Patient Temperature Monitoring Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | 3M, American Diagnostic Corporation, Braun

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Patient Temperature Monitoring Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Patient Temperature Monitoring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, American Diagnostic Corporation, Braun, Cardinal Health, Draeger, Hillrom, Masimo, Microlife, Philips

Market Segmentation by Product:

Noninvasive Temperature Monitoring

Invasive Temperature Monitoring



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital and Surgical Centers

Home care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others



The Patient Temperature Monitoring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Patient Temperature Monitoring

1.2 Patient Temperature Monitoring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Noninvasive Temperature Monitoring

1.2.3 Invasive Temperature Monitoring

1.3 Patient Temperature Monitoring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hospital and Surgical Centers

1.3.3 Home care

1.3.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Patient Temperature Monitoring Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Patient Temperature Monitoring Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Patient Temperature Monitoring Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Patient Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Patient Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Patient Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Patient Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 3M

6.1.1 3M Corporation Information

6.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 3M Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 3M Patient Temperature Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 American Diagnostic Corporation

6.2.1 American Diagnostic Corporation Corporation Information

6.2.2 American Diagnostic Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 American Diagnostic Corporation Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 American Diagnostic Corporation Patient Temperature Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.2.5 American Diagnostic Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Braun

6.3.1 Braun Corporation Information

6.3.2 Braun Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Braun Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Braun Patient Temperature Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Braun Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Cardinal Health

6.4.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

6.4.2 Cardinal Health Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Cardinal Health Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Cardinal Health Patient Temperature Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Draeger

6.5.1 Draeger Corporation Information

6.5.2 Draeger Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Draeger Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Draeger Patient Temperature Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Draeger Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Hillrom

6.6.1 Hillrom Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hillrom Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Hillrom Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Hillrom Patient Temperature Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Hillrom Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Masimo

6.6.1 Masimo Corporation Information

6.6.2 Masimo Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Masimo Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Masimo Patient Temperature Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Masimo Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Microlife

6.8.1 Microlife Corporation Information

6.8.2 Microlife Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Microlife Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Microlife Patient Temperature Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Microlife Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Philips

6.9.1 Philips Corporation Information

6.9.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Philips Patient Temperature Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Philips Patient Temperature Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

7 Patient Temperature Monitoring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Patient Temperature Monitoring Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Patient Temperature Monitoring

7.4 Patient Temperature Monitoring Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Patient Temperature Monitoring Distributors List

8.3 Patient Temperature Monitoring Customers

9 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Dynamics

9.1 Patient Temperature Monitoring Industry Trends

9.2 Patient Temperature Monitoring Growth Drivers

9.3 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Challenges

9.4 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Patient Temperature Monitoring by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Patient Temperature Monitoring by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Patient Temperature Monitoring by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Patient Temperature Monitoring by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Patient Temperature Monitoring by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Patient Temperature Monitoring by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

