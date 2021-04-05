Patient Positioning Devices Market 2021 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | Stryker Corporation, Getinge, Hill-Rom, Steris

“

The report titled Global Patient Positioning Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Patient Positioning Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Patient Positioning Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Patient Positioning Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Patient Positioning Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Patient Positioning Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Patient Positioning Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Patient Positioning Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Patient Positioning Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Patient Positioning Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Patient Positioning Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Patient Positioning Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Stryker Corporation, Getinge, Hill-Rom, Steris, Span-America Medical Systems, Elekta, Mizuho OSI, Skytron, C-RAD, LEONI

Market Segmentation by Product: Surgical Tables

Radiolucent Imaging Tables



Market Segmentation by Application: Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



The Patient Positioning Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Patient Positioning Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Patient Positioning Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Patient Positioning Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Patient Positioning Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Patient Positioning Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Patient Positioning Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Patient Positioning Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Surgical Tables

1.2.3 Radiolucent Imaging Tables

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Patient Positioning Devices Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Patient Positioning Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Patient Positioning Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Patient Positioning Devices Industry Trends

2.5.1 Patient Positioning Devices Market Trends

2.5.2 Patient Positioning Devices Market Drivers

2.5.3 Patient Positioning Devices Market Challenges

2.5.4 Patient Positioning Devices Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Patient Positioning Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Patient Positioning Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Patient Positioning Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Patient Positioning Devices by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Patient Positioning Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Patient Positioning Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Patient Positioning Devices as of 2020)

3.4 Global Patient Positioning Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Patient Positioning Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Patient Positioning Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Patient Positioning Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Patient Positioning Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Patient Positioning Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Patient Positioning Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Patient Positioning Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Patient Positioning Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Patient Positioning Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Patient Positioning Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Patient Positioning Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Patient Positioning Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Patient Positioning Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Patient Positioning Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Patient Positioning Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Patient Positioning Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Positioning Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Stryker Corporation

11.1.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 Stryker Corporation Overview

11.1.3 Stryker Corporation Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Stryker Corporation Patient Positioning Devices Products and Services

11.1.5 Stryker Corporation Patient Positioning Devices SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Stryker Corporation Recent Developments

11.2 Getinge

11.2.1 Getinge Corporation Information

11.2.2 Getinge Overview

11.2.3 Getinge Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Getinge Patient Positioning Devices Products and Services

11.2.5 Getinge Patient Positioning Devices SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Getinge Recent Developments

11.3 Hill-Rom

11.3.1 Hill-Rom Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hill-Rom Overview

11.3.3 Hill-Rom Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Hill-Rom Patient Positioning Devices Products and Services

11.3.5 Hill-Rom Patient Positioning Devices SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Hill-Rom Recent Developments

11.4 Steris

11.4.1 Steris Corporation Information

11.4.2 Steris Overview

11.4.3 Steris Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Steris Patient Positioning Devices Products and Services

11.4.5 Steris Patient Positioning Devices SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Steris Recent Developments

11.5 Span-America Medical Systems

11.5.1 Span-America Medical Systems Corporation Information

11.5.2 Span-America Medical Systems Overview

11.5.3 Span-America Medical Systems Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Span-America Medical Systems Patient Positioning Devices Products and Services

11.5.5 Span-America Medical Systems Patient Positioning Devices SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Span-America Medical Systems Recent Developments

11.6 Elekta

11.6.1 Elekta Corporation Information

11.6.2 Elekta Overview

11.6.3 Elekta Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Elekta Patient Positioning Devices Products and Services

11.6.5 Elekta Patient Positioning Devices SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Elekta Recent Developments

11.7 Mizuho OSI

11.7.1 Mizuho OSI Corporation Information

11.7.2 Mizuho OSI Overview

11.7.3 Mizuho OSI Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Mizuho OSI Patient Positioning Devices Products and Services

11.7.5 Mizuho OSI Patient Positioning Devices SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Mizuho OSI Recent Developments

11.8 Skytron

11.8.1 Skytron Corporation Information

11.8.2 Skytron Overview

11.8.3 Skytron Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Skytron Patient Positioning Devices Products and Services

11.8.5 Skytron Patient Positioning Devices SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Skytron Recent Developments

11.9 C-RAD

11.9.1 C-RAD Corporation Information

11.9.2 C-RAD Overview

11.9.3 C-RAD Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 C-RAD Patient Positioning Devices Products and Services

11.9.5 C-RAD Patient Positioning Devices SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 C-RAD Recent Developments

11.10 LEONI

11.10.1 LEONI Corporation Information

11.10.2 LEONI Overview

11.10.3 LEONI Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 LEONI Patient Positioning Devices Products and Services

11.10.5 LEONI Patient Positioning Devices SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 LEONI Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Patient Positioning Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Patient Positioning Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Patient Positioning Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Patient Positioning Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Patient Positioning Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Patient Positioning Devices Distributors

12.5 Patient Positioning Devices Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”