Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Analysis, Recent Trends And Regional Growth Forecast By Types And Applications 2021 |RLDatix (Canada), Riskonnect Inc. (Georgia)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

RLDatix (Canada), Riskonnect Inc. (Georgia), Verge Health (US), Clarity Group Inc. (US), The Patient Safety Company (Netherlands), RiskQual Technologies (US), Quantros Inc. (US), Conduent Inc. (US), Prista Corporation (US), Smartgate Solutions Ltd. (UK) Market Segment by Product Type:

Risk Management & Safety Solutions

Claims Management Solutions

Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions Market Segment by Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-Term Care Centers

Pharmacies

Other Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System

1.1 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Overview

1.1.1 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Product Scope

1.1.2 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Risk Management & Safety Solutions

2.5 Claims Management Solutions

2.6 Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions 3 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Ambulatory Care Centers

3.6 Long-Term Care Centers

3.7 Pharmacies

3.8 Other 4 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market

4.4 Global Top Players Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 RLDatix (Canada)

5.1.1 RLDatix (Canada) Profile

5.1.2 RLDatix (Canada) Main Business

5.1.3 RLDatix (Canada) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 RLDatix (Canada) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 RLDatix (Canada) Recent Developments

5.2 Riskonnect Inc. (Georgia)

5.2.1 Riskonnect Inc. (Georgia) Profile

5.2.2 Riskonnect Inc. (Georgia) Main Business

5.2.3 Riskonnect Inc. (Georgia) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Riskonnect Inc. (Georgia) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Riskonnect Inc. (Georgia) Recent Developments

5.3 Verge Health (US)

5.5.1 Verge Health (US) Profile

5.3.2 Verge Health (US) Main Business

5.3.3 Verge Health (US) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Verge Health (US) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Clarity Group Inc. (US) Recent Developments

5.4 Clarity Group Inc. (US)

5.4.1 Clarity Group Inc. (US) Profile

5.4.2 Clarity Group Inc. (US) Main Business

5.4.3 Clarity Group Inc. (US) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Clarity Group Inc. (US) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Clarity Group Inc. (US) Recent Developments

5.5 The Patient Safety Company (Netherlands)

5.5.1 The Patient Safety Company (Netherlands) Profile

5.5.2 The Patient Safety Company (Netherlands) Main Business

5.5.3 The Patient Safety Company (Netherlands) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 The Patient Safety Company (Netherlands) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 The Patient Safety Company (Netherlands) Recent Developments

5.6 RiskQual Technologies (US)

5.6.1 RiskQual Technologies (US) Profile

5.6.2 RiskQual Technologies (US) Main Business

5.6.3 RiskQual Technologies (US) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 RiskQual Technologies (US) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 RiskQual Technologies (US) Recent Developments

5.7 Quantros Inc. (US)

5.7.1 Quantros Inc. (US) Profile

5.7.2 Quantros Inc. (US) Main Business

5.7.3 Quantros Inc. (US) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Quantros Inc. (US) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Quantros Inc. (US) Recent Developments

5.8 Conduent Inc. (US)

5.8.1 Conduent Inc. (US) Profile

5.8.2 Conduent Inc. (US) Main Business

5.8.3 Conduent Inc. (US) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Conduent Inc. (US) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Conduent Inc. (US) Recent Developments

5.9 Prista Corporation (US)

5.9.1 Prista Corporation (US) Profile

5.9.2 Prista Corporation (US) Main Business

5.9.3 Prista Corporation (US) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Prista Corporation (US) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Prista Corporation (US) Recent Developments

5.10 Smartgate Solutions Ltd. (UK)

5.10.1 Smartgate Solutions Ltd. (UK) Profile

5.10.2 Smartgate Solutions Ltd. (UK) Main Business

5.10.3 Smartgate Solutions Ltd. (UK) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Smartgate Solutions Ltd. (UK) Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Smartgate Solutions Ltd. (UK) Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Dynamics

11.1 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Industry Trends

11.2 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Drivers

11.3 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Challenges

11.4 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software System Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

