Patient Portals Market: key insights, top players, business overview, industry trends and challenges during the forecast year 2021-2027 |, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Patient Portals Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Patient Portals market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Patient Portals market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Patient Portals market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Patient Portals market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Patient Portals market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Patient Portals market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), eClinicalWorks (U.S.), CureMD (U.S.), NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.), Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.), Medfusion (U.S.), Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Intelichart (U.S.) Market Segment by Product Type: Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals Market Segment by Application:

Providers

Pharmacies

Other

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Patient Portals market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3110256/global-patient-portals-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3110256/global-patient-portals-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Patient Portals market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Patient Portals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Patient Portals market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Patient Portals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Patient Portals market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Patient Portals

1.1 Patient Portals Market Overview

1.1.1 Patient Portals Product Scope

1.1.2 Patient Portals Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Patient Portals Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Patient Portals Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Patient Portals Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Patient Portals Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Patient Portals Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Patient Portals Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Patient Portals Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Patient Portals Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Patient Portals Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Patient Portals Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Patient Portals Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Patient Portals Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Patient Portals Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Patient Portals Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Standalone Patient Portals

2.5 Integrated Patient Portals 3 Patient Portals Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Patient Portals Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Patient Portals Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Patient Portals Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Providers

3.5 Pharmacies

3.6 Others (Employer Groups and Government Bodies) 4 Patient Portals Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Patient Portals Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Patient Portals as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Patient Portals Market

4.4 Global Top Players Patient Portals Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Patient Portals Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Patient Portals Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

5.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Profile

5.1.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Main Business

5.1.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Patient Portals Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Patient Portals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.2 McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

5.2.1 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Profile

5.2.2 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Main Business

5.2.3 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Patient Portals Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Patient Portals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.3 Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.)

5.3.1 Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Profile

5.3.2 Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Main Business

5.3.3 Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Patient Portals Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Patient Portals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.4 Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

5.4.1 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Profile

5.4.2 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Main Business

5.4.3 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Patient Portals Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Patient Portals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.5 eClinicalWorks (U.S.)

5.5.1 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Profile

5.5.2 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Main Business

5.5.3 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Patient Portals Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Patient Portals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.6 CureMD (U.S.)

5.6.1 CureMD (U.S.) Profile

5.6.2 CureMD (U.S.) Main Business

5.6.3 CureMD (U.S.) Patient Portals Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 CureMD (U.S.) Patient Portals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 CureMD (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.7 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.)

5.7.1 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.) Profile

5.7.2 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.) Main Business

5.7.3 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.) Patient Portals Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.) Patient Portals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.8 Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.)

5.8.1 Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.) Profile

5.8.2 Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.) Main Business

5.8.3 Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.) Patient Portals Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.) Patient Portals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.9 Medfusion (U.S.)

5.9.1 Medfusion (U.S.) Profile

5.9.2 Medfusion (U.S.) Main Business

5.9.3 Medfusion (U.S.) Patient Portals Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Medfusion (U.S.) Patient Portals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Medfusion (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.10 Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.)

5.10.1 Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.) Profile

5.10.2 Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.) Main Business

5.10.3 Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.) Patient Portals Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.) Patient Portals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.11 GE Healthcare (U.K.)

5.11.1 GE Healthcare (U.K.) Profile

5.11.2 GE Healthcare (U.K.) Main Business

5.11.3 GE Healthcare (U.K.) Patient Portals Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 GE Healthcare (U.K.) Patient Portals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 GE Healthcare (U.K.) Recent Developments

5.12 Intelichart (U.S.)

5.12.1 Intelichart (U.S.) Profile

5.12.2 Intelichart (U.S.) Main Business

5.12.3 Intelichart (U.S.) Patient Portals Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Intelichart (U.S.) Patient Portals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Intelichart (U.S.) Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Patient Portals Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Patient Portals Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Patient Portals Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Patient Portals Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Patient Portals Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Patient Portals Market Dynamics

11.1 Patient Portals Industry Trends

11.2 Patient Portals Market Drivers

11.3 Patient Portals Market Challenges

11.4 Patient Portals Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.