rattan Story

11.28.1 Rattan Story Corporation Information

11.28.2 Rattan Story Overview

11.28.3 Rattan Story Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.28.4 Rattan Story Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.28.5 Rattan Story Recent Developments

11.29 Tenghuang

11.29.1 Tenghuang Corporation Information

11.29.2 Tenghuang Overview

11.29.3 Tenghuang Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.29.4 Tenghuang Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.29.5 Tenghuang Recent Developments

11.30 Aomax

11.30.1 Aomax Corporation Information

11.30.2 Aomax Overview

11.30.3 Aomax Patio Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.30.4 Aomax Patio Furniture Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.30.5 Aomax Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Patio Furniture Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Patio Furniture Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Patio Furniture Production Mode & Process

12.4 Patio Furniture Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Patio Furniture Sales Channels

12.4.2 Patio Furniture Distributors

12.5 Patio Furniture Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Patio Furniture Industry Trends

13.2 Patio Furniture Market Drivers

13.3 Patio Furniture Market Challenges

13.4 Patio Furniture Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Patio Furniture Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

